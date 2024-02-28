Wang He

In an era marked by market volatility and shifting economic cycles, discerning investors are in constant pursuit of opportunities promising growth amidst uncertainty. This article talks about the competitive advantages and future potentials of Jingdong (NASDAQ:JD), evaluating the investment opportunity in light of China's deflation cycle.

Understanding JD's Distinct Position in China's E-commerce Ecosystem

The e-commerce market in China is the most competitive in the world, with platforms always competing on prices and services. As an active user of these platforms in China, I have had positive experiences across the major e-commerce platforms. However, among all the e-commerce players, I believe Jingdong and Pinduoduo (PDD) have particularly resilient competitive advantages. JD.com distinguishes itself through unparalleled fast delivery, high service standards, and a truthful review system. Despite the emergence of short-video platforms like Douyin and Kuaishou, JD's market share has remained roughly stable, which I believe is attributed to:

JD's fast delivery capability ensures that goods typically arrive in under 48 hours. JD's same-day or next-day delivery for over 95% of direct sales. JD's webpage displays the estimated arrival time, JD's webpage displays the estimated arrival time, usually the same day or next day, which is similar to Amazon. In contrast, Alibaba and Pinduoduo typically do not offer this feature, and in my experience, their goods are more likely to experience delays due to the lack of large-scale logistics operations. This is significant, as consumers increasingly expect faster delivery in the future.

Economies of scale in logistics, can be demonstrated by the continuously improved margin of JD and its subsidiary, JD Logistics. JD's net margin increased from 2.45% in 2022Q3 to 3.32% in 2023Q3. JD Logistics has seen significant adjusted net income growth in the recent two quarters, its adjusted net income grew 89% YoY in 2023Q3 and 287% YoY in 2023Q2.

Figure 1: China E-commerce Players Market Share

China E-commerce Players Market Share (DophinResearch)

Building a large-scale logistics infrastructure can incur significant capital expenditure, and maintaining it can incur significant operating expenses. JD spent over 10 years building this infrastructure, and the cost of rebuilding it today could be even more expensive. In a deflationary economy, where price sensitivity among consumers intensifies, we don't see a new player willing to spend large sums to build similar infrastructure to that of JD.

JD's economics of scale can also be evident in two aspects:

JD can pay higher wages to delivery/logistics staff than others. According to Kanzhun, the average monthly salaries for JD delivery staff is 8776 RMB, which is higher than the national average of 7456 RMB. Also, JD provides full social security benefits to employees, while others may not. JD also recently increased the wages for 20,000+ customer service employees by 30% starting February of this year, which is not common to see during this deflation cycle.

The increasing profitability demonstrated by JD Logistics has enabled JD to lower the free shipping threshold. As previously mentioned, JD Logistics' adjusted net income increased by 89% YoY in 2023Q3, and this has led to the cut of free shipping threshold from 99 RMB to 59 RMB for every customer order on JD.com, and also led to offer unlimited free shipping to JD Plus members. JD Plus members only cost ~$15 per year, customer can enjoy free shipping all year, and JD now has over 34 million members.

Figure 2: China E-commerce Players GMV Disaggregation

Disaggregation of GMV of Major China E-commerce Players (Goldman Sachs)

Figure 3: JD's Strengths in Logistics and Fulfillment

JD's Strengths in Logistics and Fulfillment (JD Company Presentation)

Low Growth Rate: A Temporary Phase Due to Economic Deflation

JD's recent dip in growth rate, relative to previous quarters, is primarily influenced by the broader economic climate rather than a loss of market share. Currently, China is undergoing a deflation cycle, making consumers more hesitant to spend big on electronics and appliances-a sector where JD has significant exposure. This trend is supported by data from Baiguan, which shows very low growth for home appliances, and mobiles & electronics category. Despite this, food and beverages-a category where JD holds a considerable market share-continue to see robust growth.

Despite deflation, Baiguan's Q4 2023 data indicates a combined growth rate of 11.4% (shown in Figure 5) across major platforms (Tmall, JD, Douyin, Kuaishou), an improvement from Q3. Also, the Chinese government's decision to lower interest rates by 25bps in February 2024 may help revive the property market. Beyond monetary policies, the Chinese government is also seeking to launch policies that encourage the upgrade or trade-ins of old autos and home appliances by providing subsidies to boost auto and appliance sales.

Figure 4: JD's Revenue Growth in 2023Q3

JD's Revenue Growth in 2023Q3 (JD Investor Relations)

Figure 5: GMV Growth by Categories on China's Main E-commerce Platforms

GMV Growth by Categories on China's Main E-commerce Platforms (Baiguan)

Figure 6: Major E-commerce Platforms' GMV Trend in China

Major E-commerce Platforms' GMV Trend in China (Baiguan)

JD's Monthly Active Users (MAU) data reveals a healthy growth trend, with a 3.8% YoY increase to 521 million in October, according to Moonfox. This rate, although lower than that of Ctrip (TCOM) or NetEase (NTES), yet higher than PDD's, indicates healthy growth under the current economic climate.

Figure 7: JD's MAU and Month-over-Month Growth

JD's MAU and Month over Month Growth (MoonFox)

Figure 8: China Apps Growth Comparison

China Apps Growth Comparison (Moonfox)

The last deflation cycle, occurring in 2009, was brief, lasting less than a year. Despite experiencing a deflationary period in 2019, the Hang Seng Index witnessed an annual growth of 52%. This growth suggests the potential for economic stimulation through targeted measures, including interest rate reductions and specific consumer goods subsidies. Examples of such subsidies include programs for trading in appliances or autos. These initiatives not only stimulate consumer spending, but also align with broader sustainability goals.

