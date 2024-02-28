The Resilient Bull: Dissecting The Market's Strengths And Vulnerabilities

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Since the beginning of 2023, equity markets have ripped despite the presence of what appeared to be multiple headwinds—the question now is, what could go wrong?

In my numerous conversations with clients to start off 2024, one common theme sticks out—people want to talk about the resilient U.S. economy and surprisingly strong equity market performance in 2023 (which has continued into 2024 thus far). Most of my clients are quick to point out the many factors that made this strong equity rally unlikely, including an inverted yield curve and a 20-year high in interest rates.

While everyone is hoping that the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft economic landing, I have been advocating for the need to prepare for a range of potential scenarios as 2024 unfolds. Here, we’ll break down why market participants have been optimistic, but also highlight the risk factors that could knock stocks off track.

Why Have Markets Been Optimistic?

Amid ongoing economic challenges and global uncertainties, market participants have found reasons for optimism. Several key factors have contributed to this positive sentiment:

Financial Conditions Improved

Despite past volatility and uncertainties, financial conditions are currently more accommodating than they have been in the past two years:

Strong S&P 500 earnings: The resilience of S&P 500 earnings has supported high equity multiples and contributed to tight credit spreads in both investment-grade and high-yield markets.

Lower real yields: Real yields have notably declined over the past six months, dropping from 3.4% to 2.1%. This reduction signifies improved borrowing conditions and lower financing costs for businesses and consumers.

Resilient Economic Data

Economic data has shown remarkable resilience, boosting confidence in the economy's underlying strength. The key indicators I have discussed with clients include:

Low unemployment: U.S. unemployment stands at 3.7%, lower than the anticipated 4.6% in Q4 2023. This strong labor market supports consumer spending and overall economic activity.

Inflation approaching target: Inflationary pressures have been gradually aligning with target levels, indicating a balanced approach to price stability and economic growth.

Strong consumer activity: The consumer sector (a key driver of U.S. GDP growth) has also shown resilience, reflecting underlying economic strength and consumer confidence.

Expectations of Rate Cuts

Anticipation of central bank easing in 2024 has further fueled market optimism, driven by expectations of reduced funding costs and a flatter yield curve. Regardless of the exact timing, most market participants broadly expect central bank easing in 2024, which is expected to stimulate economic growth and support equity market expansion.

Artificial Intelligence Fuels a Rally in Mega Cap Stocks

You couldn’t go anywhere in 2023 without hearing about AI and the related boom it caused in the stock market. In fact, I spent much of last year educating clients on the sources of return in the stock market. Many of the advisors I spoke with were surprised to see that the majority of 2023’s strong equity market performance came from the rally in the “Magnificent 7” stocks.

While the productivity enhancements from AI are expected to be a new structural growth driver of the U.S. economy, the market’s lofty expectations for growth are already reflected into current valuations. This, of course, leads us to the risks in the current market.

What Could Go Wrong?

Despite prevailing optimism in the current market landscape, several challenges stand on the horizon, jeopardizing the sustainability of the current upward trend. Understanding these challenges is vital for advisors aiming to navigate potential obstacles and effectively manage risks. Here’s how I have positioned risks in the current market environment in my conversations with advisors:

Don’t Become Complacent: Financial Conditions Are Unlikely to Remain Easy

While inflation is certainly heading in the right direction, there’s the possibility it starts to rear its ugly head again. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has hinted at the necessity to keep rates high (or even raise them more) in the face of persistent growth and inflation. This could create a self-reinforcing feedback loop towards tighter financial conditions via higher rates for longer than the market expects.

In general, the market may have been overly optimistic about rate cuts, as many investors are starting to ratchet back their expectations for lower rates. In previous periods, this rightsizing of the market’s expectations for future rate movements has caused significant equity volatility.

Are Markets Priced for Perfection?

