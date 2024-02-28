Leila Melhado

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) holds a dominant position in the primary Latin American countries where it operates, spanning retail, e-commerce, and fintech segments. As I have conveyed in my previous article, its investment thesis is firmly rooted in aggressive growth, underscored by consistently strong performance in key metrics like Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") and Total Payment Volume ("TPV"), which has been driving robust financial metrics growth in the past two years.

In my quarterly review of my investment thesis on MercadoLibre, I highlight the Q4 earnings released on February 22. Despite the company's strong growth trajectory, the market's reception was tepid, mainly due to a notable decline in net income compared to high market expectations. MercadoLibre shares plummeted approximately 10% following the earnings release.

However, I believe that the setbacks in Q4 were attributable to non-recurring factors and other aspects that were overly magnified by the market. Considering that my long-term bullish thesis remains intact, supported by robust e-commerce results, healthy performance at Mercado Pago, and a thriving credit segment, investors with a similar long-term outlook on MercadoLibre should capitalize on the recent post-earnings sell-off.

MercadoLibre Q4 Earnings

MercadoLibre reported results indicating a positive growth trend in both e-commerce and fintech. However, the figures for the quarter were impacted by non-recurring expenses.

The company achieved robust growth, with revenue standing out at $4.26 billion, representing a 42% increase compared to the previous year.

However, MercadoLibre's net income was $165 million, reflecting a modest 3.9% increase year-over-year. This growth was negatively impacted by two provisions in Brazil totaling $351 million. Although this result aligned with the profit reported in the same period in 2022, it represented a setback in the growth trajectory.

Additionally, the company faced $107 million in foreign exchange losses, mainly due to the intense devaluation of the exchange rate in Argentina. These factors led to a selloff, with shares plummeting by around 10% after the release of the results.

Regarding the non-recurring effects, the first was an impact of $89 million on costs. Of this amount, $31 million relates to the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) ruling on retroactively paying DIFAL (tax levied on interstate transactions in Brazil) between April and December 2022. The remaining $58 million refers to provisioning related to current legal proceedings.

Adjusting for these impacts, the EBIT margin (operating profitability) increased by 2.7 percentage points compared to the previous year, reaching 13.4%, which is modest given MercadoLibre's growth profile.

Several factors contributed to the modest increase in operating profitability, including increased penetration of 1P (sales where MercadoLibre acts as a seller), higher logistics costs, and slow operating leverage due to a 39% YoY rise in sales and marketing expenses.

Therefore, given the high expectations and the setback in MercadoLibre's profitability results, coupled with the solid appreciation of the stock in the last twelve months up to earnings day, around 50%, it is natural for many shareholders to take profits.

E-commerce: The Unstoppable Machine

Breaking down the results by segment, e-commerce once again stood out. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) grew by 79% year-over-year, reaching $13.5 billion in sales volume. This quarter's performance was driven by the pace of growth in items sold, which rose by 29% year-over-year, reaching the highest level since the second quarter of 2021.

The main highlights in terms of GMV were observed in Brazil and Mexico, with an acceleration of 43% and 47% year-over-year, respectively. In Argentina, the positive data showed growth consolidating above inflation, accelerating by 37% year-over-year and 8% compared to the last quarter, reflecting a more positive trend in the number of items sold, which increased by 22% year-over-year.

Another important figure was the one percentage point increase in the e-commerce take rate, which reached 18.3%. Looking at the annual view, this expansion can be explained by the revision of fees throughout 2023 by MercadoLibre, as well as the growth of the 1P operation in the sales mix and a greater penetration of ads revenues.

Mercado Pago: Decrease in Take Rate

Within Mercado Pago, there was also a robust increase in Total Payment Volume (TPV) to $56.5 billion, marking an annual increase of 153%. Digital account TPV grew by 258% year-over-year, while resilient acquiring TPV increased by 103% year-over-year.

However, as the total transacted volume of digital accounts nearly doubled, the segment gained market share. Since this channel has lower monetization, it directly impacted fintech commissioning. The TPV of payment machines, focused on serving SMB customers, saw Mercado Pago offering lower rates to attract shopkeepers.

