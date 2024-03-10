Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 03/10/24

Mar. 10, 2024 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.09K Followers

Comments (14)

DoubleD44 profile picture
DoubleD44
Today, 2:23 AM
Comments (20.73K)
Mike Johnson’s eye rolls are a reminder of what Biden is really running against this fall.

www.msnbc.com/...
DoubleD44 profile picture
DoubleD44
Today, 2:18 AM
Comments (20.73K)
Legal Expert Says Trump 'certainly' Just Welcomed a New Defamation Suit at Georgia Rally

www.rawstory.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (13.12K)
Alaska Air is under a DOJ investigation over the mid-air window blowout.

Is the DOJ going to investigate the piece of wing that tore off one plane and a tire that fell off another one? Or the landing gear collapse on another? All three were United Airlines' planes and happened in the last week or so.

UAL has made it their top priority to abide by DEI policies, apparently to the detriment of safety, which is what leads to these incidents when you don't hire the most qualified for the job, especially when it comes to maintenance of the planes.

Is UAL going to be investigated now, too? Or do they get a pass for goose stepping to the DEI policies of the Biden regime?

Apart from a potential terrorist connection with this incident, it is premature for the DOJ to get involved before the FAA has done its job in their investigation, which includes verifying the supposed statements made by Alaska Air. It seems the DOJ wants to get involved in everything these days. Don't they have enough on their plate with all the fraudulent cases against President Trump?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (13.12K)
Intelligence Community Influence Operators Scheduled to Meet House Intel Committee Ahead of FISA-702 Expiration

The Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Mike Turner, may be a republican – but he is no friend of the American freedom movement who do not like the surveillance state.

Factually, Mike Turner is a part of the deep swamp and has advocated for reforms that make the unconstitutional FISA-702 exploits even worse. As a result, this meeting with the people who control the surveillance mechanism makes sense.

WASHINGTON DC – The House Intelligence Committee is slated to hear from a series of top national security officials for a public hearing Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. That list includes:

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines
CIA Director Bill Burns
FBI Director Chris Wray
U.S. Cyber Command Director Gen. Timothy Haugh
Defense Intelligence Agency Director Jeffrey Kruse
(LINK)

The FISA-702 surveillance authority is scheduled to expire on April 19th, “Patriots Day.” theconservativetreehouse.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (13.12K)
Fox News Poll: (X) policies that have helped you and your family

Trump's policies 45%
Biden's policies 25%

White: Trump 49-23%
Black: Biden 36-26%
Hispanic: Trump 41-24%
Independents: Trump 32-12%
Suburban women: Trump 42-25% twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (13.12K)
Absolutely Stunning Data Point: The MAGA Movement Supporting Donald Trump Took the RNC from 3 Million to 50 Million E-Mail Subscribers

We always knew the number was BIG based on the 2016 reaction of Reince Priebus, but never fathoming the scale of Trump’s donor base was this much bigger than the RNC.

The number of email-subscribers, specific financial supporters who ultimately create the donor outreach list, is a closely held datapoint by the RNC and DNC, and yet it surfaces buried in a discussion by outgoing RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

McDaniel lauded changes made at the party while she was in charge, including the creation of the WinRed online fundraising platform, growing the RNC’s email list from 3 million to 50 million subscribers and “engaging minority voters and bringing them into the party.”

When candidate Trump became the presumptive nominee on 2016, and after he secured the required number of delegates, the procedural process within the RNC/candidate agreement required the winning nominee to turn over his donor files.

You might well remember how suddenly Reince Priebus went from reluctantly accepting Trump, to being an extraordinarily enthusiastic supporter of candidate Trump’s policies. Within weeks the RNC essentially allowed team Trump to write the entire 2016 platform; it was a rather stunning shift in position for Priebus and the RNC that could only be explained by the RNC chair seeing something extraordinary in the data.

Well, that admission by Ronna McDaniel well explains the scale of that data transfer. Prior to the era of MAGA and Trump, the RNC had a registered subscriber/donor list of around 3 million small donors. Today, thanks to the MAGA movement and the support network of small donors that assembled with Trump, that number is now 50 million.

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones. From 3 to 50 million, all because of Donald Trump. Wow!

Yeah, with that context as the backdrop, the recent RNC acquiescence to Donald Trump makes a ton of sense.

Do not just brush past this information as unimportant or simply inside baseball. This is a YUGE deal.

Every person associated with the Tea Party movement of 2010 should stand and take a bow. Guys, we did it… we actually did it. Feel awesome about this.

Essentially the RNC of Bush, Romney and the corporate Republican apparatus is dead. The MAGA grassroots movement is now in control.

50 million registered supporters of the GREAT MIDDLE CLASS movement, represented by Donald Trump, is the core of the “silent majority.”

That number isn’t just big, it’s YUGE! Lean into it; it’s time to leverage the scale of this assembly.

No wonder the Deep State is scared!

