Frontline: Robust Fundamentals And High Returns

Feb. 28, 2024 3:57 AM ETFrontline plc (FRO) Stock
Salix Research
Salix Research
367 Followers

Summary

  • Frontline is a world leader in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. It has a modern fleet of VLCCs, Suezmax tankers, and Aframax tankers.
  • FRO benefits from a favorable industry backdrop, including strong market conditions, changing trade routes, and low levels of new fleet growth.
  • The recent Red Sea turmoil and EU sanctions tightening are expected to increase tanker demand and potentially lead to higher freight rates.
  • We forecast a more than 30% IRR over two years.

Aerial top view Oil tanker ship transportation oil from refinery with beautiful wave on the sea.

Suriyapong Thongsawang

We present our note on Frontline (NYSE:FRO), a world leader in seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products, with a Buy rating. We are drawn by the favorable industry backdrop, modern fleet, spot exposure, attractive valuation and capital returns. We will provide

L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

