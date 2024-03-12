Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 03/12/24

Mar. 12, 2024 1:00 AM ET9 Comments
More on Today's Markets:

Comments (9)

Scootrd
Today, 1:42 AM
In August 2020, Trump issued an executive order ordering ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets and destroy all data within 90 days.

Last week Lawmakers on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce advanced the legislation with a 50-0 bipartisan vote to the full U.S. House of Representatives to Ban Tiktok. Which resulted in the following from - Donny (I can be bought) Trump

"If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck [CEO Mark Zuckerberg] will double their business," the former president wrote. "I don't want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!" - Donny Trump

What changed Donny?
Apparently Trump who is need of a lot of cash (and quickly) changed his stance after meeting with conservative hedge fund manager Jeff Yass, who has a $33 billion stake in TikTok. Yass, has allegedly threatened to pull support from GOP lawmakers who back the bipartisan divestment bill.

Here's your MAGA GOP candidate (someone so smarmy even smarmy Bannon called out the blatant-ness of the grift) Donny (the grifter) Trump who can be easily compromised and bought and paid for.

The grift is still alive and well
Steve Bannon, the one-time adviser to Donald Trump, suggested that the former president was paid off after his shift in stance on TikTok. - If anyone would know- it's probably Bannon. Birds of a feather.
Russia, China, and Iran will hold the joint Maritime Security Belt – 2024 naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman between March 11–15.

Our 5th fleet is at present operating in the Persian gulf and gulf of Oman.
What could possibly go wrong?

"We are conducting Russian training exercises, Russia has no intentions of invading Ukraine" - Putin
PaulM_2
Today, 1:05 AM
Rob Reiner’s new documentary film on ‘Christian Nationalism’ titled ‘God & Country’ is absolutely bombing at the box office.

Reiner released this movie in an election year, which is not a coincidence, because he was hoping to scare voters about Trump and Trump supporters. It is essentially political propaganda and no one is buying it.

According to Box Office MoJo, the movie opened in February to a pathetic $38,415 and since then has gone to gross a total of $60,464 domestically.

Basically, that’s fewer than 7,000 tickets sold in a country of 350 million.

That’s fewer than 7,000 tickets sold, even after producer Rob Reiner got all kinds of free media from countless corporate media outlets…

If you divide those 82 tickets per theater by 23 days, that’s an average of 3.5 tickets per day. But…

If you divide those 3.5 tickets per day into six showings a day, that works out to 3/5th of a ticket sold per showing. So you have to imagine every theater seat is empty except for one guy with no legs below the knees. It’s like this was a total waste of money, not that Reiner cares.

More people watch reruns of Law and Order after midnight than the number of people who will see this movie.

Wouldn't it be great if the meathead comes to realize that Archie Bunker was right all along?
Biden's DEI rules are worse than HAMAS: Top microchip makers are postponing US expansion and instead expanding in dangerous Israel and Russia because American grants come with so many 'equity' caveats.

• Companies including Samsung and Intel are backing out of using the US as a hub to build semiconductor microchip makers
• An opinion piece in The Hill points the finger at the diversity, equity and inclusion necessary in government subsidies as the main reason for the exodus
• The subsidies are paid for by the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion bill to fund semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost competitiveness with China www.dailymail.co.uk/...

Top microchip makers are postponing their expansion into the U.S. and setting up shop in Israel and Russia due to equity caveats that are required for them to receive grants from the U.S. government.

The Biden administration promised earlier this year that they would be handing out $39 billion in grants to encourage semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

Shortly after the announcement however, Intel announced they would be holding off on their Columbus factory, while Samsung also delayed their facility in Texas.

Despite the billions in subsidies, two experts believe the tech companies' decision to back out of building manufacturing facilities in the U.S. stems from the diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

In an opinion piece for The Hill, CEO of Strive Asset Management Matt Cole and head of research at the company, Chris Nicholson, say the subsidies are so 'loaded with DEI that it can't move.'