Now we just need the other national organizations like the RGA and the like to get cleaned out.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (13.12K)
President Trump Meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as Apoplectic Lawfare Team Looks On

The next six weeks will be very interesting, as the April 19th clock-ticking dynamic leading up to the expiration of the 702-surveillance authority looms louder. Some voices have said tthat President Trump needs to be careful of the Title-1 surveillance that surrounds him. There was a specific reason the Lawfare group charged Donald Trump with “national security” violations. Smart people can well understand the benefit to the surveillance state of the U.S. intelligence community, when Jack Smith defines President Trump as a national security threat under the same justification framework used against Anwar Nasser Abdulla al-Awlaki. The options for the FBI-CoIntel unit assigned to monitor Trump are expanded by the definitions of the DOJ-National Security Division.

Ultimately, sunlight is the best disinfectant, and the best defense against the FBI counterintelligence surveillance is to conduct affairs in a very public way. This approach leaves the institutional watchers with gritted teeth as transparency makes it more difficult to create narratives that are contingent upon defining the innocuous as nefarious.

Additionally, if concern over the content of any meeting (think the insufferable Logan Act construct as previously created by Mary McCord) is generated, those approaches -when contrast against the ongoing Lewfare tactics- are made moot and useless to the NSD – and by extension the judicial branch, when President Donald Trump includes his legal counsel in any meeting. [Hi Mary]

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is well advised by his counsel as is President Donald Trump. As an outcome of their ideology, both leaders are targets of the U.S. intelligence community (CIA) and national security state (DoS and USAID).

Here's the typical garbage from Politico:

"WASHINGTON DC – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán traveled to Florida on Friday to visit Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, in a meeting blasted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The get-together at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort came shortly after Orbán endorsed the former U.S. president’s bid to return to the White House this year. The meeting continued Trump’s embrace of autocratic leaders pushing back against democratic traditions.

The Trump campaign said late Friday that the two long-time allies discussed “a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation.”

Biden said of Trump: “You know who he’s meeting with today down in Mar-a-Lago? Orbán of Hungary, who’s stated flatly that he doesn’t thinks democracy works, he’s looking for dictatorship.”

“I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it,” Biden added, during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Friday."

Cry harder pudding brain: although to be fair, Joe Biden has no idea what his people are telling him to rail against. So, there’s that.

The alignment of geopolitical interests against the larger effort of the U.S. intelligence community and their multinational corporate benefactors continues.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is one of the more unapologetic members of the international resistance group who dispatch the efforts of the WEF assembly. However, he’s not alone. More international leaders are becoming less concerned about the threats and influence of/from U.S. intelligence apparatus as the global cleaving continues.

Ultimately, if the U.S. deep state, represented by Jack Smith, Mary McCord, Norm Eisen, Andrew Weissmann and the Lawfare community are going to try and exploit their manufactured legal authorities, they run the risk of the American people asking questions about the political surveillance being conducted against the leading opposition to the current Democrat/Communist regime occupying the White House.

President Trump knows how to use this dynamic and push the awakening into the public psyche. These new forms of “democracy,” as described by the people behind Joe Biden, consist of something that is entirely divergent from the framework of the United States Constitution.

One of the best defenses is to just simply permit the communists to try and exploit their political surveillance as part of their election year narrative. Allowing the American people to see and understand the weaponized surveillance state is one of the most important elements to eliminate it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (13.12K)
The flood of nearly 180,000 migrants to New York City since the spring of 2022 has created a cottage industry for criminals with ties to MS-13 and other violent gangs.

In a report from The New York Post, criminals were observed openly and brazenly selling fake green cards and social security cards to illegals on street corners.

Forged documents can open a bank account, secure employment, and potentially obtain valid documents. They can even be used to avoid a trail of criminal offenses.

Bruce Foucart, a former special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in New England, told The Post that, armed with forged IDs, someone could “load up a truck with bombs … and bring it underneath the Holland Tunnel and create something major and disastrous.”

“For someone that wants to do terrorist activity or is a national security threat, it’s easy to establish this second life within the US,” said Foucart.

He added, “I guarantee right now, we’re just waiting for another 9/11.”

The Post reports:Roy Fenoff, an associate professor at the Department of Criminal Justice at the Citadel, South Carolina, said the fake documents give migrants access to a slew of services otherwise impossible without government identification.

“Once people have these fake cards, they can work, they can travel, they can access a lot of aspects and services in the United States,” he said. “There are people getting these cards that are not here just to get a job, that they have other intentions, and this helps them carry out criminal activity.”

He said the social security cards are fake, but the numbers are real, so U.S. citizens can be affected.

“If I’m using a social security number that’s of another person, and then I’m committing crimes, and I’m using their name, you potentially have warrants out there for innocent people’s arrest, because you don’t really know who this person was,” he said, citing a case he handled of a Denver woman whose ID was stolen.

Diego Ibarra, the brother of Jose Ibarra, the illegal who is accused of killing nursing student Laken Riley is currently in federal custody in a case involving the alleged possession of a fake green card.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (13.12K)
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk has revealed how the Democratic Party uses illegal immigration to rig the electoral system in its favor.

