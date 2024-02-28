Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Jumps

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The Dollar Index is up almost 0.25%, which, if sustained, would be its best day since the US CPI was reported on February 13.
  • The Antipodeans have been hit the hardest.
  • Equities are under pressure -all the large markets in the Asia Pacific region but South Korea, sold off.
  • The stronger dollar has weighed on gold - it had poked above $2039 yesterday but settled lower on the day.
  • April WTI rallied more than $3 a barrel from Monday's low to $79 yesterday.

Overview

A less hawkish Reserve Bank of New Zealand and a slightly softer than expected January CPI from Australia appears to have sparked a broad US dollar rally. The Dollar Index (USDOLLAR,DXY

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

