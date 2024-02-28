spawns

VanEck Monthly Bitcoin ChainCheck presents on-chain indicators for investors to directly assess Bitcoin blockchain's health and adoption.

Please note that VanEck has exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

We noticed some divergence between prices and on-chain activity in February, indicating that speculative forces drove Bitcoin’s action this month.

Some takeaways for February 2024:

Bitcoin’s Price Action

Market sentiment: Bitcoin dominance rose slightly in February from 51% to 52%. For perspective, Bitcoin dominance rose from 52% to 62% in the 1-year prior to the 2020 halving before bottoming out at 39% at the end of the 2021 bull market.

Source: Glassnode, VanEck research as of 2/26/24. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Funding rates: Bitcoin futures annualized basis (funding costs) rose sharply to 12% as traders re-gained some appetite for leverage. ETF flows absorbed more than the Bitcoin network’s daily issuance for all of February.

Bitcoin’s Network Activity, Adoption, and Fees

Daily transactions: in a divergence from price action, on-chain activity fell 7% in February and is now flat y/y. Tough comps arrive in May as we lap the first Ordinals (NFT) wave.

in a divergence from price action, on-chain activity fell 7% in February and is now flat y/y. Tough comps arrive in May as we lap the first Ordinals (NFT) wave. New addresses fell 25% m/m and 7% y/y. It is fair to say that February was driven by ETF flows rather than on-chain activity.

fell 25% m/m and 7% y/y. It is fair to say that February was driven by ETF flows rather than on-chain activity. Ordinal inscriptions: Daily inscriptions plummeted 62% m/m. As a percentage of total transactions, inscriptions represent 40%.

Daily inscriptions plummeted 62% m/m. As a percentage of total transactions, inscriptions represent 40%. Total transfer volume: $40B in value was transferred across the Bitcoin network daily, up 3% m/m and +118% y/y. Such activity puts February in the 85th percentile of all time.

$40B in value was transferred across the Bitcoin network daily, up 3% m/m and +118% y/y. Such activity puts February in the 85th percentile of all time. Average transaction fees: The average user paid $6.13 in fees to send a Bitcoin transaction in February, down 26% m/m but still in the 90th percentile of recorded history.

The average user paid $6.13 in fees to send a Bitcoin transaction in February, down 26% m/m but still in the 90th percentile of recorded history. % Supply last active, last 180 days: Only 18% of Bitcoin has moved in the last 180 days, in the 3rd percentile of all-time inactive short-term supply.

Only 18% of Bitcoin has moved in the last 180 days, in the 3rd percentile of all-time inactive short-term supply. % Supply last active, last 3+ years: 44% of Bitcoin has not moved in 3+ years. This reading has never been higher.

Bitcoin Market Health and Profitability

Percent of addresses in profit: 90% of Bitcoin addresses are now in profit. Historically, this metric approaches 100% once it has hit 90% and can linger for a year or more.

90% of Bitcoin addresses are now in profit. Historically, this metric approaches 100% once it has hit 90% and can linger for a year or more. Net unrealized profit/loss: The net unrealized profit/loss ratio reached 0.52 in February, a level characterized as optimistic but not euphoric. Above 0.70 generally marks peaks.

Bitcoin Miners

Total daily BTC miner revenues: Bitcoin miners rallied sharply (+27%) in February as the spot price exceeded many miners’ post-halving costs. Total miner revenues reached $46M per day, in the 95% percentile of recorded history.

Bitcoin miners rallied sharply (+27%) in February as the spot price exceeded many miners’ post-halving costs. Total miner revenues reached $46M per day, in the 95% percentile of recorded history. Transfers from miners to exchanges: Miners sent an average of $5M a day in Bitcoin to exchanges, likely for sale. Such activity represents a 2% increase m/m. Miners may be better prepared for the halving than in previous cycles if BTC can sustain these levels.

Chart of the Month: Percent of Bitcoin addresses in profit. Once this number hits 90%, it tends to hit 100%.

Source: Glassnode, VanEck research as of 2/26/24. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Bitcoin ChainCheck Monthly Dashboard

Source: Glassnode, VanEck research as of 2/25/24. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Notes:

Net unrealized profit/loss ratio (NUPL) can be calculated by subtracting the realized market cap from the market cap and dividing the result by the market cap. When a high percentage of Bitcoin’s market cap consists of unrealized profits, it can be interpreted that investors are greedy. Background reading here.

