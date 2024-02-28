Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia's Momentum Appears Done

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's market cap almost reaches $2 trillion, making it the 4th largest publicly traded company in the world.
  • The company's earnings show slowing growth and declining margins, raising concerns about its valuation.
  • Nvidia heavily relies on its data center segment for revenue, but increasing competition and potential supply constraints may impact margins.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) almost closed above a $2 trillion market cap for the first time as the company has regularly touched above it. The company is currently the 4th largest publicly traded company in the world, spitting distance

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns. 

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow. 
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.  

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
32.71K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (14.87K)
Fake news. See you at $1,000
saltymogul profile picture
saltymogul
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (472)
Your thesis does not mention any new technology nvidia might already have in the pipeline. If anything the stock should trade above $800.
Brad Foxx profile picture
Brad Foxx
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (347)
AI is in the early stages not late stages I think this article is written with a very short term outlook. If AI is the future this stock has a long way to go. If AI is all hoax sell now.
Analyze This profile picture
Analyze This
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (2.73K)
I remember when Bill Miller shorted TSLA about 10 years for the same reasons. His logic all made sense ... but OUCH !
CrankySandman505 profile picture
CrankySandman505
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (504)
momentum may be waining.... but I expect yet, another POP with the tech meetings on March 18th. You NEVER know what Jensen is up to!! He'll let us know!!
H
Herkshire Bathaway
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (118)
I think the rally hasn’t really started yet. The real rally will start above the $10,000 levels. It will jump from $10,000 per share to around $50m per share in what would be the greatest market rally in history!
Invest4NYU2017 profile picture
Invest4NYU2017
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (28)
I think this would be like selling apple in 2010.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.