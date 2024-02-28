Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Geron Corporation (GERN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 10:29 AM ETGeron Corporation (GERN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.69K Followers

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aron Feingold - VP of IR and Corporate Communications

John Scarlett - Chairman and CEO

Faye Feller - EVP and CMO

Anil Kapur - EVP of Corporate Strategy and CCO

Michelle Robertson - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Corinne Johnson - Goldman Sachs

Kalpit Patel - B. Riley

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Ethan Markowski - Needham & Company

Joel Beatty - Baird

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Aron Feingold, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, you may begin your conference.

Aron Feingold

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Geron Corporation fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. I am Aron Feingold, Geron's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication. I'm joined today by several members of Geron's management team, Dr. John Scarlett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Michelle Robertson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Faye Feller, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; Anil Kapur, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Chief Commercial Officer; and Dr. Andrew Grethlein, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Before we begin, please note that during the course of this presentation and question-and-answer session, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, plans, expectations, and other projections, including those relating to the therapeutic potential and potential regulatory approval of imetelstat, anticipated clinical and commercial events and related timelines, the sufficiency of Geron's financial resources, and other statements that are not historical

