Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lessons From The Past On How To Position Equity Portfolios In A U.S. Presidential Election Year

Feb. 28, 2024 4:37 AM ETBAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RWL, RYARX, RSPT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, QUAL, IQLT, JQUA, FQAL, VFQY, SEIQ, TTAC, DIA, QQQ, ACSI, ACVF, AESR, AFLG, ARMR, AVUS, APRT, JANT, JULT, OCTT, APRW, JANW, JULW, OCTW, BBUS, BIBL, BKLC, BUZZ, BWVTF, CFA, CFO, CHGX, CSM, DBJA, DEMZ, DFAU, DGRW, DSI, DSJA, DSTL, DUSA, DVOL, DYNF, EGIS, EQL, EQWL, ESG, ESGA, ESGU, ESGV, ESGY, ESGN, EUSA, FCPI, FCTR, FDLO, FDWM, FEX, FLLV, FLQL, FLRG, FSST, FTCS, GSEW, GSLC, GSPY, GSUS, HKND, HLAL, HUSV, IDIV, ILCB, IQSU, ITAN, ITOT, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWL, IWV, IYY, JCTR, JHML, JOET, JPUS, JUST, KRMA, LCTU, LFEQ, LGH, LGLV, LSAF, LVOL, LYFE, MBCC, MFUS, MGC, MOAT, NACP, NAPR, NTSX, NULC, OEF, OMFL, ONOF, OPPX, OVL, OVLH
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.3K Followers

Summary

  • The strongest year, by quite a margin, tends to be the third year in a presidential term.
  • In line with the pattern, the third year proved to be the strongest of the term so far, and the second year was the weakest.
  • High quality tend to outperform almost the full year on a regular basis with a slightly stronger second and third trimester.
  • The presidential cycle suggests positive equity performance could be expected in the last nine months of 2024.

United States Election

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

By Pierre Debru

Since the first edition of the Stock Trader’s Almanac in 1967, the influence of the U.S. presidential cycle on equity markets has been widely discussed. While current geopolitical and economic conditions impact markets more sharply, those

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.3K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAPR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New
BAUG--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August
BJUL--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
BJUN--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June
BMAR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF™ - March
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.