ITB: Persistent New Construction Demand With An Expected Reduction In Interest Rates

Investment Thesis

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) warrants a buy rating due to multiple factors positively impacting the forecast for new home construction, as well as the unique qualities for ITB in comparison to peer ETFs. While mortgage interest rates are currently still high, interest rates are generally expected to reduce in 2024. This factor combined with robust new construction demand will continue to propel home construction ETFs such as ITB. Finally, ITB’s unique mix of strong holdings set the ETF apart from its peers and have primed the fund for continued growth looking forward.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

ITB is an ETF that seeks to track the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. The fund therefore aims to provide the returns of U.S. equities in the home construction sector. ITB was initiated in 2006 and currently has 46 holdings with $2.76B in AUM. ITB includes predominantly homebuilding stocks (64.98%), but also includes building products (16.83%) and home improvement retail (10.44%) holdings.

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) and the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB). XHB seeks to track the returns of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. XHB uses a modified equal weighted strategy and therefore has the lowest weight in its top 10 holdings compared to ITB and PKB. PKB is based on the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index. PKB includes holdings based on price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, and value. Each of these funds rebalance the weight of their holdings quarterly.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

ITB has a 10-year compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 15.72%. By comparison, XHB has a 10-year CAGR of 12.41% and PKB has a 10-year CAGR of 11.36%. The S&P 500 Index has a 10-year CAGR of roughly 12.5%. Therefore, only ITB has outperformed this measure of “the market” overall.

ITB has an expense ratio of 0.40% making the fund more expensive than XHB, but lower in costs than PKB. All funds examined have lower expense ratios than the average ETF expense ratio of 0.57%. None of the homebuilding funds compared have significant dividend yields. ITB has the highest by comparison at 0.46%. Additionally, ITB’s dividend yield has been growing with a 5-year dividend CAGR of 20.84%.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

ITB XHB PKB Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.35% 0.62% AUM $2.76B $1.73B $337.68M Dividend Yield TTM 0.46% N/A 0.17% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 20.84% N/A -2.03% Click to enlarge

ITB Holdings and Its Competitive Advantages

ITB is the most diversified fund compared to peer homebuilding ETFs with 46 holdings. However, the fund is the most concentrated on its top 10 holdings at 65.45% weight. While this concentration results in strong capital appreciation in the event of positive returns for these top holdings, it also has resulted in greater volatility. Risk factors including volatility are discussed in further detail later in this article.

Top 10 Holdings for ITB and Compared Home Construction ETFs

ITB – 46 holdings XHB – 35 holdings PKB – 32 holdings DHI – 14.00% BLDR – 4.53% VMC – 5.00% LEN – 12.33% TT – 4.28% LEN – 4.95% NVR – 7.66% TOL – 4.20% HD – 4.94% PHM – 7.25% MAS – 4.12% MLM – 4.93% HD – 4.42% WSM – 4.11% PHM – 4.90% SHW – 4.36% NVR – 4.10% NVR – 4.84% LOW – 4.32% HD – 4.04% DHI – 4.65% BL – 4.15% FND – 3.99% LII – 4.61% TOL – 3.80% CSL – 3.99% IESC – 3.51% BLDR – 3.16% LOW – 3.94% GFF – 3.29% Click to enlarge

Homebuilding ETFs have two major advantages when looking forward. These advantages include the anticipated reduction in interest rates, which acts as a catalyst for economic activity and the consistency of new home construction. In addition to these two elements, ITB also has unique advantages based on its top holdings. Each of these factors is discussed in further detail below.

Advantage #1: Anticipated Reduction in Interest Rates

Most economists are expecting the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates starting in mid-2024. While this does not necessarily mean that mortgage rates will drop at the same volume and frequency, mortgage rates are also expected to decline. This reduction could be as much as a full percentage point between 2024 and 2025.

Forecast Reduction in 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates (Fannie Mae, Wells Fargo, money.usnews.com)

Overall interest rate reductions will mean greater borrowing ability for companies like D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) or Lennar Corporation (LEN). Additionally, reduced mortgage rates may bring in new homebuyers that have been waiting on the sidelines or renting due to lack of affordability. Therefore, the widely anticipated reduction in interest rates is the first tailwind for homebuilding ETFs such as ITB.

Advantage #2: Consistent and Robust New Construction

The second key factor that is an advantage for homebuilding ETFs is the persistent demand for new residential construction along with increasing homebuilder sentiment. Looking at historic new residential construction data, 2024 so far has seen higher year-over-year single family new residential construction than 2023.

2017-2024 New Residential Construction (U.S. Census Bureau, www.realtor.com)

Furthermore, the past five years have seen strong and consistent demand, resulting in robust construction figures. Therefore, aside from an economic recession, one can reasonably expect new construction quantities to continue. Additionally, the reduction of interest rates previously discussed may prove to be a propellant for new construction figures later this year and beyond.

Advantage #3: Strong Holdings Including DHI and LEN

The final key factor driving ITB forward is its strong holdings. The first example is ITB’s largest holding of DHI at 14% weight. D.R. Horton is the largest homebuilder in the United States. The company has seen 6.66% YoY revenue growth and an 80.6% increase in forward operating cash flow growth. D.R. Horton is also very profitable, including a 17.49% EBITDA margin. Finally, despite a 58% one-year price return, the DHI is attractively valued with a P/E ratio that is 40% lower than its sector median.

DHI is not the only strong holding for ITB. The fund’s #2 holding is Lennar Corporation at 12.33% weight. LEN has also seen solid growth and profitability. Most advantageous for the fund is LEN’s value with a P/E of 11.29, 35% below its sector median. With a combined weight of over 26%, ITB’s holdings of DHI and LEN make it the third key factor priming ITB for solid returns looking forward.

Valuation and Risks to Investors

ITB has a current price of $106.81 at the time of writing this article. This price is near the top of its 52-week range of $65.28 to $106.88. ITB’s one-year performance has been superior to competitors XHB and PKB. These funds have significantly surpassed even the S&P 500 Index, which has seen a one-year return of roughly 28%.

One-Year Price Return: ITB and Peer Homebuilding ETFs (Seeking Alpha, 27 Feb 24)

ITB demonstrates a favorable valuation when looking at its price-to-earnings ratio. At 13.22, ITB has the lowest P/E ratio of the funds compared. Additionally, ITB holds the most desirable P/B ratio at 2.52. Given the positive macroeconomic conditions as well as the strong holdings for ITB, one can reasonably expect the fund to continue to perform strongly over this next year.

Valuation Metrics for ITB and Peer Competitors

ITB XHB PKB P/E ratio 13.22 15.69 15.93 P/B ratio 2.52 3.72 3.02 Click to enlarge

While all homebuilding ETFs discussed in this article have seen strong returns recently, they are susceptible to volatility and potential decline. This is particularly true in the event of economic recession. For example, ITB saw a decline from $44.42 per share in January 2007 to $9.50 per share in November 2008 during the Great Recession. This volatility can be measured with their beta values. A beta value greater than 1.0 implies greater volatility than the “market” overall. ITB has a 3-year beta value of 1.38.

Concluding Summary

Key macroeconomic factors that may positively impact ITB are the expected reduction in interest rates, demand for new residential construction, and an economic “soft landing” that is optimistically expected. ITB is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these factors with its top holdings of DHI, LEN, and others. While ITB has a minimal dividend yield, it has seen strong price return resulting in capital appreciation significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index. Given the multiple positive factors propelling the fund, one can reasonably expect ITB’s strong performance to continue looking forward.