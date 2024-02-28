Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: A Battleground For Value Investors (And Why I Steer Away)

Feb. 28, 2024 4:57 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) Stock
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T is considered a value trap, at risk of destroying value instead of generating strong returns for shareholders.
  • The company's history includes a failed Time Warner deal and increasing debt, making it financially over-leveraged.
  • While some investors see low valuation, high dividend yield, and a potential turnaround, caution is advised due to high debt and uncertain future cash flows.

AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Ronald Martinez

Introduction

AT&T (NYSE:T) was once part of my portfolio. It now is not, nor am I planning on making it part of my holdings anymore. The experience with this stock has made me ponder a few questions that I finally

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.07K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About T Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on T

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.