Figure 9: China CPI Suffers Steepest Fall in 14 Years

China CPI Suffers Steepest Fall in 14 Years (Reuters)

Vast Opportunity Going forward for Oversea Expansion

Temu and AliExpress both contribute significantly to the growth of PDD and Alibaba, with each contributing more than 10% of total sales. JD does not want to be left behind in overseas expansion. Currently, the New Businesses Segment, which includes Ochama, accounts for about ~2% of total revenue. The further development of its overseas e-commerce, Ochama, could significantly increase revenue in the next 5 years, as evidence shows JD is actively making efforts on Ochama's expansion in Europe.

Figure 10: Google Trend of Word "Ochama" in the Past 12 Months

Google Trend of Word "Ochama" in Past 12 Months (Google Trend)

Source: Google Trend

According to the JD corporate blog, Ochama expanded its service to 19 countries in Europe in October of 2023. Until today, its delivery covers 24 countries in Europe, with 700+ pickup points across the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Belgium. JD also expanded the daily pick-up time to midnight for 500 pickup points. We could also see a clear upward trend of Ochama on Google Trends, especially since October of 2023.

Based on my research on customer feedbacks, customers are generally very satisfied with Ochama's services, due to the large variety of Asian groceries selections and fast delivery service. For shoppers in the four European countries mentioned above, ordered goods typically arrive in these countries within 3 days. Unlike Temu, which sends orders directly to customers via single packages, JD focuses on building local pickup points to shorten shipping times and cut shipping cost. According to its website, buyers can pick up their orders at nearby pickup points as early as the next day, with no order value threshold.

JD is actively investing in or acquiring warehouses or distribution centers in Europe, as per Guandian's news. JD.com purchased a warehouse in Utrecht, a logistics center in central Holland, with an area of more than 60,000 square meters and a price of 90 million euros. JD also has acquired 8 logistics centers in England from Goldman Sachs. JD is also planning to spend 53 million euros to acquire a logistics center in the Netherlands, and may acquire Currys, the largest electronics retailer in the UK, for a total consideration of more than $880 million, to accelerate its growth in Europe.

Current Price Is Traded at A Significant Discount due to Market Inefficiency

JD's current valuation at 3.6x Enterprise Value/Free Cash Flow, with a 14% free cash flow yield, is markedly higher than its peers (including Amazon (AMZN), Coupang (CPNG), MercadoLibre (MELI), Best Buy (BBY), Alibaba (BABA), and Pinduoduo (PDD)), pointing to market inefficiency. This discrepancy highlights a market tendency to overvalue short-term growth over sustainable financial health. Historical Russell 1000 index trends as analyzed by Hartford fund (shown in Figure 12) suggest that investor preferences for growth over value may shift in different cycles, potentially favoring JD's value proposition in the long term.

Borrowing from Meta's case, when last year its sales grew by 10% in Q1 2022, the market valued it at 10x P/E; now, as it grows at 25%, the market could value it at 33x P/E. Similarly, Apple in 2016, which was valued at 10x P/E with negative growth, was the year when Warren Buffett invested in it, and now it is valued at 28x P/E.

Hartford Fund's recent research on Growth vs. Value investment style performance (Russell Growth 1000 minus Russell Value 1000), shows that the market currently is rewarding growth style over value. However, the market's preferred style may vary in different cycles. The growth style has led in outperformance over the past 15 years, but looking forward, the value investing style could potentially outperform the growth style.

Figure 11: JD's Valuation Comparison

JD's Valuation Comparison (StockAnalysis.com, company fillings)

Figure 12: Russell 1000 Index Growth vs. Value

Russell 1000 Index Growth vs. Value (Hartford Funds)

JD's robust Free Cash Flow (FCF) margin and growth outpace its sales growth, underscoring the company's financial health. With $19 billion in net cash, JD's enterprise value stands only at 3.6x EV/FCF.

Figure 13: JD's Free Cash Flow Trend

JD's Free Cash Flow Trend (JD's Company Presentation)

JD's 2023Q4 Earnings Preview

JD is about to release its earnings before market open on 3/06/2024, and the street estimates that 2023Q4 revenue grow to $35.49b(5.5% growth YoY), and Q4 EPS grow to $0.71 (~16% growth YoY), according to Yahoo Finance. I think JD will meet expectations, with a possibility of exceeding EPS forecasts. This is based on Baiguan's data forecast of an 11.4% growth in total GMV across four e-commerce platforms, JD's reduction of the free shipping threshold from 99 RMB to 59 RMB, and continued growth in MAUs, and continued economics of scale provided by JD Logistics. A highlight of the upcoming earnings release could be Ochama's growth, as indicated by Google Trends. This new line of business could catch investors' eyes for the first time. Except for Ochama, investors should also expect the continued increase in margins.

Investor's Takeaway

For investors recognizing the cyclical nature of company growth, JD presents an opportune investment at its current low growth rate (buy at a low growth rate/low multiple, and sell at a high-growth rate/high multiple). The deflation cycle's impact on growth may be temporary, potentially mitigated by government monetary and fiscal policies, as well as JD's global expansion. Despite near-term challenges, JD's solid fundamentals and economics of scale offer a compelling case for investment with a significant upside potential over a 12-month horizon, considering the market's forward-looking nature.

For more insight into my perspective on China's equity market and the reasons I believe China's bull market is on the horizon-driven by factors like extreme pessimism, low valuation, regulatory changes, and under allocation in global equity portfolios-you can read my latest published article here.