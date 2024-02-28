Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FBTC: Bitcoin Running Hot Again On Multiple Bullish Catalysts

Summary

  • Bitcoin is experiencing a resurgence, with the SEC approval of new spot Bitcoin ETFs contributing to rising investor interest and demand.
  • The upcoming Bitcoin "halving" in mid-April will further decrease the rewards for BTC miners, leading to increased demand and limited supply.
  • BTC hit a two-year-high today and will likely - and very soon - exceed its previous high of $65,000+ from November of 2021.
  • In my opinion, BTC could easily continue running up to over $100,000 this year. And I am not alone.
  • Tom Lee, managing partner of Fundstrat Global Advisors, predicts that Bitcoin could reach as high as $150,000. Even if Lee is off by 50%, that's still a 30% gain from here.

Bitcoin

skodonnell

Don't look now, but Bitcoin is running hot again (see graphic below). The industry has made it through both the collapse of FTX (an extreme negative) and the SEC approval of new spot Bitcoin ETFs and arguably the hype that preceded that approval (very positive). As

This article was written by

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

darwoods profile picture
darwoods
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (345)
Don't wait on this asset class guys. SA is soooo far behind in crypto don't wait till you read it here to make the play. You'll miss the trade setup of a lifetime. Cheers!
M
MaxEdison
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (425)
Started a position this morning with 190 shares. Better late than never?
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (47.29K)
@MaxEdison - I wish you success! It looks like we have a chance to break $60k today.
D
DGInvestor45
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (1.57K)
If you are new to bitcoin and want to add it to your portfolio you need to do the work to understand the asset. This article is a good place to start. vijayboyapati.medium.com/...
s
sink1203
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (32)
Swapped my GBTC for FBTC and haven’t looked back!!
