Fresenius SE (OTCPK:FSNUF) is one of the companies in my portfolio that continues to struggle and aside from dividends I collected in the last few years, the stock is continuing to be a huge disappointment and is still in the red. In my last article about Fresenius - published in September 2023 - I argued that the stock might probably have found its bottom. And while the stock did not make any new lows and the support levels are still holding, the stock is trading lower again and the annual results reported on February 21, 2024, didn't help to push the stock higher.

In the following article I will provide an update about Fresenius and explain why I will continue to hold the stock and still expect higher stock prices in the coming years (despite having some doubts).

Technical Picture

One reason to be bullish about the stock is the technical picture. At this point the stock is clearly in a downtrend and the stock is constantly making lower lows and lower highs. And the upside potential seems to be limited by the declining trendline, which is in place since 2017. But now it seems like the stock has only two options. Either the stock is continuing to decline further and is breaking through the support levels and making new lows. Or the stock will break out above the declining trendline which could be the turnaround for the stock.

Fresenius SE Weekly Chart (Author's work created with TradingView)

The low around €20 can also be seen as strong support level as we find the highs before the Great Financial Crisis at this price level - and what was a resistance level back then is now a strong support level. We are also trading at the 23.4% Fibonacci retracement of the last upward wave. Combined we have a strong support level for the stock between €20 and about €25 and I don't think Fresenius will make new lows.

Dividend Suspended

It also seems at this point like all the bad news is priced in - including the suspended dividend. This decision was already announced in December 2023 and during the last earnings call, management commented on the decision once again:

The energy cost related government relief funding mean we cannot pay a dividend for 2023. This is positive for our debt position. Equally important to say, however, we have paid a dividend for 30 years, and we remain firmly committed to our progressive dividend policy of Fresenius financial framework. Return on invested capital as a driver of value creation is a key performance indicator for me or by a very sticky one.

And while investors are probably not pleased about missing out on dividend payments this year, it might actually be good news. Management already indicated that the more than €500 million will be used to reduce debt levels and considering the company's balance sheet, reducing debt levels should be the top priority in my opinion. And management also pointed out that debt reduction is one of the top priorities for 2024. Instead of a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.76, the company is targeting a 3.0x to 3.5x leverage ratio for 2024.

Fresenius Q4/23 Presentation

Annual Results

When looking at the full year results for fiscal 2023, I don't know if I should be optimistic or rather disappointed. And it is also difficult to compare the results to previous years due to the deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care (I also wrote about this in the past and will give an update in the following section).

But when looking at the new business, Fresenius SE could increase revenue from €21,542 million in fiscal 2022 to €22,299 million in fiscal 2023 - resulting in 3.5% year-over-year growth. Organic revenue growth for the full year was even 6%. Operating income (EBIT) declined 36.9% year-over-year from €1,812 million in fiscal 2022 to €1,143 million in fiscal 2023. And instead of €2.44 in earnings per share in fiscal 2022, Fresenius had to report a loss per share of €1.05 in fiscal 2023.

Fresenius Q4/23 Presentation

We can also look at the results before special items. EBIT before special items increased 3% YoY to €2,262 million and earnings per share before special items declined 13% from €3.08 in fiscal 2022 to €2.67 in fiscal 2023. Using adjusted numbers is always posing some kind of risk. And while I would not argue that financial statements according to GAAP or IFRS are always perfect, adjusted numbers are enabling a business to sugarcoat terrible earnings.

One of the best metrics to pay attention to is free cash flow - especially compared to adjusted operating income or adjusted earnings per share. And in fiscal 2023, Fresenius generated a free cash flow of €1,024 million. Compared to fiscal 2022 and €942 million in free cash flow, this is an increase of 8.7% year-over-year.

Deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical

But due to the deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care it is rather difficult to compare fiscal 2023 results with the previous years. One of the major strategic moves of Fresenius was a restructuring of the business and effective November 30, 2023, Fresenius Medical Care now operates as Fresenius Medical Care AG. And Fresenius SE remains the largest shareholder of Fresenius Medical Care with a 32% stake. Going forward the stake will be presented as a separate line in Fresenius Group's profit and loss statement and balance sheet and received dividends will also be reported as a separate line in the cash flow statement.

And according to management, the new structure should help the business to make better decisions and contribute to the turnaround:

The deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care is a landmark of our future Fresenius agenda. It took us less than a year from the announcement to deconsolidation. This is high speed. Overall, more focused and faster decision-making. We established a newly highly determined and committed management now acting as a team.

