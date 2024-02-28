CoffeeAndMilk/E+ via Getty Images

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a pipeline of drugs with potential in obesity, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and x-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. On Tuesday, February 27, VKTX reported positive results from a phase 2 trial called VENTURE, of VK2735 in patients with obesity. The company is now in the process of raising $350M, but it might not need to fund development further as a buyout is possible. This article takes a look at the data, the buyout thesis, and the Viking Therapeutics financials.

VK2735: A GLP-1/GIP agonist

VK2735 is an agonist of glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) receptors and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. This mechanism of action makes it similar to Eli Lilly's (LLY) tirzepatide, which is marketed as Mounjaro (for type 2 diabetes) and Zepbound (for obesity or overweight patients with weight related medical problems). Zepbound just launched in the U.S. in Q4 '23, and brought in $175.8M in Q4 '23, whereas Mounjaro brought in $2.2B in Q4'23. It should be noted that since Zepbound/Mounjaro contain the same drug, Mounjaro has reportedly been seeing off label use in patients without diabetes, so that has helped the sales grow. Mounjaro itself only launched in 2022 and some see peak annual sales projections for Mounjaro/Zepbound of $50B annually.

The VENTURE Study

In Viking's VENTURE study, 175 patients with obesity or a body-mass index greater than 27 with a comorbidity were randomized to treatment with one of four dosing regimens of subcutaneous VK2735 or placebo in a double-blind fashion. The results showed that 13 weeks of treatment with VK2735, in the best case (at a dose of 15 mg), produced a weight loss of 14.7% compared to 1.7% with placebo (placebo-adjusted weight loss of 13.1%) at 13 weeks.

Figure 1: Results on the primary endpoint of the VENTURE study of VK2735. (Corporate Presentation, February 2024.)

It should be noted that despite the shorter treatment time of 13 weeks, we can predict that VK2735 will likely produce more weight loss with longer treatment, as no plateauing of the weight loss was apparent. Further, the results of the similar drug tirzepatide don't plateau at 13 weeks, strengthening the hypothesis that more weight loss would be seen with longer VK2735 therapy.

Figure 2: Weight loss by dose and time in the VENTURE study. (Corporate Presentation, February 2024.)

In presenting results from the trial, VKTX is quick to point out the comparison to other weight loss drugs in development, where VK2735 looks very competitive. Notably, while LLY's tirzepatide produces 22.5% weight loss at 72 weeks, the weight loss at 12 weeks was -8% (denoted by the dashed orange line in the figure). It appears, then, that VKTX might essentially have a better Mounjaro/Zepbound in terms of efficacy.

Figure 3: Comparison of weight loss with various drugs. Note the orange dashed line denotes weight loss with tirzepatide at 12 weeks in SURMOUNT-1. (Corporate Presentation, February 2024.)

Side effects have to be considered, however, and discontinuation rates can be a problem in the development of some weight loss drugs. All doses had a zero percent rate of severe nausea, and while vomiting was seen, most adverse events were seen during the first weeks of therapy (slide 25). While the 15 mg dose of VK2735 didn't have placebo-like rates of discontinuation, the 10 mg dose of VK2735 did. It is worth noting that at 10 mg, VK2735 still appears to have better efficacy (-11.3%) than tirzepatide, at least in terms of weight loss at 12-13 weeks.

Figure 4: Discontinuations and adverse events in the VENTURE study. (Corporate Presentation, February 2024.)

Viking Therapeutics Financial Overview

VKTX reported Q4 '23 earnings on February 27, 2024. The company noted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $362M as of December 31, 2023. R&D expenses were $20.5M in Q4 '23 and SG&A was $8.8M in the same quarter. VKTX's net loss was $24.6M in Q4 '23 and net cash used in operating activities was $73.4M for full year 2023. At that rate VKTX would have cash for nearly 5 years, but, of course, cash burn would kick up if VKTX moved into larger trials of VK2735 and its other pipeline members.

As of January 31, 2024, there were 100,488,339 shares of VKTX's common stock outstanding, giving it a market cap of $8.8B ($87.30 per share). On February 27, VKTX announced it was conducting an underwritten offering of $350M of its common stock with an underwriters option to purchase an additional $52.5M worth of stock. That could bring in $402.5M, assuming there is no upsizing of the offering, which would bring VKTX's pro forma cash to ~$760M.

To raise $350M, I assume an offering price of $80/share, a discount to the current trading price, meaning VKTX would have to issue 4,375,000 shares, or 5,031,250 shares if the underwriters exercise their option. That would bring VKTX's share count closer to ~105.5M shares and the market cap to $9.2B ($87.30). Of course, the offering hasn't been priced at the time of writing, and a lower price would mean more dilution. It could also mean the stock would drop, rather than rally on the fact that VKTX got support from institutions in raising $350M+.

As of December 31, 2023, there were also 5,248,682 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of $6.79. Adding those into the share count would add another $458.2M to the market cap (at $87.30 per share), making the market cap ~$9.7B. That number also assumes an $80 offering price is a good guess.

Conclusions and VKTX stock rating

Viking Therapeutics' VENTURE trial has shown that VK2735 will probably make an excellent backbone to any weight loss regime, whether alone, or perhaps in combination with newer agents designed to spare the loss of muscle mass.

But is VKTX really able to justify a nearly $10B diluted market cap? Could VKTX be bought out at a premium to that? If a company can be bought out for three times a drug's peak sales, and an incretin can have peak sales in excess of $10B, then yes, VKTX could still justify a premium to the current share price in a buyout scenario.

There are caveats. Buying a drug for three times peak sales is more feasible when it has completed phase 3, and VKTX hasn't done that. Further, those phase 3 studies won't be cheap, but net of VKTX's cash, buying it out at $15B might only cost $14.25B and so that can be considered. Even if we apply a two times peak sales multiple to VKTX, you can make the argument on VK2735 alone that VKTX could be worth $20B. Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic (semaglutide for diabetes, albeit used off label) brought in $13.9B in 2023, and Wegovy (semaglutide for weight loss) brought in $4.5B. Yes, there is lots of competition in the incretin space, but VK2735 looks like it offers great weight loss and an acceptable side effect profile.

I rate VKTX a buy here because I think the offering will be bought up and the stock will continue to run on buyout speculation, I haven't even mentioned the rest of the pipeline, but there is more data coming from a trial of VK2735 administered orally in Q1 '24 and of course the NASH drug VK2809.

Figure 5: VKTX pipeline and catalysts. (Corporate Presentation, February 2024.)

Risks

There are several risks to any long in Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a few of which I'll mention here. Firstly, VK2735 in oral form might underwhelm, causing the stock to fall. Even though a subcutaneous drug can still perform, and the expectation from an oral incretin isn't as high, the data from oral VK2735 could still be criticized, causing the stock to sell off.

Secondly, a fall in VKTX could occur if the company signals it intends to go it alone in the development of VK2735, or at least run phase 3 studies itself. This fall in the share price would potentially happen as speculators waiting for a buyout could sell and move on.

Lastly, competitors could produce strong data indicating the market will be split more ways. There could be concerns that even if the market for incretins is tens of billions of dollars annually, competition will mean individual players won't bring in revenues like NVO has enjoyed in 2023.