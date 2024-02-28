M-Production

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) recently reported agreement with large corporations, and may experience business growth from the connected TV services market. In combination with the recent decrease in the debt-to-equity ratio and increases in R&D efforts, I would be expecting increases in the EV/FCF ratio as more investors get to know ADEA's business developments. Some risks come from the royalty-based business model of ADEA and the recent separation from Xperi (XPER). However, I believe that ADEA could soon trade a bit more expensive.

Adeia

Adeia, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a developer focused on technologies for the entertainment, media, consumer electronics, and semiconductor industries. The essence of its business lies in offering an intellectual property licensing platform.

Its focus on research and development has led to the consolidation of a leading licensing platform in these industries, with an extensive portfolio of intellectual property in media and semiconductors that includes more than 9,750 active patents. The company was spun off from Xperi Holding Corporation in 2022.

Adeia is dedicated to licensing its IP to leading companies in the media and semiconductor industries. Its licensing platform covers markets such as multi-channel audio visual programming distributors, over the top entertainment service providers, i.e. online and without the need for traditional operators, appliance manufacturers, and semiconductors.

On the other hand, the semiconductor business licenses the fundamental technologies that we find in a large number of device products present within the entertainment market. This area focuses on two emerging technologies, hybrid link and advanced processing nodes, both aimed at meeting the semiconductor market's demands for higher bandwidth, better calculation performance, and cost management with 2.5 and 3D heterogeneous integration.

With the business model presented, given the outlook given by Adeia, Inc. and market expectations, I believe that it is a great time for reviewing the company's business model. Wall Street ratings stand at strong buy, and the guidance looks favorable.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Adeia, Inc. expects net sales of about $380-420 million, net income close to $57-$70 million, and Non-GAAP EBITDA of close to $232-$262 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

Recent quarterly earnings report included EPS GAAP of $0.11 and lower quarterly revenue, a bit lower than expected of about $86 million. With that, EPS estimates for 2025 include double digit growth y/y with EPS estimate of about 1.5x. We are talking about a forward 2025 PE of close to 7.4, which does appear cheap.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet: Decreases In The Long-Term Debt/Equity Ratio

The balance sheet appears quite stable with a total assets/total liabilities ratio of close to 1.5x, and liquidity does not seem a problem as the ratio of current assets/current liabilities stands at close to 2x. It is also worth noting that the debt-to-equity ratio decreased from around 3x in 2022 to around 2x in 2023.

A quick look at the changes in assets shows a decrease in the total amount of cash, but an increase in contracts receivable, property and equipment, and marketable securities. More in particular, the company noted $54 million in cash, with total current assets of about $205 million, long-term unbilled contracts receivable worth $73 million, property and equipment of $6 million, and goodwill close to $313 million. Finally, with long-term income tax receivable of about $120 million, total assets stand at $1105 million.

Source: 10-k

The total amount of assets decreased significantly in 2023 because the total amount of long-term debt decreased. The long term debt/Equity ratio decreased from 2.1x in 2022 to around 1.5x in 2023. I believe that we could expect increases in the EV/FCF ratio as the total amount of debt is decreasing. In 2023, total current liabilities stood at close to $102 million, with deferred revenue of about $17 million, long-term debt close to $519 million, and total liabilities worth $748 million.

Source: 10-k

Trading Multiples, And Cost Of Debt

The assessment of the exit multiples revealed that peers in the sector trade at close to 13x EBITDA and 18x earnings. With these numbers in mind, I assumed an exit multiple close to 10x-13x, which I believe is conservative.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With regard to the cost of debt, I reviewed some of the agreements reached with debt holders. The debt appears linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. With these figures, I think that assuming an interest rate close to 8.3%-9.5% makes sense.

On May 30, 2023, we amended the 2020 Credit Agreement to replace the reference to LIBOR as the base rate with the reference to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate "SOFR" as administered by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. At December 31, 2023, $601.3 million was outstanding under the Refinanced Term B Loans with an interest rate. Source: 10-k

More Patents May Enhance Net Sales Expectations

The company's innovation research focuses on the sustained trend of massive proliferation of entertainment content and consumers' increasingly fluid habits when it comes to entertainment products. In this regard, it is worth noting that R&D increased significantly in 2023.

Source: 10-k

In addition, the company is also focused on protecting and expanding its technology and IP through continuous investments in developments and innovation, strategic management, and specific acquisitions.

Furthermore, Adeia seeks to position its products in all stages of the entertainment experience, such as data analysis and collection, advertising channels, content storage and distribution, and multi-screen functions among others. In my view, new products will most likely bring net sales growth acceleration in the coming years.

Besides, I believe that continuous growth of patents, licenses, online distribution, and international expansion of audiovisual programming distribution services may also bring net sales growth.