Divestiture of Eugin

Another step towards restructuring the business and part of the #FutureFresenius strategy is the divesture of Eugin Group to global fertility group IVI RMA - a KKR portfolio company - for up to €500 million. In 2022, Eugin generated €227 million in sales for Fresenius.

Guidance for Fiscal 2024

Part of the #FutureFresenius strategy is also to focus on execution and three priorities are identified - more cost savings, driving down leverage and rigorous focus on capital efficiency and returns. The cost and efficiency program is already a success and contributing to results according to the CFO:

Our cost and efficiency program is a clear value driver with permanent cost savings of €282 million generated last year, we are significantly ahead of our original target of €200 million for '23, up 40%. This is a real achievement. We looked at everything from footprint optimization, procurement, supplier relations, manufacturing, energy consumption or digitalization. Kabi provided the lion's share of these savings.

And cost savings are now expected to be around €400 million in fiscal 2025 instead of €350 million - according to previous targets.

Fresenius Q4/23 Presentation

Overall, Fresenius is expecting revenue to grow between 3% and 6% in fiscal 2024. And EBIT for the group (in constant currency) is expected to grow in the range of 4% to 8% year-over-year. In 2024 all three business segments - the two operating companies Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios as well as Fresenius Vamed - will contribute to revenue growth.

Fresenius Q4/23 Presentation

Long-Term Optimism?

It seems like management is quite optimistic for fiscal 2024 and is expecting Fresenius to perform well. However, the question remains if we should share that optimism. In my article Fresenius: Still Struggling, Still undervalued, I wrote:

And while implementing a new strategy sounds great and should make us confident, we also must question how good such strategies are and if they really will have an impact. Fresenius would not be the first business announcing a new major strategy that is not working and won't really have an impact.

Without being too harsh with Fresenius' management, we must admit that the company is implementing new strategies for quite some time and expecting the business to turn around. And while the business is not really reporting terrible numbers, I also don't see a turnaround but a business that is continuing to struggle for years. When looking at some of the metrics, we see increasing revenue, but we also see declining earnings per share and a constantly increasing net debt to EBITDA ratio. Maybe Fresenius will turn the ship around in 2024, but so far, I remain a bit sceptic.

Don't get me wrong: I still think the turnaround for Fresenius is possible and the current share price seems to be reflecting all the risks Fresenius is facing right now. But we also should not trust management blindly as they might be too optimistic at this point and made several decisions in the past that were far from great. Especially taking on these huge amounts of debt was a huge mistake in my opinion and Fresenius is now facing troubles to reduce the huge amounts of outstanding debt. And in fiscal 2023 Fresenius had to pay €418 million in interest payments - compared to €2,262 million in EBIT (adjusted numbers already) the company is paying almost 20% of operating income in interest.

Wide Economic Moat?

We see in the chart above that revenue for Fresenius constantly increased (which is a good sign) while earnings per share stagnated or declined. Knowing this, it probably won't be surprising to find out that Fresenius had to report declining margins in the last few years. And since 2016, gross margin as well as operating margin is constantly declining. I probably don't have to tell you that constantly declining margins are not a good sign for any business.

Fresenius: Gross margin, operating margin and RoIC (Author's work)

Aside from the declining margins, Fresenius is also reporting low return on invested capital and the return is declining from year to year. In the last ten years, Fresenius reported a RoIC of 5.69% on average - which is not a great number. But in the last five years it dropped to a return on invested capital of only 4.12%.

At this point, we don't have to discuss any more if Fresenius has a wide economic moat or even a narrow moat around its business. We might be able to identify moats we can describe on a qualitative basis, but on a quantitative basis it is almost impossible to argue for a moat right now.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Fresenius still seems to be undervalued. When using the adjusted earnings per share of €2.67 for fiscal 2023, the stock is currently trading for less than 10 times earnings per share and must be seen as undervalued. As long as we don't assume Fresenius to be a business in constant decline, a single digit valuation multiple is not justified. On the other hand, when looking at earnings per share in the last few years, the valuation multiples actually might be justified as Fresenius' bottom line is constantly declining. But although I question if Fresenius has an economic moat around its business, I still think Fresenius can be a good investment in the next few years and still think a turnaround is possible.

Bottom Line

Fresenius is certainly not the best investment out there and I would not see it as company with an economic moat anymore. Nevertheless, all negativity seems to be priced in at this point and the stock seems well supported from a technical point of view making it still a "Buy". And maybe the business will improve again but right now it does not seem like a great long-term investment and when the stock should trade for a higher valuation multiple, I might consider selling the position again.

