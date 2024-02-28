Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Market Cap Of U.S. New Homes Decreases To Start 2024

Feb. 28, 2024 6:50 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • The market capitalization of the U.S. new home market dipped in January 2024.
  • The average price for a new home sold in January 2024 increased significantly compared to December 2023.
  • The number of sales were up in the Northeast, Midwest, and West, significant portions of which were unseasonably warm.

Young Couple with boxes Moving in New Home

svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

The market capitalization of the U.S. new home market dipped in January 2024. At an initial estimate of $26.63 billion, it was down about 1% from December 2023's revised estimate of $26.98 billion. The valuation of new homes sold in the U.S. has

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.8K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITB--
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
XHB--
SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF
NAIL--
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF
HOMZ--
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF
PKB--
Invesco Building & Construction ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.