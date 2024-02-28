Vitalij Sova

Whirlpool's (NYSE:WHR) stock performance over the last three years has been analogous to a malfunctioning washing machine. The stock has basically been halved since peaking in May of 2021 at a price of $226/share. WHR's recovery will take time, but for income-oriented investors, current prices offer a bargain-basement opportunity to secure a 6.5% dividend yield on America's leading producer of household appliances. Management's moves to adapt to higher interest rates and slowed discretionary spending on appliance demand, as well as WHR's commitment to continue its 68 years of uninterrupted dividend, all contribute to this buy recommendation. The last quarter of 2023 saw signs of improvement, but it's WHR's longer-term record of taking steps to ensure dividend dependability that conjures confidence in this cyclically sensitive company. Throughout the company's 110 years of operation, WHR has handled hurdles that ranged from the impact of World War II to selling acquired businesses that don't meet expectations. A 9-month strategic review in 2022, with ensuing cost-cutting last year that continues today, is the most recent example of WHR's ability to adapt. It will require a "long enough" time horizon for WHR's stock to appreciate significantly; but, the stock's 6.5% yield can help with the patience needed.

A Bit Of Background If Unfamiliar With WHR

The Michigan-based company manufacturers and markets home appliances and related products. Examples include: refrigerators, oven/stoves, dishwashers, laundry machines, microwaves and smaller kitchen appliances. They have some of the best-known brands that are detailed:

Whirlpool.com

With annual sales hovering around $20 billion, approximately 30% of its revenue comes from refrigeration, another third from laundry products and the remaining represents kitchen-related products, spare parts and warranties. Historically, about half of WHR's sales are tied to home sales, with the other half being replacements. WHR boasts the #1 market position in appliances for new built homes, which means more new home construction is good for WHR's business. Currently, however, replacements account for around 60% of sales because of the drop in home sales. Although not an essential utility, WHR's products can be considered vital to most homeowners. This is another factor for future optimism: How many households can function without a refrigerator, washing machine, or air conditioning (depending on the geographic region)? Necessity aside, WHR is correlated to the housing market and with existing home sales at multi-decade lows, there has been far less upgrading of appliances. Fortunately for WHR, they are developers and builders #1 appliance choice for new construction--a segment of the housing market that has held up better and is expected to experience strong demand going forward due to housing inventory shortages.

The Worst Is Likely Over

WHR's comparisons on a year-over-year basis have the potential to attract buying interest from investors. Besides the last two years of rising interest rates and inflation, WHR's has had tough comparative figures after experiencing a boom in demand during the 2020s Covid pandemic when house-bound consumers focused on updating their homes' appliances. In the first quarter of 2021, WHR was able to cite a 24% increase in revenues and EPS escalation of 300%. This led to raising the dividend 12% and a $2 billion share repurchase program. In turn, WHR's stock price skyrocketed to over $226/share on May 7th from a low of $64/share in March of 2020. Needless to say, that kind of performance was going to be difficult to continue. But, it wasn't until 2022 that the real selling began. Two years later, WHR's stock was trading at a price 50% lower. The 10-year graph below depicts WHR stock's rise and fall since Covid's abnormal impact on revenues and earnings.

Ycharts.com

Normalization was inevitable, but that process was turbocharged by higher mortgage rates freezing the housing market and the ensuing lower demand for new appliances. Additionally, higher borrowing costs negatively impacted the big-ticket items WHR's sells. Going forward, these cyclical headwinds aren't disappearing quickly but, WHR's fundamentals will have an easier base from which Wall Street will compare its results. This likely means limited downside for the stock from this price level -- i.e., the worst is likely over.

WHR's Dividend Track Record Over Time

Whirlpool's positive prospect for dividend generation is based on its 50 years trading as a public company. For sure, its cyclical sensitivity has meant share price volatility, but management's commitment to dividend generation is the underlying reason for a buy recommendation. The chart further below juxtapositions WHR's stock price since it began trading in the 1970s with the amount of annual dividend generated over time. WHR's stock price volatility is evident; yet, so is the solid dividend generation. Growth of the dividend has stalled since 2022 but comparing the WHR's dividend yield to it FCF/share suggests a dividend that's safe. The relationship between the two yield metrics can shed light on how much cushion or margin of safety a company's dividend has to endure micro and/or macro challenges. At the end of last year, FactSet polled at least 5 analysts who cover WHR for their 2024 FCF estimates. The analysts collectively forecasted a 2024 FCF yield of 11.8%, leaving a ~5% cushion over WHR's current yield of 6.5%.