Corporate earnings have been strong. However, as companies and analysts ratchet up their forecasts for future growth, it’s very difficult for companies to continue delivering upside surprises. In addition, it’s important to realize just how much of the equity market’s recent performance has come from the Magnificent 7. The S&P 500 returned 24% in 2023, but the equal-weighted S&P 500 Index returned just 11%. The last time that happened? That would be the dotcom bubble of 1998.

How Should You think About Portfolio Positioning?

While the overall trend in economic conditions has been positive, many corners of the equity and credit markets are priced for this reality. We have continued to steer investors toward quality and relative value, while looking for corners of the market with attractive risk-reward setups. Within fixed income, I have been emphasizing the need to get paid an attractive coupon per unit of risk. Here are a few ideas to bolster your strategic asset allocation amid the current market risks:

Ideas for Equity Portfolios

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is currently underweight the Magnificent 7 stocks, the technology sector and growth as a style. We think MOAT offers strong diversification potential, particularly for portfolios with significant exposure to these areas. Last mile inflation challenges and a higher for longer narrative should also benefit the current cyclical positioning. MOAT also checks the quality, relative value and attractive risk-reward boxes.

Small- and mid-cap companies also represent attractive relative value, trading at steep discounts to their large-cap peers. Small- and mid-cap (SMID-cap) exposure is particularly appealing for advisors in the soft landing camp and would be well positioned in a scenario where rates decline in 2024. The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) screens for companies with long-term competitive advantages that can sustainably out-earn their cost of capital over time. This focus on earnings durability could help investors both capture the opportunity in SMID-caps and also keep a keen eye on one of the primary risk factors that have driven underperformance in the space during this cycle.

Ideas for Fixed Income Portfolios

On the fixed income side, we have been advocating for a barbell approach. Historically, it makes sense to extend duration into an easing cycle to benefit from a re-steepening of the yield curve. However, there remains ample opportunity to capture attractive front-end yields.

Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) offer yield pickup over short-dated Treasuries and investment grade corporate bonds and have near zero interest rate duration. CLOs are also negatively correlated with intermediate and long-term Treasuries, which makes them a great diversifier, particularly if the path to lower interest rates is a bumpy one. With cuts getting priced out of the market already, the higher for longer camp will want to pay particular attention to CLOs.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI), subadvised by PineBridge Investments, provides access to investment grade floating-rate CLOs. CLOI benefits from PineBridge’s decades of CLO market experience, both as a CLO manager and CLO tranche investor, and deep leveraged finance expertise.

Disclosures

“Magnificent Seven” refers to the group of seven mega-cap tech stocks in the S&P 500 that consists of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Tesla.

The S&P 500 Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks covering industrial, utility, financial and transportation sector.

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking, active management, social media analytics, derivatives, blockchain, commodities and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. ETFs that invest in high-yield securities are subject to subject to risks associated with investing in high-yield securities; which include a greater risk of loss of income and principal than funds holding higher-rated securities; concentration risk; credit risk; hedging risk; interest rate risk; and short sale risk. ETFs that invest in companies with small capitalizations are subject to elevated risks, which include, among others, greater volatility, lower trading volume and less liquidity than larger companies. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund’s specific risks.

An investment in a Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) may be subject to risks which include, among others, debt securities, LIBOR Replacement, foreign currency, foreign securities, investment focus, newly-issued securities, extended settlement, management, derivatives, cash transactions, market, operational, trading issues, and non-diversified risks. CLOs may also be subject to liquidity, interest rate, floating rate obligations, credit, call, extension, high yield securities, income, valuation, privately-issued securities, covenant lite loans, default of the underlying asset and CLO manager risks, all of which may adversely affect the value of the investment.

There are inherent risks with equity investing. These risks include, but are not limited to stock market, manager, or investment style. Stock markets tend to move in cycles, with periods of rising prices and periods of falling prices.

There are inherent risks with fixed income investing. These risks may include interest rate, call, credit, market, inflation, government policy, liquidity, or junk bond. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall. This risk is heightened with investments in longer duration fixed-income securities and during periods when prevailing interest rates are low or negative.

Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for a free prospectus and summary prospectus. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment company carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.