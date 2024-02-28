Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is all the rage as February 2024 nears its close. After what was a somewhat rocky start to the spot BTC ETF launch in the United States in mid-January with fee-dodging from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) somewhat obfuscating the true incremental demand for BTC investment products in the US, we have a far more clear picture heading into March. In this article, we'll look at Bitcoin's historical holder balance data, ETF net flows, and why the Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) from Franklin Templeton Investments (BEN) now has significant fee waiver appeal compared to many other products in the market.

The Investment Case For Bitcoin

I've been covering Bitcoin for Seeking Alpha for several years and I've had personal exposure to BTC for longer than that. To say the least, it's been interesting watching the narratives adapt, the laser eyes, and the manias over these last several years. Bitcoin's "rolling bubbles" are generally a product of FOMO driven by coin price increases that typically come as a result of post-halving supply shocks. With a hard coin supply cap of 21 million coins, Bitcoin's issuance will continue to decline every four years until all of the coins have come into circulation.

As an alternative to fiat currencies which continue to puke purchasing power year after year, many look at BTC as a "digital gold" due to its fixed supply rather than as the "digital money" that it was originally intended to be. We could certainly debate if this is good or bad, but that's largely beyond the scope of this article. It seems clear from my vantage that market participants have become conditioned to expect this price surge every four years and the "HODL" approach has been the winning approach over time.

HODLer Holdings (IntoTheBlock)

There are currently 13.6 million BTC that are being held by wallet addresses that are considered "hodlers." These are the addresses that haven't moved BTC in at least a year. Historically, these are the wallet addresses that accumulate BTC during price weakness and then distribute to new buyers when the FOMO kicks in. To this point, these addresses have yet to meaningfully start selling. This is no doubt putting upward pressure on BTC as the new ETF products are buying at virtually any price so long as investment demand continues:

Data by YCharts

ETF Net Flows

When assessing the success of the recently approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, I think it's important to be mindful of BTC balance net flow rather than raw dollar flow. For example, if the newer funds are simply buying BTC that has been sold out of Grayscale, that doesn't necessarily have a positive impact on Bitcoin's ultimate investment demand. Fortunately for BTC bulls, we have indeed seen positive net flow through February.

Source: BitcoinTreasuries.Net, Author's calculations at a $57k BTC price

Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust balance the day before ETF conversion approval was slightly above 619k BTC. We can see in the table above that there has been a dramatic decline in the fund's BTC-denominated AUM as there is now only 445k BTC in that fund. Importantly, the amount of BTC that has come into the newer products coupled with the current GBTC balance stands at a little over 740k BTC as of about 10 am on February 27th.

This means, the BTC net flow for the ETF products has been roughly 121k BTC. According to data from Farside, a little over $6.1 billion has moved into these products in the six weeks since the product approvals.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF

To briefly summarize what happened in early January; most of the spot ETF issuers were engaged in a fee war as each individual firm was competing for AUM. Enabled in part by Grayscale's utterly obscene 1.5% annual fee for GBTC post-ETF conversion, the new spot Bitcoin product managers have an opportunity to siphon BTC from Grayscale to their own products with more competitive fees. This essentially led to a race to the bottom with most firms offering a 6 month waiver of some sort on top of fees somewhere between 20-30 basis points.

Originally, EZBC was not one of those products with a fee waiver. The result of which has been a lack of investor demand for EZBC so far:

ECBC Daily Flow (BitcoinTreasuries.net)

On January 11th, 1,130 BTC came into the EZBC product. This was a small fraction of what other products brought in and is still the largest single day BTC increase for EZBC which holds just 1,972 as of February 27th.

After what I think can reasonably be called a disappointing launch for Franklin Templeton's spot BTC product, the company announced a fee waiver and reduction on January 12th that makes it the most competitive product on the market as of article submission. It gets really interesting when we consider the waivers on the fees for the larger funds and the post-waiver fees:

Ticker AUM Fee After Waivers Waiver Triggered? EZBC $112.5m 0.19% August 2nd/$10b No BITB $1.36b 0.20% 6 Mo/$1b Yes HODL $216.4m 0.20% N/A N/A ARKB $1.9b 0.21% 6 Mo/$1 Billion Yes IBIT $7.4b 0.25% 12 Mo/$5 Billion Yes FBTC $5.3b 0.25% Until July 31, 2024 No BTCO $352.1m 0.25% 6 Mo/$1 Billion No BRRR $177.3m 0.25% 3 months No BTCW $39.4m 0.25% 6 Mo/$1 Billion No GBTC $25.4b 1.50% N/A N/A Click to enlarge

Sources: IntoTheBlock, Fund managers, BitcoinTreasuries.net

The table above is showing funds sorted by lowest fees after all waivers are over. Not only does EZBC have the lowest post-waiver gross fee (as of 2/27/24), but it's also one of the longest waivers potentially remaining as the fund is nowhere close to its $10 billion AUM trigger or its August 2nd waiver deadline. BITB, ARKB, and IBIT have all hit their waivers already and HODL never offered one. Franklin Templeton is seemingly trying anything the firm can to get BTC under management. The longer it takes for their product to catch on, the better the opportunity may actually be between now and the beginning of August.

Risks

The primary risk in picking between spot BTC ETFs is probably expense ratio. GBTC is essentially un-investable at 1.5% from where I sit. Most of the other funds are very close when it comes to post-waiver expense ratio. Therefore, if one is moving large sums into and out of these products, it makes sense to be mindful of where the NAV rates are. Just because a fund has a lower expense ratio, if the shares are trading at a premium to NAV - as is the case with IBIT - the lower fee may be nullified:

Data by YCharts

In the chart above, we see EZBC trading at a 0.07% premium to NAV. However, most of the funds that are trading at lower premiums are products that have higher fees both currently and post-waiver in August.

Summary

An additional risk to consider is custodial. Almost all of these spot ETF products utilize Coinbase (COIN) or some other centralized exchange for custody of the underlying assets. One notable exception to this is Fidelity which handles custody through an in-house subsidiary. Given that, I still prefer FBTC long term as I'm willing to pay the 6 bps for what I view to be less third party risk.

I've also made note in a prior SA article that Coinbase may ultimately force ETF managers to raise custody fees on these products as retail buyers move away from BTC on exchanges as they migrate to the cheaper ETF instruments that Coinbase is still responsible for securing. All this said, I like fee-less BTC holding through July and even though I'm already getting that through FBTC, I've grabbed a small amount of EZBC as well to not be overly exposed to a single fund.