In this highly competitive market with players such as StoneCo (STNE), PagSeguro (PAGS), and Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY), decreasing the take rate is a strategy to enhance the company's competitiveness. As competing platforms reduce their fees, Mercado Pago may need to follow this trend to continue attracting customers and transactions. Consequently, the take rate fell by 0.5 basis points year-over-year to 3.2%.

Credit Business: Stable NPLs

Regarding the credit business, MercadoLibre's credit portfolio accelerated, which totaled $3.8 billion, marking an annual increase of 33% and a quarterly increase of 11%.

This acceleration surpassed the pace of sequential growth seen in recent quarters, which rose by 6.6% compared to the second quarter of 2023. The expansion was primarily driven by the growth of credit card portfolios within the Consumer segment in Brazil, offsetting the contraction of the credit operation in Argentina due to a 100% devaluation of the currency against the dollar in 2023.

Another positive point was the stability of delinquency indicators. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") declined over 90 days, falling by 1.6 percentage points in the quarter. The prioritization of low-risk cohorts has improved delinquency levels, helping to mitigate the impacts of portfolio aging. However, short-term delinquencies (NPL 15-90 days) showed a slight sequential acceleration, rising by 0.6 percentage points in the quarter, attributed to the greater penetration of credit card operations in the product mix of this vertical.

Why Investors Should Buy This Dip

In my view, the Q4 results presented by MercadoLibre do not alter the bullish investment thesis surrounding the company's innovative approach to building a business ecosystem.

This ecosystem connects various needs and offers a comprehensive platform for sellers and buyers, as evidenced by its aggressive growth strategy, which is evident in GMV and TPV metrics. Additionally, the parallel expansion of its user base and increased revenues over the last two years further reinforces this thesis.

Firstly, e-commerce has once again demonstrated its resilience, showing growth of 18% in the number of buyers and nearly 10% in the number of items purchased by users.

However, despite these positive indicators, the market responded by driving the company's stock down by 10% after the results were released. This reaction was primarily attributed to a lower operating margin, although a significant portion of this decline was due to non-recurring expenses with the Brazilian IRS.

Another factor contributing to the double-digit drop was the decrease in the take rate from Mercado Pago. While a substantial portion of this reduction was already anticipated, it's worth noting that a take rate of 1.8% is considered reasonable in my view, especially given the more mature and saturated nature of the U.S. market compared to the Brazilian market. Fintechs in the U.S. may have less incentive to reduce their rates to attract customers due to intense competition and consumers' willingness to pay for financial services.

Furthermore, it's essential to highlight the $107 million in foreign exchange losses due to the intense devaluation of the exchange rate in Argentina. The presidential election that elected the liberal Javier Milei in the fourth quarter resulted in a significant depreciation of the Argentine peso. This was part of a broader austerity plan to reduce energy and transportation subsidies to contain Argentina's crisis and inflation. Excluding this impact, the cash generated would have been around $1 billion, and the operating margin would have been much more robust, which I believe could be the future scenario.

Ultimately, despite the slight decrease in the operating result, the growth in users and purchases per user underscores MercadoLibre's significant competitive advantage over its competitors in Brazil and Latin America. Given these factors, it's difficult to envision a long-term correction in the stock.

I believe MercadoLibre's Q4 earnings ended up overshadowed by unrelated events that shouldn't hinder the company's growth trajectory. Despite falling significantly below its historical averages, the company's performance remains well above industry averages in most metrics, often by triple or quadruple digits.

Considering this, MercadoLibre trades at a forward non-GAAP PEG ratio of 1.86x, 14% above the industry average. This ratio is reasonable given the significant dominance of e-commerce in Latin America and the extensive reach of its financial services network.

The Bottom Line

MercadoLibre's Q4 results disappointed the market primarily due to specific non-recurring events that impacted the company's operating margin. However, these events are unlikely to recur, and the more negative perception was exacerbated by the drop in the take rate at its fintech division.

While MercadoLibre trades at stretched P/E multiples, given its aggressive growth pricing, setbacks tend to impact its share price performance in the short term significantly. The double-digit drop in earnings can be attributed to investors realizing their profits over the last twelve months amid the appreciation of its shares.

In my view, the long-term bullish thesis remains intact, supported by the strong performance of its e-commerce segment, robust customer growth, and operational sales metrics. Therefore, buying this dip makes sense for MercadoLibre investors with a long-term view of the thesis.