The pair say that Intel has now built manufacturing plants in Poland and Israel, meaning they would rather deal with threat of Hamas rockets and Russian aggression than the government's DEI regime.

While Samsung is pivoting toward making South Korea the home of its semiconductor manufacturing plant.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has also pushed back production of a second facility in Arizona.

The subsidies are paid for by the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion bill to fund domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost competitiveness with China.

The package includes $52 billion in funding for U.S. companies to produce computer chips as well as a 25 percent tax credit for companies who invest in the market.

It includes $39 billion for chip manufacturing companies to expand and modernize their technologies.

The act also authorized $11 billion to be given to the Commerce Department for research and development and another $81 billion for the National Science Foundation.

In their piece, Cole and Nicholson said that part of the CHIPS money calls for the creation of Chief Diversity Officers and helping minority groups.

It also calls on chipmakers to 'increase the participation of economically disadvantaged individuals in the semiconductor workforce.'

The two added: 'In short, the world’s best chipmakers are tired of being pawns in the CHIPS Act’s political games.

'They’ve quietly given up on America. Intel must know the coming grants are election-year stunts — mere statements of intent that will not be followed up.

'Even after due diligence and final agreements, the funds will only be released in dribs and drabs as recipients prove they’re jumping through the appropriate hoops.'

They also added that chipmakers have to make sure they are hiring female construction workers at the firms.

In a 2023 report from the Bureau of Labor, they said that 10.8 percent of construction workers in the US are women.

Despite the small numbers, companies must ensure they have childcare for the workers and engineers who, according to the two, 'don't exist yet.'

They add: 'This is the stuff declining empires are made of. As America pursues national security by building a diverse workforce, China does it by building warships.

'Instead of solving the problem, the people in charge are trying to cover the problem up just long enough to win reelection.

'Don’t be fooled by the Biden administration’s upcoming weekend-at-Bernie’s act — the CHIPS Act is dead.'
A Boeing whistleblower was found dead from a self-inflicted wound inside his car outside a hotel in Charleston, South Carolina days after testifying against the airplane company.

John Barnett was found dead on March 9. He worked for Boeing for 32 years until he retired in 2017.

“Barnett’s death came during a break in depositions in a whistleblower retaliation suit, where he alleged under-pressure workers were deliberately fitting sub-standard parts to aircraft on the assembly line.” the Daily Mail reported.

Barnett came forward with concerns about defective parts and serious problems with the oxygen masks.

The whistleblower told BBC that “sub-standard parts had even been removed from scrap bins and fitted to planes that were being built to prevent delays on the production line.”

“He also claimed that tests on emergency oxygen systems due to be fitted to the 787 showed a failure rate of 25%, meaning that one in four could fail to deploy in a real-life emergency.” – BBC reported.

John Barnett had worked for Boeing for 32 years, until his retirement in 2017.

In the days before his death, he had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company.
The Charleston County coroner confirmed his death to the BBC on Monday.It said the 62-year-old had died from a “self-inflicted” wound on 9 March and police were investigating.

Sure he committed suicide and I have a new condo building to sell you in the middle of the Everglades.
There has been a huge shake-up at the RNC as Trump’s team swiftly moved to fire dozens of staffers after Ronna McDaniel stepped down.

Ronna McDaniel stepped down as RNC chairwoman last week after losing several elections in the 7 years she served as the leader.

Michael Whatley, the Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, was elected as chair of the RNC. Lara Trump was elected co-chair of the RNC.

According to Politico, more than 60 RNC staffers will be axed.

Donald Trump’s newly installed leadership team at the Republican National Committee on Monday began the process of pushing out dozens of officials, according to two people close to the Trump campaign and the RNC.

All told, the expectation is that more than 60 RNC staffers who work across the political, communications and data departments will be let go. Those being asked to resign include five members of the senior staff, though the names were not made public. Additionally, some vendor contracts are expected to be cut.

In a letter to some political and data staff, Sean Cairncross, the RNC’s new chief operating officer, said that the new committee leadership was “in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned” with its vision. “During this process, certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team.”

