Industrial remains one of the hottest property sectors across the real estate market, still benefiting from the extraordinary tailwinds generated by the pandemic. As shopping moved predominantly online, businesses reevaluated their logistics strategies and dramatically redesigned their supply chains. A commonality was a heavier emphasis on large-footprint distribution centers.

Over the past four years, the demand for new space drove an unprecedented era of development for the industrial sector. As new construction began, deliveries have outpaced historical figures over the past several years. Despite the extraordinary push for new space, the market has become oversaturated with newly delivered assets causing absorption rates to fall and vacancy rates to rise. According to Colliers, vacancy rates have increased from 3.61% to 5.55% nationally for the fourth quarter, year over year. Despite rising vacancy, deliveries also increased from 140 million square feet to 154 million square feet for the same period.

However, despite weakening fundamentals, industrial remains a highly desirable asset class. Rising borrowing costs and slower leasing rates have catalyzed a significant drop in construction starts. New development starts fell by 76% from 336 million square feet, the record level reached roughly two years post-pandemic. As the national development pipeline begins to contract, leasing should begin to stabilize.

Despite near-term risks, industrial assets remain attractive, trading well below their historical peaks. As cap rates have broadly increased, the opportunity set for high-quality assets improved.

Today, we are going to look at a unique REIT. Most landlords tout diversification and a global footprint as core tenets of their business model. However, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) focuses on just one geography and property type, Southern California Industrial.

REXR is a high-quality industrial REIT, operating a development-heavy business model. Their market knowledge, penetration, and depth are unparalleled across the industry generating competitive advantages which have become evident in their returns. Let's dive deeper into this dividend growth monster and work through their business.

Portfolio & Strategy

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the largest industrial market and consistently the highest demand with the lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 374 properties with approximately 46.1 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base.

Rexford is a newer REIT focused on the acquisition, development, and redevelopment of industrial properties across Southern California. REXR focuses primarily on properties located in Los Angeles and San Diego, two of the strongest industrial markets in the nation. REXR is unique in that the REIT focuses largely on value-add opportunities, seeking out properties which are stabilized, vacant, or poised for redevelopment. REXR owns nearly 400 properties across a concentrated geography. Below is a map of properties owned by REXR.

REXR has a competitive advantage by focusing on a smaller geography. Over time, REXR has developed a strong internal contact system, uncovering opportunities which generally do not reach the market. Sellers are willing to transact off-market with Rexford because of the surety of close and other benefits.

Infill industrial assets, specifically in Southern California, are extremely desirable for large institutional investors. Historical demand for the space has been unflinching even during recessions. Proximity to ports, large population centers, and other fundamental infrastructure drivers serve as the bedrock of their attractiveness. The capitalization rates are some of the lowest in the industry, but REXR often works with private parties. This means tapping into properties which may not be under a fully marketed sale process with a broker such as CBRE. For the REIT, this can lead to superior redevelopment opportunities and pricing efficiencies.

Over the past four years, over 85% of transactions were categorized as "off/lightly marketed"." As a result, REXR has an extensive history of purchasing assets, redeveloping the property, then leasing at an enormous spread. REXR notes between 2021 and 2023, their leasing spreads averaged 67% compared to an industry average of 43%. Both figures highlight the enormous tailwinds which have benefited the sector, but REXR has still impressively outperformed other industrial REITs.

A cornerstone of REXR's strategy is activity. This piece cannot be emphasized enough. REITs operate with different business models across the spectrum. There are buy-and-hold behemoths like Realty Income Corporation (O) which focus largely on acquiring and holding assets encumbered by long-term leases. O even owns a large industrial portfolio (much larger than many investors give credit for), however the underlying strategies are completely different. O acquires facilities held under long-term leases, ideally more than ten years. On the other hand, REXR prefers shorter leases which allow the landlord to capitalize on rising market rent growth and capital improvements. REXR notes that they execute an average of two leases per business day corresponding to 7.4 million square feet leased in 2023. While short leases are somewhat of a headwind as the industrial sector slows, REXR is constantly capitalizing on rising market rents. Given the increase in market rents since the pandemic, REXR is capturing a large upside upon the execution of new leases.

Compare this strategy to an industrial investor such as O who holds longer term leases. Those leases will not roll over for more than a decade, which means O gets smaller, fixed rent increases until they can roll into a new lease. O's business model is more stable, but REXR benefits asymmetrically during hot periods.

To understand REXR in greater depth, let's dive into two different assets owned by the REIT.

