Investment Thesis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) delivered Q4 2023 results that saw its share price jump, as investors cheered its strong increase in profitability. In fact, I find it utterly remarkable that despite Coupang consistently delivering such strong and consistent returns, the stock was priced once again near its all-time lows just earlier this month.

And what's even more confounding is that Coupang's market cap is made up of nearly 20% net cash, and it's already amply profitable. And yet, investors have wanted nothing to do with the South Korean e-commerce company.

However, I reaffirm that I'm highly bullish on Coupang, as I strongly believe that paying approximately 14x forward EBITDA for its core business is a remarkably compelling bargain price.

Rapid Recap

In my previous bullish analysis back in November, I said:

As investors have continued to embrace a risk-off sentiment, anything that is not the magnificent 7 mega caps appears not to be rewarded with any positive traction. Even though, according to my estimates, Coupang's valuation is now priced at a very attractive 12x forward free cash flows, I won't go so far as to declare that Coupang has any sort of impregnable moat, akin to Amazon (AMZN). However, with 20 million active customers and growing, I believe this stock is unjustifiably cheap.

Author's work on CPNG

As you can see from this graphic above, subsequent to my previous analysis, the stock continued to sell off toward its all-time lows. Very few investors would have had the stomachs to continue to hold on to this stock.

Nonetheless, I remain bullish on its prospects and believe this stock is a rewarding investment, with undeniable prospects.

Why Coupang? Why Now?

Coupang is a South Korean e-commerce player known for its innovative approach to customer experience and delivery services. Primarily operating in Korea and Taiwan, Coupang has expanded its offerings beyond product commerce to include services like Rocket delivery.

Coupang recently acquired Farfetch. While it's still early to assess the full impact, this acquisition positions Coupang to potentially transform the customer experience in the luxury fashion segment. Farfetch, with its $4 billion GMV, brings a new dimension to Coupang's portfolio, offering the potential to capture a significant share of the untapped luxury e-commerce market. The integration of Farfetch aligns with Coupang's commitment to providing diverse, high-quality offerings and could open avenues for substantial value creation.

In the near term, Coupang has demonstrated an impressive y/y increase in active customers each quarter of the year, with a solid 16% y/y increase in active customers in Q4.

CPNG Q4 2023

Anyone who follows my work will know that I put a lot of focus on the customer adoption curve. And for Coupang to still be increasing its active customers to 21 million, goes to the heart of the bear case that long ago argued that Coupang had already saturated its market penetration in South Korea. Clearly, the bear case was wrong.

On the other hand, there are challenges too. The ongoing investments in developing offerings, particularly in Taiwan, contribute to incremental losses in adjusted EBITDA (we'll soon discuss further).

Moreover, the competitive landscape is intensifying, with increased interest in cross-border e-commerce platforms, particularly from Chinese competitors. This heightened competition poses potential risks to user attrition and basket sizes.

Given this framework, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

2024 To See Approximately 15% CAGR

CPNG revenue growth rates

Coupang's Q4 was up against the easiest comparable quarter of the prior year. Therefore, it was clearly going to deliver a strong performance, with solid revenue growth rates.

In my previous analysis, I said:

The positive aspects undoubtedly point to its steady and reassuring growth rates. What's more, the next several quarters don't appear to be too challenging compared with the prior year's quarters, meaning that Coupang should easily be able to sustain a mid-10s% percent CAGR for a while.

Given what I had previously written, together with this latest set of results, I believe that stands. I proclaim that as we head further into H1 2024, Coupang should be able to deliver mid-10s% revenue growth rates. However, the big question that I am interested in seeing is how H2 2024 will deliver?

For Coupang to deliver mid-10s% in the second half of 2024, it will have to pull out something special. Although, to be clear, this stock hasn't been viewed by investors as a growth stock for some time, and therefore, hasn't been priced as a growth stock. And that's what we discuss next.

CPNG Stock Valuation - 14x EBITDA For Core Business

There's a lot to like about Coupang's recent progress in underlying profitability.

CPNG Q4 2023

Immediately, what you'll notice is the 50 basis point expansion in underlying profitability. That in and of itself is enticing. But what if I told you that Coupang's core profitability is actually clipping much higher than this, but this profitability is being masked by its "Other Projects", named Developing Offerings? Allow me to explain.

CPNG Q4 2023

Above you see two arrows. One wide, one narrow. The wider one shows that Coupang's core, Product Commerce, segment saw its underlying profitability increase by nearly 2% points y/y from approximately 5.1% to 7.1%. This led to its underlying profitability, increasing its EBITDA by 67% y/y.

But keep in mind, the smaller arrow. This shows that its nascent businesses, termed Developing Offerings, actually increased their losses by a significant amount. And this is detracting from Coupang's overall profitability.

Moreover, if Coupang decided to, it could easily wind down these Developing Offerings segment, if after a while they become too much of a cash burn.

An easy way to think about this could be Meta's (META) investments into the metaverse. The core business is growing very profitably, but its investments into other nascent segment is viewed by Wall Street as little more than a distraction. And if something were to come out of these investments, it would be a free option on the stock. Same here with Coupang.

Altogether, I estimate that looking ahead to the next twelve months, Coupang's core segment could grow its EBITDA by 45% y/y, down from the 67% y/y run-rate it delivered in Q4. This would provide me with a fair margin of safety.

Therefore, I believe that approximately $2.3 billion of EBITDA could be on the cards for Coupang's core segment in 2024. This would leave the business priced at 14x forward EBITDA. A figure that on the surface looks like a bargain.

That being said, keep in mind this truism. Coupang will always be viewed as a foreign business. So, even though the business is optically extremely profitable, it won't ever trade at a US-like multiple. There's no need to try to attempt to justify it otherwise, this is a simple fact. And investors will go from risk-seeking to risk-averse without a moment's notice.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, as I assess Coupang's recent Q4 2023 results, I'm drawn towards its low valuation of 14x forward EBITDA for its core business.

The company's robust growth, evidenced by a continual rise in active customers to an impressive 21 million, challenges skeptics who argue market saturation.

Looking ahead to 2024, I anticipate sustaining a mid-10s% compound annual growth rate. Despite challenges like ongoing investments in Developing Offerings and increased competition, the underlying profitability of Coupang's core business displays promise.

I project $2.3 billion EBITDA for the core segment, indicating that the stock is undervalued, while at the same time acknowledging that Coupang, being a foreign business, will not command a US-like multiple in valuation. Altogether, I'm bullish on Coupang.