And for all the people worried about President Trump making bad personal decisions in the past, this is a really good sign that he won’t be making that mistake again.
The House Subcommittee on Oversight released a report cha.house.gov/... and overview cha.house.gov/... highlighting just how political the J6 committee was. The report outlines how Nancy Pelosi structured the J6 committee for political intents, and the longer report showcases the evidence of how Liz Cheney assisted.

Today, Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11) released his "Initial Findings Report" on the events of January 6, 2021 as well as his investigation into the politicization of the January 6th Select Committee.

Upon release of the report, Chairman Loudermilk released the following statement:

"For nearly two years former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6th Select Committee promoted hearsay and cherry-picked information to promote its political goal – to legislatively prosecute former President Donald Trump," said Chairman Loudermilk. "It was no surprise that the Select Committee’s final report focused primarily on former President Trump and his supporters, not the security failures and reforms needed to ensure the United States Capitol is safer today than in 2021.

"The American people deserve the entire truth about what caused the violent breach at the United States Capitol of January 6, 2021. It is unfortunate the Select Committee succumbed to their political inclinations and chased false narratives instead of providing the important work of a genuine investigation. In my committee’s investigation, it is my objective to uncover the facts about January 6, without political bias or spin. My report today is just the beginning."

The last bullet point in the overview has a name. The “Select Committee staff” who met with Fani Willis was likely Mary McCord.

The “J6 committee staff” that led the conversations with Fani Willis is a person, and that person’s name is Mary McCord. As the lead in the J6 staff effort, there is simply no way to believe the committee staff that met with Fani Willis did not include McCord.

♦ McCord submitted the fraudulent FISA application to spy on Trump campaign.

♦ McCord created the “Logan Act” claim used against Michael Flynn and then went with Sally Yates to confront the White House.

♦ McCord then left the DOJ and went to work for Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler.

♦ McCord organized the CIA rule changes with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

♦ McCord led and organized the impeachment effort, in the background, using the evidence she helped create.

♦ McCord joined the FISA Court to protect against DOJ IG Michael Horowitz newly gained NSD oversight and FISA review.

♦ McCord joined the J6 Committee helping to create all the lawfare angles they deployed.

♦ McCord then coordinated with DA Fani Willis in Georgia.

♦ McCord is working with Special Counsel Jack Smith to prosecute Trump.
The Faith & Freedom Coalition, the prominent evangelical advocacy group led by Ralph Reed, is reportedly planning to spend $62 million this election cycle to help likely GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump get elected.

The money will go toward registering and turning out evangelical voters, according to Politico. And such efforts will include door knocking and texting and calling supporters.

The spending is $10 million more than the group spent four years ago, in the 2020 election cycle.

“In terms of home visits and voters reached at the door, to my knowledge it’s the largest effort on the right outside of the Republican National Committee ever,” Reed, also a longtime Republican strategist and Trump ally, told Politico.

The initiative also reportedly includes handing out 30 million pieces of literature in 125,000 churches, many of them in battleground states.
California Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D) wants to give free, taxpayer-funded legal aid to illegal migrants who have "been convicted of, or who is currently appealing a conviction for, a violent or serious felony."

The bill, AB 2031, would also "expand those qualifying services to persons having an intent to reside in and having a nexus to the state," and would include "legal representation and related services for removal defense."

"California's most insane bill yet?

Meet AB 2031, a new bill just introduced by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer.

The bill seeks to grant illegals convicted of SERIOUS and VOlLENT crimes with legal assistance, such as helping them avoid deportation.

These services will be paid by taxpayers." twitter.com/...

"Not only is this offensive to taxpayers to have to pay for $45 million in legal bills for illegal immigrants — and possibly illegal immigrant violent felons, but it is offensive to treat non-citizens with the same or better benefits as citizens," said former San Diego City Council member and talk radio show host Carl DeMaio (R), chairman of Reform California, last April.

"For example, if a citizen got sued by the federal government for not paying taxes, they would never get a grant from their state government to hire a lawyer and fight the feds - but these illegal immigrants are," he added.
