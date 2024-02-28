Massimo Giachetti

Introduction

Even despite a big revenue and profitability spike from COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) investors, who acquired stocks five years ago, multiple times are behind the S&P 500 (SPX) and the healthcare sector (XLV).

Pfizer has a rich history of success and an extensive revenue mix from both product and geographical perspectives. However, my fundamental analysis also reveals big risks related to the patent expiration of key products, and the extent of success of new potential products is exceptionally high. I am assigning the stock a "Sell" rating despite a 6% dividend yield and low multiples because I believe that the valuation reflects all the risks. The sudden stock price spike is quite unlikely because there are other high-quality names offering high dividend yields, and the sentiment around the stock is very weak.

Fundamental analysis

Pfizer is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world, and its products include vaccines, treatments for rare diseases, and oncology medications.

As shown above, Pfizer has a diverse portfolio of products across several diseases, which gives it strategic strength and protects the company's revenue from concentration risks. Apart from solid product diversification, Pfizer also demonstrates robust geographical diversity in the U.S., representing less than 50% of the total revenue.

Readers might notice that revenue has been very volatile spanning the last three years, which is explained by a 2021-2022 revenue spike caused by the vaccination against COVID-19. Even despite a big revenue drop once the pandemic peaks eased, the company's top line is still above pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, 2023 revenue still included more than $11 billion from COVID-19 vaccines, which is a notable piece of the total pie. Moreover, the operating income is also notably below pre-pandemic levels. Considering stagnating financial performance, the weak stock's performance now looks more understandable.

However, the stock price is also, to a massive extent, about future expectations. Apart from stagnating financial metrics (if the COVID-19 effect is eliminated), I see a big risk in the current product mix. In the pharmaceutical industry, products have finite exclusivity, limited by patents' terms. After the patent expires, the price for a product naturally goes down as generics are legally allowed to enter the market. As we are all capitalists, we are all aware that competition drives prices down. Therefore, having bestsellers that generate notable revenues for Pfizer is not infinite. In the table below, we can see that several patents expire within the next three years.

Adding up 2023 revenue from all the products expiring within the next three years gives me almost $22 billion, which means that a substantial portion of the company's current revenues will inevitably decline in the next couple of years.

It also seems to me that the stock usually suffers from conspiracy theories around the company and vaccine hesitancy around the COVID-19 vaccines. While I do not believe in all these theories, I have to admit that it is highly likely that negative sentiment around the stock is also due to the adverse bias around Pfizer.

To summarize, to me, risks and uncertainties outweigh Prizer's strengths, and after I have conducted my fundamental analysis, I now agree with the weak market sentiment around the stock.

Valuation analysis

The momentum demonstrated by PFE is weak; the stock dropped by 34% over the last twelve months and had a bumpy start in 2024. PFE is a value stock, and valuation ratios analysis is a good choice for the analysis. Forward non-GAAP P/E ratio of 12.5 is approximately in line with historical averages, indicating the valuation is fair. Since Pfizer has historically high levered FCF margin, I am also paying significant attention to the forward Price/Cash Flow ratio, which is currently almost 25% lower than the average for the last five years. Therefore, the stock looks also substantially undervalued from the perspective of price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios.

As most of the crucial valuation ratios are currently lower than historical averages, and the forward adjusted P/E does not signal overvaluation, I believe that PFE is undervalued.

To derive my base-case target price for the next twelve months, I am multiplying the forward non-GAAP P/E ratio by the consensus FY 2025 EPS projection. In the table below, I also show how the price changes in case of fluctuations in the EPS projection. I use plus-minus $0.3 fluctuations from the base case to demonstrate sensitivity.

Calculated by the author

My target price for the stock is $34.75, which indicates a solid 28% upside potential. But the discount is highly likely caused by all the risks I have described above, which are priced in. I think that the upside potential might be realized only if the company demonstrates sustainable profitability recovery together with the improvement of the product mix, which is unlikely to be a rapid process.

Mitigating factors

Pfizer's revenue growth prospects depend substantially on its portfolio of products and patent length. While Pfizer has multiple crucial patents expiring within the next few years, I must inform potential investors that the current pipeline looks impressive. I am not a doctor nor a biopharmaceutical expert, but the pipeline looks strong, at least from the perspective of the number of potential products in it. Phases 1 and 2 entail substantial levels of uncertainty, but Phase 3 is advanced, with only 30% of drugs failing to obtain FDA approval. That said, 70% of the company's 31 products, which are in Phase 3, are likely to get approval, and the notable probability of a new bestseller exists. But the big question is whether these potential new products cumulatively will be able to replace or maybe even outweigh expiring patents or not.

Growth stocks are hot at the moment with their big AI-driven rallies. However, any signs of cooling down in growth stocks might lead to a substantial correction, and investors' funds might rotate from growth to high-yielding big names. Pfizer is apparently one such name, and the increased demand for the stock will lead to an appreciation of the stock price. However, as 2022 showed us, such rotations from growth to value do not last for years, and Pfizer's potential rally is unlikely to be consistent over several quarters.

Conclusion

I think that considering the multitude of risks and uncertainties with the weak stock performance spanning multiple years, Pfizer apparently merits a "Sell" rating. High dividend yield and low valuation ratios might look like a bargain, but I think that the current valuation fairly reflects Pfizer's current business landscape. Potential investors should be aware that the stock price has stagnated across different timeframes, which likely makes PFE not a good choice for aggressive growth investors. The stock price did not increase over the last ten years, nor did it in the last sixty months.

The stock might be a good dividend machine with its 6% forward yield, and the downside risk looks very limited. However, I believe that these benefits do not outweigh all the risks I have described in my fundamental analysis. Looking for a high-yielding name, I would better pay attention to Verizon (VZ), which offers a higher dividend yield, and I believe the level of uncertainty is much lower.