The Growth of The Connected TV Services May Lead To FCF Growth

In the last presentation, Adeia, Inc. provided a list of new license agreements with many companies in the United States and a leading international social media company. We are talking about large companies like Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) or Verizon (VZ). I believe that these new agreements may bring net sales growth and economies of scale in the coming years.

Source: Investor Presentation

In this regard, I researched a bit the agreement with Samsung, which was depicted as a long-term agreement. The company noted the growth of the connected TV services market.

This long-term renewal is a perfect illustration of how innovations emerging from Adeia support global industry players in the rapidly growing connected TV services market. It also demonstrates the strength of our current IP portfolio, which is constantly augmented through continuous innovation and development. Source: Press Release

The global Connected TV Market is expected to grow at close to 12.18% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. In my view, further agreements signed by Adeia, Inc. with other players like Samsung could represent net sales catalysts.

The global Connected TV Market was valued at USD 13,233.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 32,517.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.18% from 2023 to 2030. Source: Kingsresearch

More Repurchase Of Stock Could Lead To Demand For The Stock

The company did not repurchase shares in 2022, however Adeia, Inc. did acquire its own shares in 2023 at an average price of $17.24 per share. The company is currently trading at $10-$12 per share, so I would be expecting new stock repurchases in the coming years. As a result, I believe that demand for the stock could increase, and the stock price may increase. The company provided the following explanation in the last annual report.

As of December 31, 2023, the total remaining amount available for repurchase under this plan was $77.8 million. The Company may execute authorized repurchases from time to time under the plan. Source: 10-k

My Expectations Under My Base Case Scenario

In this scenario, I included 2032 net income of close to $55 million, with the following adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities. First, 2032 depreciation of property and equipment would be close to $22 million, with stock-based compensation expense worth $7 million, changes in accounts receivable of $91 million, and unbilled contracts receivable worth -$163 million.

In addition, taking into account other assets of -$14 million, changes in accounts payable of $67 million, and accrued and other liabilities of close to $19 million, I obtained CFO of close to $172 million. Finally, 2032 FCF would be close to $165 million.

Source: My Expectations

If we assume an EV/FCF multiple of 13x and WACC of 8.3%, the implied enterprise value would be close to $2.2 billion. Adding cash and marketable securities, and subtracting short term and long term debt, the implied price would be close to $15-$16.

Source: My Expectations

Competitors

In my view, Adeia does not compete directly with other patent holders, as its unique portfolio gives it exclusive rights. The company competes for a share of licensing fees on specific services or products. For any service, device, or equipment that contains intellectual property, the provider or manufacturer may need to obtain licenses from multiple IP holders. By licensing its patent portfolios, the company competes with other patent holders for a share of the licensing fees that make up the total potential revenue supported by a given service or product. Therefore, its indirect competitors include companies in related industries that may require licenses for their own products or services.

Risks

Following the separation and distribution, the company is dependent on Xperi Inc. for certain transition services, and upon completion of the transition period, it will be required to provide these services internally or acquire them from unaffiliated third parties. In my view, this transformation can be the occasion of difficulties. Additionally, the company believes that certain members of its board of directors and management may have actual or potential conflicts of interest due to their ownership of Adeia shares and Xperi Inc. shares simultaneously.

A portion of its revenue and cash flows depends on customer sales and other factors that are beyond its control or are difficult to forecast. Additionally, the long-term success of the business depends in part on a royalty-based business model, which is risky.

Finally, it is prudent to mention that the company declares that it has significant debt that could adversely affect its financial position. The company highlighted that its variable rate debt may expose the firm to interest rate risk, which could significantly increase its borrowing costs.

Expectations Under My Worst-Case Scenario

Under detrimental conditions, I believe that we could see 2032 net income of about $40 million, 2032 depreciation of property and equipment worth $14 million, 2032 stock-based compensation expense of close to -$42 million, and deferred income tax worth $65 million.

In addition, with changes in accounts receivable of about $102 million, unbilled contracts receivable of -$3 million, and changes in other assets close to -$8 million, I also included changes in accounts payable of -$12 million. Finally, if we also assume accrued and other liabilities of $24 million and changes in deferred revenue of -$29 million, 2032 CFO would be close to $155 million. The 2032 FCF that I obtained stood at $151 million.

Source: My Expectations

With the previous cash flow statement assumptions, a WACC of 9.5%, and terminal EV/FCF of 10x, the implied enterprise value would be close to $1.2 billion. If we also subtract the net debt, the implied equity valuation would be $768 million, and the stock price would be close to $7.2 per share.

Source: My Expectations

Conclusion

Adeia, Inc. recently reported agreements with Samsung or Verizon, among many other media companies, and may enjoy net sales growth driven by the connected TV services market. Also, with significant reduction in the debt-to-equity ratio and increases in R&D efforts, I believe that we could see further increases in the EV/FCF ratio in the coming years. There are several risks coming from the royalty-based business model, changes in the interest rates, and the separation process. With that, Adeia, Inc. does seem undervalued at the current price mark.