Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CNH Industrial: FY2024 Expected To Remain Pressured

Feb. 28, 2024 10:09 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stock
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
864 Followers

Summary

  • CNH Industrial's earnings were in line with guidance, but overall revenue fell below expectations.
  • Concerns about inventory surplus and weak demand continue to be headwinds for the company.
  • The company's cost reduction programs position it well for the next upcycle, but a lack of visible catalysts may prevent a rerating of valuation.

Grain Harvest-Howard County, Indiana

William Reagan

Summary

Following my coverage of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), for which I recommended a neutral rating due to my expectation that the business would see near-term weakness because of various reasons such as inventory surplus, weak macro

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
864 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CNHI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.