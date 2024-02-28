FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

I have covered Weave (NYSE:WEAV) on two previous occasions, both of which were 'Buy' recommendations:

In these articles, I focused on Weave’s future performance, specifically examining their ability to generate positive free cash flow in 2023 and the growth potential associated with their emerging new verticals.

The company's Q4 2023 earnings release provided encouraging signs for both of these trends. Weave not only upheld their commitment to positive free cash flow but also witnessed growth in the new verticals they are actively pursuing. In this article, I will delve into key takeaways from their earnings report, provide an updated valuation for the company, and ultimately reaffirm my 'Buy' recommendation.

Q4 Earnings Review

Weave finished Q4 with $45.7 million of revenue, and $170.5 million of revenue for 2023. Their Q4 revenue was up 21.2% YoY, beating their top-end guidance for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Weave Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

Management identified three key factors driving their strong top-end performance: attracting higher-paying customers, increased adoption of their payments services, and greater net expansion within their existing customer base. These positive trends, which show no signs of slowing, are strong indicators for investors. They highlight key factors that will drive Weave's continued growth.

Furthermore, Weave continues to see economies of scale in their business, as their gross margin improved also for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Weave Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

Gross margins have reached almost 70%, which is far higher than they were even just a couple of years ago. This positive trend is further bolstered by the strong growth of their high-margin payments business, which promises continued upward pressure on overall margins.

Weave's earnings presentation highlighted a significant milestone: $6.5 million in free cash flow for 2023. This marks a major shift for the company, which has historically operated with negative free cash flow.

Weave Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

As emphasized in my prior articles, Weave's future depended on this transition, and management delivered on their promise to achieve positive cash flow in 2023.

On another important note, Weave's earnings call highlighted the appointment of David McNeil as their new Chief Revenue Officer. McNeil brings extensive experience in scaling SMB SaaS companies, having played a key role in HubSpot's growth from $90 million to $1 billion in ARR during his six-year tenure. This strategic hire aligns with Weave's current trajectory, mirroring a pivotal growth stage similar to HubSpot's past.

The recent hire also reflects the management’s forward-thinking approach. Instead of coasting, they are actively and aggressively pursuing growth for the company’s future.

Overall, Weave's strong Q4 earnings, which sent the stock soaring ~20%, demonstrate management's ability to deliver on ambitious goals. This track record of execution is a crucial factor for investors seeking reliable growth, and Weave clearly demonstrates this capability.

Valuation

In my past analyses, I've compared Weave to EngageSmart, a software company offering similar solutions as Weave, but not quite as niche. EngageSmart routinely traded at 8-10x EV/Revenue before being acquired by Vista Equity Partners for approximately 11x revenue. On the other hand, Weave currently trades at ~5x EV/Revenue. I've argued that as Weave grows and matures, they will see multiple expansion in the 7-8x EV/Revenue range.

To help create a clearer valuation picture for Weave, I created a reverse DCF to help pick apart the assumptions that the market is making.

Mountainside Research

I built a four-year revenue projection based on management's 2024 guidance of $195 million, which represents 14% YoY growth. From there, I modeled a decline in growth rates to calculate a present value share price that aligns with the current market price. To account for Weave's small-cap status, I used a relatively high discount rate of 12% and aimed for conservative assumptions, including a 5.5x exit EV/Revenue multiple for 2027.

This model suggests that the market assumes Weave's revenue growth will slow to 7.25% annually in the years following 2024. I see this valuation as quite conservative, leaving significant room for potential upside for investors.

In addition to the reverse DCF, I created a bull case model, which is shown below:

Mountainside Research

In my bull case scenario, I used a midpoint of management's 2024 revenue guidance and modeled a gradual decline in growth rates to 13%, 12%, and 11% for the following three years—projections that I believe are achievable for Weave. Additionally, I increased the terminal EV/Revenue multiple to 6.5x, which remains conservative. This adjustment reflects both Weave's anticipated growth and the improving quality of their revenue as margins expand.

Based on these assumptions, I estimated an intrinsic value of $16.59, implying a potential upside of 33%. This significant difference between my realistic bull case valuation and the current market price reinforces my long-term bullish outlook on Weave.

Risks

Churn remains a significant risk for Weave. Q4 gross and net revenue retention were 92% and 95% respectively, consistent with recent trends. Although these metrics may not sound phenomenal, they are actually quite good for SMB software—an area that is accustomed to high churn. Weave's focus on serving dentists, veterinarians, and other similar businesses provides resilience and can be credited for their revenue retention. These sectors tend to exhibit greater stability compared to typical SMB markets, shielding Weave from the full brunt of economic downturns and other cyclical trends. However, churn is still a key indicator that investors should watch closely.

Conclusion

Weave's Q4 2023 results solidify the investment thesis outlined in my previous articles. Their commitment to positive free cash flow demonstrates management's ability to execute and drive sustainable expansion, and the appointment of a new CRO further underscores this growth trajectory. Given this momentum, Weave's current valuation presents an attractive entry point with significant upside potential, leading me to reaffirm my 'Buy' recommendation.