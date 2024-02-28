Vertigo3d

Viking Therapeutics Overview

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) has divulged impressive top-line results from its Phase II VENTURE trial of VK2735, the company’s innovative dual agonist targeting glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. The study produced statistically significant decreases in body weight, across all doses. The lack of a plateau at Week 13 highlights the potential for additional weight loss with prolonged dosing periods. The consensus is that VK2735's promising efficacy and tolerability summary potentially positions VK2735 as a best-in-class therapy for metabolic disorders, above all obesity.

In my previous Viking Therapeutics article, I discussed how the company’s NASH candidate, VK2809, had the potential to be a best-in-class drug in one of the largest untapped markets. At that time, I considered VK2809 as the company’s lead asset, however, VK2735 has taken the throne considering it could have a superior clinical profile than Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Zepbound (tirzepatide) in weight loss and tolerability. In response, the market immediately took VKTX up to roughly $87 per share at around $4B market cap. Although VKTX is now trading at a rich premium, it looks as if Viking could have a best-in-class obesity product that could easily hit blockbuster status if it clears the FDA. In addition, the data may have upgraded the company’s acquisition profile. As a result, I am scrambling to reset my targets for my VKTX position.

I intend to review the VENTURE Trial press release and conference call. In addition, I discuss my takeaway from the data, as well as some risks to consider. Finally, I reveal my updated VKTX outlook and targets.

VENTURE Trial Efficacy

Viking’s VENTURE trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, that successfully achieved its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. Patients getting weekly doses of VK2735 showcased statistically significant decreases in mean body weight after 13 weeks, with some patients showing up to 14.7% cut from baseline. The reductions in body weight were witnessed across all doses of VK2735, starting from Week-1 and continuing increasingly through the 13 weeks of treatment. Notably, there was no indication of a plateau in weight loss at 13 weeks, suggesting the likelihood of realizing additional weight loss with comprehensive dosing periods. All doses of VK2735 also displayed superiority to placebo on the key secondary endpoint, measuring the percentage of patients reaching a minimum of 10% weight loss. Furthermore, a remarkable 88% of patients in VK2735 treatment groups hit ≥10% weight loss, compared to a meager 4% for placebo.

Safety Marks

Looking at the safety profile, VK2735 demonstrated acceptable safety and tolerability throughout the 13 weeks of once-weekly dosing. Matched up to placebo, VK2735 discontinuation rates were low with only 13% of VK2735 patients stopping treatment in the study, compared to 14% in the placebo group.

Importantly, 92% of drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild or moderate with gastrointestinal-related TEAEs, making up 95% of the total reported events. However, one should note, that nausea, a common GI-related TEAE, was reported in both VK2735 and placebo. 18% of VK2735-treated patients experienced vomiting compared to none for placebo. Nevertheless, the incidence of GI-related adverse events diminished in repeat dosing, with a weekly rate of nausea below 5% after the initial week of dosing. VK2735’s discontinuation rates were lower in comparison to placebo, highlighting the advantageous tolerability profile of the drug.

What Is Next For VK2735?

The positive outcomes from the VENTURE trial position VK2735 support continued clinical development. Viking management mentioned they were preparing to engage with the FDA to deliberate on prospective pathways for advancing VK2735 at some point this year. It appears that a Phase IIb clinical trial is the likely next step, but the company can’t make that decision at this time. Considering that the placebo group had a high discontinuation rate compared to VK2735, I would like to see if they are willing to consider a titration in the next study, which could yield even better results.

Unfortunately, we are just going to have to wait for the FDA and management to decide the next step for VK2735.

Fully Fueled

Once I got through reading the press release, I quickly took a look at the company’s financials to determine whether or not they have the cash to fund VK2735’s development. The company finished 2023 with $362M in held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, so they had a healthy cash reserve at the moment. However, it is unclear if that would be sufficient to maximize VK2735’s potential in the clinic and possibly commercially. Plus, keep the rest of the pipeline moving and keep the lights on. Well, Viking didn’t think it was sufficient and announced a $350M stock offering after the stock rocketed over 100%. Although we don’t know if the roughly $700M will be adequate to get the company through commercialization, I think it is safe to say the company is fully fueled to get them to the next set of catalysts.

Risks

Like most small-cap healthcare tickers, Viking has to deal with some inherent risks associated with the industry. Uncertainties in clinical trials, potential postponements in regulatory approvals, marketplace competition, and unforeseen hurdles in R&D are all factors that could hurt VKTX's performance. In addition, Viking will have to deal with competition from big pharma and emerging biotech companies.

Although the VENTURE trial topline data was great… not all of the data has been thoroughly analyzed and management reported they don’t have per-patient data. So, the more granular analysis may uncover some concerning trends for certain patient populations. Furthermore, the company also mentioned that they will preserve some detailed data until when they present the full data at a medical conference. So, we won’t be able to truly match VK2735 up to Wegovy and Zepbound in the near term.

Despite these concerns, I still have VKTX’s conviction level at 4 out of 5 in the Compounding Healthcare “Bio Boom” portfolio.

My Takeaway

Viking Therapeutics' VK2735 posted robust efficacy, favorable safety profile, and encouraging tolerability, suggesting it could become a potential game-changer in the arena of obesity therapeutics. The study did reveal that there were GI adverse events, but those are common in other GLP-1 drugs. Indeed, we need additional data to determine if VK2735 is truly superior to the approved drugs, and we are still far away from a potential approval… however, I believe there is enough data to suggest that VK2735 is moving into the back half of its clinical development with the informal title of best-in-class obesity drug. If approved, VK2735 would be entering a market that is in urgent need of innovative and effective treatments for metabolic disorders, considering the rising obesity rates worldwide. The GLP-1 market is expected to hit $71B in 2032, so, I think it is fair to believe VK2735 has a chance to quickly achieve blockbuster status. What is more, Viking management mentioned that VK2735’s IP coverage goes beyond 2040, so the company could have more than a decade of blockbuster sales.

As I mentioned in my introduction, I had VK2809 as the company’s lead asset, but it is now, without a doubt, VK2735.

My Plan For VKTX Stock

Like my thesis, I have to adjust my VKTX strategy, including my Buy and Sell Targets. My previous Buy Threshold was $12.25, and my Sell Target 3 was $34 per share… but those are going to have to be reset after the VK2735 data and subsequent offering. Using my typical methods, I figured my updated Buy Target would be $40 per share for the company’s updated cash position and previous technical grades. However, considering the ticker is currently trading above $90 per share (After Hours 2/27/2024) following the offering announcement, I think I might have to wait for the ticker to “cool off” before declaring an official target.

VKTX Daily Chart (TrendSpider)

It looks as if the market is going full-steam ahead with VKTX in anticipation the company might have a drug that can rival or outperform the blockbuster Wegovy and Zepbound. It is also possible that the market is anticipating a big pharma suitor will come to the table with a premium offer.

For me, I am content with sitting with a “House Money” position for the time being and will wait for the ticker to establish a new trading range and pulse before making any moves.

Long-term, the VK2735 data has only bolstered my conviction in VKTX, which is now my leader in NASH and obesity.