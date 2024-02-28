brunocoelhopt

AFFO Per Share Growth Slowdown For VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) investors initially saw it perform admirably as VICI bottomed out, as I anticipated in my previous upgrade in November 2023. However, VICI's buying momentum ground to a halt as it topped out in early January 2024. Adjusted for dividends, VICI has retraced 10% from its January 2024 highs as investors reassessed another opportunity to add exposure.

VICI Properties posted its fourth-quarter earnings release last week, as it became clear why the market has gotten the derating on point. While the leading experiential REIT outperformed analysts' estimates, VICI's forward guidance suggests that last year's AFFO per share growth will not likely be carried forward.

Accordingly, VICI delivered an AFFO per share of $2.15, up nearly 12% YoY. The company has capitalized on its acquisitive cadence in 2023, bolstered by its relatively accretive forward equity programs. VICI management astutely leveraged the strength in its share price to issue about $946M in forward equity sales in 2023, boosting its liquidity to juice growth. It also has $306M in share sales in January 2024, for an average share price of $31.61. As a result, I gleaned that management has consistently capitalized on strength to sell its ATM offerings, reducing the dilution risks embedded in these agreements.

Notwithstanding its solid execution, VICI management telegraphed a significant deceleration in AFFO per share accretion in 2024. Observant investors should be cognizant of the AFFO per share guidance range of between $2.22 and $2.25. Based on the midpoint outlook, it represents a mere 4% uptick from FY23, indicating a significant slowdown from last year's almost 12% growth.

VICI Properties Expands Beyond Core Gaming Expertise

Therefore, it didn't surprise me that VICI Properties has continued its strategy of seeking growth opportunities outside its core gaming and experiential space. VICI Management remains committed to partaking in potential upside from "experiential sectors positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds." As a result, VICI is seeking tailwinds with other operators "pursuing growth, including through industry consolidation, exemplified by transactions such as Cabot and Bowlero."

Notwithstanding management's solid execution track record and demonstrated prowess (assigned a "B-" earnings revisions grade by Seeking Alpha's Quant), these growth vectors might not offer a similar growth trajectory from its core gaming space. As seen in its markedly lower AFFO per share growth outlook, I believe the market will likely take some time to assess VICI Properties's execution risks as it forays into newer assets to bolster the quality and resilience of its portfolio.

Moreover, VICI management highlighted that the real estate market remains uncertain. As a result, it might hinder a faster recovery in 2024 "until there's more clarity on economic conditions." Despite that, I'm confident that VICI remains a solid growth and income investment for REIT investors at significant dips. VICI also highlighted that it's sanguine about "significant growth opportunities in Las Vegas." As a result, VICI is well-poised to capitalize on ongoing developmental opportunities on the strip, including current and new projects.

Is VICI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Seeking Alpha's Quant assigns VICI a relatively attractive "B" valuation grade, suggesting a bifurcation compared to its best-in-class "A+" growth grade. As a result, I believe buying sentiment on VICI should remain robust when presented with well-defended pullbacks as gleaned from its price action.

VICI price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

As seen above, VICI remains well-defended by dip-buyers at the $30 level. VICI has attempted to consolidate over the past three weeks. Notwithstanding its slower AFFO per share growth outlook, I gleaned that the market has likely priced in the uncertainties of pre-earnings, as demonstrated by its top in January 2024.

I also do not expect VICI to decline toward its November 2023 lows amid a robust valuation and growth profile. Bolstered by a more constructive Fed as it looks to potentially lower interest rates sometime this year, it should help improve VICI's acquisitive activities to support its earnings accretion. While we must reflect execution risks as it expands beyond its core focus, VICI isn't priced aggressively, underpinned by a relatively attractive forward dividend yield of 5.8%.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!