Case Study #1: La Jolla Sorrento Business Park

Located at 10439-10477 Roselle Street in San Diego, La Jolla Sorrento Business Park is part of San Diego's prime biotech market. Sorrento Valley is an industrial and research-heavy submarket near the University of California San Diego, a major research university. The submarket is institutional-heavy with other participants including Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). The property is multitenant, comprised of 52 small spaces ranging from 500 to 7,000 SF, totaling 97,967 SF.

Currently, the property is 89.6% occupied with two spaces available for lease. The spaces are occupied by a variety of tenants, indicating the spaces are highly fungible. As REXR likes to say, if there is a loading door, they are interested. Below is a photograph of the interior of a listed space from the property on Rexford's website.

REXR is actively marketing the vacant spaces through Cushman & Wakefield's capital markets team. Similar properties within the submarket are marketed from $18/SF/YR to $27/SF/YR, indicating the available spaces will likely be leased at a similar rate.

This property owned by REXR is below average quality in terms of the physical building but anchored by the strong location. Sorrento Valley remains a primary target of ARE and other life science investors with multiple developments currently under way.

Case Study #2: SoCal Infill Portfolio

Prior to the pandemic, REXR acquired a large industrial portfolio for nearly $200 million. The nine-building portfolio is located in Southern California, consistent with REXR's geography of focus. Given that most of the properties were single tenants, high quality, stabilized industrial assets, REXR committed to the opportunity. Post-acquisition, REXR was able to financially optimize the portfolio in alignment with their core strategy.

The properties included in the property are listed below:

2811 Harbor, Santa Ana, CA.

15996 Jurupa, Fontana, CA.

13550 Stowe, Poway, CA.

11127 Catawba, Fontana, CA.

20 Icon, Irvine, CA.

9 Holland, Irvine, CA.

12131 Western Ave, Garden Grove, CA.

16425 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA.

2700 Fairview, Santa Ana, CA.

The profile of these assets is different than those of Case Study #1. First and foremost, the assets are much larger, corresponding to an entirely different tenant profile. Additionally, the assets are a single tenant, distribution style meaning the operations will likely be very different as well. The unique aspects of each add a degree of diversity to REXR's portfolio which offsets the single geography.

This profile of large-scale distribution facility has experienced the largest tailwind stemming from the pandemic, especially in infill locations. Large-scale distribution facilities with ample dock doors are a critical piece of last-mile distribution for retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers. In CBRE's most recent industrial report, they indicate NNN industrial rents in the Greater Los Angeles market continued to rise in the fourth quarter.

More importantly, REXR notes that the seller was a private, non-traded REIT facing compliance constraints. As a result, the REIT was forced to transact under a unit exchange structure, taking shares of REXR rather than a cash sale. This profile of transaction is difficult and only accessible for investors with scale since the deal becomes more complex and expensive. While we have no pricing visibility, the complexity of the transaction and the limitations of the buyer profile correspond to better pricing for REXR.

Performance

The proactive strategy has been successful when combined with the tailwinds benefitting industrial real estate. The underlying strength of Southern California as an industrial market has helped push REXR's activity level and performance over the past four years. REXR's activity through acquisitions, leasing, and redevelopment has corresponded to meaningful value for shareholders. Currently, REXR is reigning supreme as one of the fastest dividend growers in real estate. Over the past five years, REXR has outpaced competitors including PLD, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) in terms of dividend growth.

REXR's dividend has grown at an 18% CAGR over the past five years, dramatically outpacing most REITs. The dividend growth is powered by similarly impressive FFO per share growth. Over the past five years, REXR has clocked 16% FFO growth per year, compared to a category average of 11%. While the rising tide of industrial has supported nearly every REIT in the sector, REXR continues to outperform peers. Their strategy is clearly working as reflected by their recent financial performance and continued activity.

CBRE notes that REXR was the top buyer in the greater Los Angeles market in the fourth quarter of 2023. While unsurprising given that REXR is committed to Southern California, it indicates that the REIT remains active in a challenging financial environment. REXR remains in a position to succeed with no large debt maturities until 2026. The company continues to improve its leverage profile despite aggressively acquiring assets and growing the dividend.

REXR trades at a consistent valuation compared to other active industrial peers. Currently, REXR is trading at a forward FFO multiple of 21.7x, below PLD's 24.2x and above FR's 20.9x. REXR trades at a much richer multiple than STAG or Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL), given superior assets and an active strategy.

Conclusion

REXR remains one of the strongest REITs in the industrial sector. Managed by a best-in-class team, the company has capitalized on a challenging environment by tapping into off-market resources. REXR continues to acquire and develop new assets forging financial efficiencies along the way. Investors continue to enjoy dividend growth while the yield has expanded considerably. Today, REXR's dividend yield is nearly 3%, which is uncommon for the growing REIT. REXR remains a buy given tailwinds in the industrial sector.