Ycharts.com

Given WHR's current dividend yield is ~80% above its 5-year average of 3.5%, it is important to make sure management is taking steps to resume its pattern of growth that can be seen in the graph that follows. The economically sensitive nature of WHR has meant stretches of time when the dividend is not raised; however, 68 years of no cuts despite that sensitivity is why the company is recommended for income investors. Dividend growth may not happen in the near-term; however, over the past 5 and 20 years, WHR has averaged an annualized 9% growth in its dividend distribution. Management understands the dividend's importance to shareholders, and it is reasonable to expect growth to resume. It won't be at 2021's pace of 12%, but, mid-to-high single digit growth would fit WHR's past pattern.

TickerTech.com

It is worth noting WHR's longer-term price return vs the stock's total return. It explains, in part, why management understands a stable dividend is essential to offset the company's inherent sensitivity to economic conditions. Since trading as a public company, some 60% of WHR total return is attributable to its dividend. As mentioned, WHR's current dividend yield is 'on sale' relative to its past. Assuming management's corrective steps begun in 2023 produce their intended results, a falling knife scenario isn't likely. Buffet's quote "to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful" lends itself to viewing WHR and its 6+% yield as trading at a bargain price point.

YCharts.com

Management's Steps To Repair And Refine WHR

Depressed housing transactions and a pullback in discretionary spending have weighed on WHR. But more bothersome to Wall Street has been the impact of higher interest rates on the debt taken on from WHR's $3 billion acquisition of garbage disposal company InSinkErator in late 2022. The newly acquired business from Emerson Electric (EMR) has been accretive to earnings in 2023, but not enough to offset concerns over WHR's ability to deleverage its BBB-rated balance sheet.

To address those concerns, the previously referenced 9-month strategic review was put in place. The gist of the review was a $800-900 million cost-cutting plan that began in 2023. CEO Marc Bitzer mentioned it last July:

"Our portfolio transformation towards a higher-growth, higher-margin business is well underway, and we are well-positioned to benefit from housing-driven demand recovery, including now having 8 of the top 10 national builders as trade customers." MARC BITZER , July 24, 2023

Put simply, Whirlpool plans to divest most of its operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. These international businesses accounted for around 20% of Whirlpool's sales but have been a drag on earnings, generating significant losses in 2021 and 2022. Last year, it agreed to sell a third of its stake in Whirlpool of India and turn over its European appliance business to a new entity controlled by a Turkish appliance maker (Arcelik), the same entity that had bought WHR's Russian business. Besides using proceeds to pay down debt, shedding these operations is expected to boost Whirlpool's free cash flow by around $250 million a year despite the headline revenue loss.

When reporting 2023's full-year results, CFO Jim Peters summarized their efforts this way:

We continue to create balance sheet flexibility and prioritize debt reduction with $500 million repayment of debt in 2023. The strength of our balance sheet, with approximately $1.6 billion cash on hand as we exit the year along with strong cash generation, positions us well to fund approximately $400 million of dividends in 2024 while further reducing debt by $500 million."

Management is often overly positive; however, Whirlpool's stock is so beaten down, that having enough cash to pay $400 million in dividends and reduce debt by $500 million in 2024 should limit WHR's downside from current levels.

More Healing Will Take Time, But It Is Underway

Whirlpool has experienced a whirlwind of factors that will continue to unwind over time. The 2020 boom in revenue and earnings from spending during the Covid time period are normalizing. The acquisition of the #1 disposal maker will become more accretive to earnings. Cost-cutting measures will mean improved margins and continued deleveraging from the proceeds of divested assets. Explosive interest rates hikes will have less of a negative shock and eventually reverse, even if minimally. Savings from headcount reduction will continue, especially as AI-related technology plays a bigger role. As seen in the graph below, the company's willingness to buy back shares should resume once enough debt has been reduced--an anti-dilution effort that has reduced the number of shares outstanding approximately 25% since 2009.

MacroTrends.com

Finally, institutions and hedge funds have been nibbling on the stock in January. Few, if any, analysts have outright sells on the stock; rather, they typically bounce between a hold and buy opinion depending on WHR's price level. It is likely a turnaround for WHR has begun, even if barely visible to the naked eye.

Final Thoughts

Suggesting income seekers consider Whirlpool for its dividend is not for volatility-averse investors. This cyclically sensitive stock will be a bumpy ride. However, if an investor's time horizon is long enough, when WHR's dividend yield trades over 6%, it hasn't lasted for long. The company makes products that households need, and management prioritizes sustaining WHR's 68-year record of dividend generation without any cuts. Patient perseverance will be needed, but at current price levels, Whirlpool is a buy for its 6+% dividend yield that eventually should resume growing at rates in the mid-to-high single digits.