Posting on his X platform, Musk responded to the news that Democrats in the Senate had unanimously voted down an amendment to stop illegal aliens from being counted in apportionment for congressional districts and the Electoral College.

He explained:

"Most Americans do not know that the US census currently counts, for purposes of voting power, all people in a district, regardless of citizenship!

Senate Democrats just voted unanimously to defeat an amendment that would have stopped counting illegals for congressional seat apportionment and electoral college (presidential) votes. Since illegals are mostly in Democrat states, both the House and the Presidential vote are shifted ~5% to the left, which is enough to change the entire balance of power!

This is a major reason why the Biden administration is ushering in record levels of illegals and doing so few deportations.

Because I am raising concerns about the flood of unvetted illegal immigrants overwhelming American cities, the press will often characterize me as “anti-immigrant”.

As an immigrant myself, nothing could be further from the truth. I am very much in favor of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working and honest. It is bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow to immigrate to the USA legally, but trivial and fast to enter illegally! This obviously makes no sense."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (13.12K)
The Irish people just gave the world another lesson about how much they value and protect their constitution.

After the defeat of the two proposed changes today, no less than 13 different proposals have been rejected in referendums.

The vote can also be seen as a reaction by voters to the disconnect between the present government and the feelings of the general population.

The changes on the 39th amendment to the Constitution – the family amendment – were rejected by 67 per cent of voters, while in the still ongoing counting of the ‘care referendum’, the no vote stands at almost 74 per cent.

The Irish Government has already conceded defeat in both referendums hours before counts were completed.

In the referendums, the Government proposed expanding the definition of family in the Constitution to recognize ‘durable relationships’, such as cohabiting couples and their children, and replacing the language around “women in the home” with language recognizing care within families.

Conservatives have pointed out that the changes would constitutionally protect polygamous relationships and allow for even more unwanted immigration via migrant family reunions.

Ireland is already experiencing record levels of illegal immigration that have resulted in various protests, as the native Irish people are cast aside to accommodate the tsunami of illegals.

Unlike other countries, the Irish constitution can only ever be modified through a nationwide referendum with majority support of the Irish people.

Senator Michael McDowell, who campaigned vociferously for a no vote, said the results suggested a “no-no substantial margin right across the country.”

“It seems like the government misjudged the mood of the electorate and put before them proposals which they didn’t explain, proposals which could have serious consequences,” he explained.

Citizens around the world are sick of this woke sh!t coming from the one world government libs. Good for Ireland.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (13.12K)
Former Speaker of the House and political commentator Newt Gingrich has pointed to former President Donald Trump as being the leader of a political movement, not just the Republican Party, and he explains how he believes this came about and what it means.

With Super Tuesday under his belt, Trump has now won 24 out of 26 primaries so far this year in his quest to become only the second person to win the presidency in non-consecutive terms.

Gingrich argues that President Trump is far more than a candidate. “He is the leader of a national movement. As the movement’s champion, he can survive attacks and legal assassination attempts that would destroy normal candidates,” he writes on his website, Gingrich360.

Gingrich cites what he calls “at least seven unique personal characteristics that have led to President Trump’s Triumph.” He says “they involve practical, common-sense analysis which Trump Derangement Syndrome seems to block most reporters and analysts from recognizing.”

Among the characteristics he cites are that Trump is smart, that he works, that he is deeply strategic and loves what he is doing. The others include that he is tough, that he is not a traditional conservative, and that he focuses on achievements.

To back up the claim that Trump is smart, he says “He is a billionaire. He beat 15 other Republicans to become the GOP nominee in 2016 – and Hillary Clinton – when all the so-called experts said this was impossible. President Trump survived eight years of unending lies against him by the deep state and the elite media.”

That he loves what he is doing, he writes that “President Trump gains energy from people. He is amazingly existential and focused on the present in a way which gives him authenticity and allows him to focus his energy and his efforts on the immediate.”

To argue that he is tough, Gingrich writes, “I don’t know of any other American leader who could have taken the beating he has taken and still be standing. Yet he is always enthusiastic and ready to fight through another day. He sees himself as engaged in an historic mission to save America – and he accepts that the leader who wants to save the country must be prepared to pay the price for patriotism.”

Gingrich concludes that “Super Tuesday was President Trump’s triumph. His election in November will be the American people’s triumph.”
Divi-It-Up profile picture
Divi-It-Up
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (7.48K)
Spring ahead!
d
daustin97222
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (23.99K)
@Divi-It-Up Hate it. I told my older sis (LA chick, gorgeous, 72 years old, married to a cop) that I wish that Daylight Savings would vanish and take Joe and Orange with it. Wipe it all off nice 'n' clean.
DoubleD44 profile picture
DoubleD44
Today, 2:19 AM
Comments (20.73K)
@daustin97222 I like it just because it changes things up
