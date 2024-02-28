Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Whirlpool's 6.5% Yield Is A Buy For Patient Dividend Investors

Dividend Cats
Summary

  • For income seekers who can tolerate volatility, Whirlpool's yield over 6% is an attractive price point to initiate a position.
  • After three years of share price decline, the worst is likely over, thanks to management's cost-cutting initiatives and priority to deleverage.
  • WHR's record of paying a dividend for 68 years without a cut and ample cash flow imply a stable, safe dividend going forward.
  • Improving comparisons can be expected to attract more buying interest.

Whirlpool's (NYSE:WHR) stock performance over the last three years has been analogous to a malfunctioning washing machine. The stock has basically been halved since peaking in May of 2021 at a price of $226/share. WHR's recovery will take time, but for

Dividend Cats
I am a CFA who analyzes dividend stocks under the Seeking Alpha profile Dividend Cats. My professional investing career includes many years of experience writing for publications such as BusinessWeek, Standard and Poor's, Louis Rukeyser's publications and other investment-related content. I taught the first-ever graduate-level course on mutual funds at Bentley College. I was a Seeking Alpha subscriber and daily reader for 18 years before starting to publish articles about dividend stocks here in 2024. I prioritize writing in a way that not only analyzes stocks, but educates investors, just as I have done throughout my three-decade investing career. I am a graduate of Middlebury College (Economics and History) and have a Masters Degree in Business and Investments from Babson College. At my Seeking Alpha page, Dividend Cats, I emphasize identifying not only quality businesses, profitable companies and above average yields, but also a price catalyst that will convert those stocks from "undervalued" to potentially profitable. In a world of Dividend Aristocrats and Dogs of the Dow, there is room for a more tactical, flexible approach to dividend investing. Just like my 3 cats, Dividend Cats aims to add a welcome enhancement to the existing dividend stock analyst expertise that has long been a driver of Seeking Alpha's popularity. After 18 years of learning from others, I am excited to join the "other side" of the Seeking Alpha community!Closely associated with existing authors "Sungarden Investment Publishing" and "ETF Investor".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

B
BillFenn
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (755)
They downsized the company and are dependent on housing market improving. This sounds like a pretty scary combination despite the appealing yield at present.
z
ziggyzig
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (3.43K)
Retail appliance sale are tanking
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (675)
WHR getting interesting with management more focused on debt, I was hoping it would retest $100 again to pick some shares up.
