Janux Therapeutics Overview

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) is an immunotherapy-focused biotech company that is working on a unique, modular platform to exploit the immune system for the management of various solid tumors. Most recently, we've seen explosive growth in the equity on the basis of positive early data, and the company is leveraging this growth to conduct a public offering and shore up their coffers. However, I'm still skeptical about the investment thesis here, given the early stage of the company. In this article, I would like to provide commentary on what the results mean, as well as what they do NOT mean just yet. And then I want to outline the basis for my continued caution.

If you ignored my warning last year and bought it, you are sitting really happy right now. I do not have much confidence that this ballooned value is going to hold unless the company executes flawlessly from here.

Pipeline Updates

The JANX pipeline is based on the TRACTr platform, which a based on the delivery of inert antibodies that become activated upon contact with the tumor microenvironment and its supposedly unique profile of proteases. This is intended to deliver a more targeted immune response that reduces the likelihood of toxicity.

In my last article, the only thing we knew about the first product, JANX007, is that it was well tolerated in the first 8 patients with prostate cancer who were treated. The recent news that has everyone excited for this platform was an update of these early data, both for JANX007 (targeting PSMA in prostate cancer) and JANX008 (targeting EGFR).

JANX announced that JANX007 treatment led to substantial biochemical responses in 5 of 6 patients using the first step dose of the drug, and 10 of 18 patients who received 0.1 mg or higher achieved a 50% reduction in PSA levels, indicating clinical activity. This came at no substantial risk of high-grade cytokine release syndrome, the toxicity of concern for various immunotherapeutic treatment approaches, particularly those designed to directly activate cytotoxic T cells (looking at you, blinatumomab).

For JANX008, no serious adverse events have been observed to date, and one patient with lung cancer achieved an objective response lasting at least 18 weeks. No other responses were reported in the 8 evaluable patients, but this is not surprising, given the kinds of patients who are usually included in these studies.

These findings represent an interesting proof of concept for the TRACTr platform and give an indication that there is something here for patients with heavily pretreated cancers.

JANX Financials

Since the publication of my last article, no new quarterly filings have been submitted by JANX. At the end of Q3, they had $386.8 million in current assets and a net loss of $11.6 million, giving them a very long runway extending at least several years, even assuming substantial growth of costs to conduct their research (which is inevitable as they advanced further in the clinical pipeline).

This filing does not take into account the recently announced proposed common stock offering, off which JANX intends to raise another $175 million in cash.

Strengths, Risks, and Summary

Mixed - The clinical data so far

These findings presented by JANX are far from bad news, but they don't look strikingly different from any number of promising phase 1 data readouts. There's some proof of concept, and there's some evidence that the approach really is well tolerated (no major cytokine release syndrome being observed yet is encouraging).

But this is still a long way from providing definitive evidence of efficacy. We should be cautious in over-interpreting partial and biochemical responses from this kind of data read. It will be important and interesting to continue to watch, however.

Strength - The financial stewardship and timing is outstanding

I talk a lot about worries around dilution because this presents one of the main risks of buying into a company at its early stages. You sit tight letting market gains go while you wait for a big score, only for dilution after dilution to undermine your stake in the company. I always want to see them operate from a position of strength.

JANX is making the golden case for how you do this. You leverage a major catalyst that is being rewarded by the market to raise major funds that clear the runway for another few years. After this raise, assuming it goes well, JANX may well have enough funds to see themselves through a major readout of a randomized trial. It's hard to predict, but the $175 million would go a long way for them. And this kind of decision-making is evidence of prudent guidance that shines favorably on JANX management.

Risk - The market valuation is now majorly inflated

Commenters on my first coverage of JANX have been (rightfully) gleeful in calling me out for issuing a "Sell" recommendation for the company's stock. I highlighted in my first outing that I don't think the science is any more or less likely to fail than any other treatment strategy in phase 1, and that it's very early to get married to a company's technology.

While I could always be wrong, I want to strongly caution against anyone becoming too committed to the story here, you can still get in on the ground floor and potentially make millions, and all it would take is adopting a financial stake that is too much for you to safely absorb. I've seen it too many times, and it's heartbreaking to have people come into stock at these kinds of levels, thinking there's nowhere to go but up.

Well, the explosion more often than not gives way to sideways movement at best, and a radical correction at worst, especially if there's a sniff of bad news that comes down the pike. We're talking about tripling and quadrupling in price based on a data readout from just a few patients, and now they're worth more than a lot of companies that have a drug approved and fully commercialized.

At the time that I write this, JANX is valued well over $2 billion in total, and at the end of today, it may be pushing toward $3 billion. If you don't see any issue with that for a phase 1 company, then you are the person I'm trying to bring that attention to.

In conclusion, to those out there reading and seeing how "wrong" I was for saying to sell JANX at $9 per share, please note that I have not been "proven" wrong in the broader scope. The data presented does not justify this market cap. The data presented in Phase 1 does not yet support even the $300 million market cap I was cautious about before, and I fully expect that we could fall back to those levels. I'm not predicting that. I'm expecting that. If you're sitting back basking in your 300%+ gains, I'm delighted for you, and I hope that JANX continues to succeed and proves my caution wrong. However, I would absolutely be taking some of my profits and allocating them to less risky ventures now.

And if you're sitting on the sidelines wondering if you're about to miss the train, I would strongly caution against giving in to the FOMO here. Take a small stake if you're so inclined, but from here I think it's highly likely you'll find a more favorable entry point. The company seems to have good management. They have a glimmer of activity. But now they have a massive mountain of hype to live up to, and these expectations are not reasonable for a phase 1 biotech in my view.