imaginima

Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI) has raked up stellar results, powered by the generative AI revolution, and its stock price has gone through the roof. Three secular tailwinds seem very much in place for the rally to continue:

The AI revolution shows no sign of slowing down after the Nvidia blowout quarter gave another installment of that film.

SuperMicro's competitive advantage seems real and sustainable for the near term at least.

AI Chip supply constraints are easing at Nvidia, AMD, and Intel: "As the market leader, we have been preparing to more than double the size of our current AI portfolio with the coming soon NVIDIA CG1, CG2 Grace Hopper Superchip, H200 and B100 CPUs -- GPUs, L40S Inferencing-optimized GPUs, AMD MI300X/MI300A, and Intel’s Gaudi 2 and Gaudi 3. All these new platforms will be ready for high volume production in the coming months and quarte rs." ( Q2/24CC ).

We do have some valuation concerns though.

Competitive advantage

SMCI IR presentation

Racksale systems approach: Provides customers with preconfigured, ready-to-deploy AI and HPC server racks, reducing complexity and speeding up deployment.

This systems approach, including software installation, creates a virtuous cycle, and could very well lead to the company taking ODM 9Original Design Manufacturer) business from competitors like Quanta, Inventec, Wiwynn, and others. From the Q2/24CC:

As a Total IT Solutions innovator, manufacturer and provider, more and more of the major deployments is being delivered as an integrated rack solution, particularly for the AI cluster deployments. Servers, networking, storage, security features, and software are optimized, validated, delivered, and serviced as an integrated rack cluster from Supermicro’s manufacturing facilities worldwide. Leveraging our building block architecture and operation/production automation systems, we can deliver optimized rack solutions with time-to-market and quality advantages for our customers more efficiently than competition.

The modular design approach provides them with a cost and time-to-market advantage, as they can integrate new tech very fast (Q2/24CC):

there's a lot of new technologies that are coming out from many different technology providers. And we expect to again, as we work with AI, be first-to-market with those

Close partnerships with industry leaders: Collaborations with Intel, AMD, and Nvidia ensure access to the latest technologies and support for emerging workloads.

US production expansion is another advantage these days, as 76% of its business comes from the US.

Liquid cooling provides another advantage (although limited to systems above 1-1.1K watts per module) and the capacity will rise to 1.5K racks a month by June (on a total of 5K racks/month).

And they are not sitting still (Q2/24CC):

We are in overdrive to accelerate Supermicro 3.0 business model with this AI boom. In the meantime, we are preparing ourselves for the next phase of Supermicro business growth with Supermicro 4.0 and its expanding TAM. Now is certainly the most exciting time yet for Supermicro.

Growth

Growth was hampered by supply issues, which obviously played much less of a role in Q2:

Data by YCharts

Some interesting data points:

Sales rose 72.9% sequentially and 103.2% y/y to $3.67B in Q2/24

"Growth was driven by AI/GPU and rack-scale total IT solutions, which again represented over 50% of total revenues this quarter, with AI/GPU revenues in both the enterprise/channel and the OEM appliance/large data center verticals." (Q2/24CC)

Operating income surged 72.8% to $371M

Net income rose 68% to $296M with non-GAAP EPS

2.4X growth in US revenue and strong traction in Asia, notably Japan and China, with Asian growth at 98%.

Capacity expanded to 4K racks per month

SMCI IR presentation

The guidance is remarkable as it implies sequential growth in Q3 (which is normally the seasonally weak quarter) and the implied guidance for Q4 is $4.82B.

The FY24 revenue guidance is a huge increase from the previous $10-$11B range.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS is guided at $5.20 to $6.01.

SMCI IR presentation

Negatives/risks

Massive Capex and investment required to keep pace with demand

$600M financing and still need for more working capital

Competition

AI inferencing moving to the edge

Low gross margin

Low operating margin

Valuation

Capital needs

Capacity expanded to 4K racks per month and is likely to reach 5K per month at the end of FY24 (June/24).

CapEx will be between $18M-$21M and $105M-$115M for FY24. That's not the cause of the massive cash outflow in Q2:

Data by YCharts

This cash outflow is caused by a $1.02B increase in inventories, but these fluctuate a lot from quarter to quarter, so we're not too worried here, although they did have to raise an additional $600M, or $583 on a net basis selling 2.3M shares at $262(!)

With the strong growth, working capital needs are also increasing, which is not an immediate cause for alarm. One should keep in mind that this is still a hardware company producing a 15% gross margin, it isn't all that surprising that it doesn't generate enough cash flow to finance the huge increase in working capital needs.

Backlog is also increasing, the company is apparently still supply-constrained.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Non-GAAP gross margin took a 150bp hit to 15.5% because of a 65% utilization rate and what we believe is using pricing to gain new customers (Q2/24CC):

The Q2 non-GAAP gross margin was 15.5%, which was down quarter-over-quarter from 17% as we continued to focus on winning strategic new designs and gaining market share.

The idea is to win this back through economies of scale, which is already showing up in operating margin (Q2/24CC):

"because of our tight control over operating expenses, if we get more volume from a large customer, we're going to be able to bring more EPS to our shareholders".

Management expects a further slight gross margin decline in Q3. Beyond that, we can see some reasons for some mild gross margin recovery, especially through higher factory occupation.

There was considerable operating leverage as non-GAAP OpEx only rose 41% (to $153M), well below the revenue growth and this is likely to manifest itself again in the coming quarters.

Risk

One could argue that they yielded gross margins to win new customers is a sign of considerable competition.

SA contributor Chetan Woodun, who we think is a class act, argued that 59% of revenue comes from potential competitors like ISVs (independent software vendors) needing OEM appliances and CSPs (cloud service providers). He proceeds:

using Nvidia's hardware virtualization and confidential computing features, they can create 7 virtual servers from each physical H100 GPU which can be then leased to up to seven different customers in a multi-tenant cloud environment.

Our question would be, why aren't they doing that? And why are these ISVs not buying OEM appliances but turning to Super Micro?

One could also doubt (and there are quite a few on SA) whether Super Micro can sustain the growth momentum. While they won't grow triple digits every quarter, we nevertheless are pretty optimistic here:

Nvidia said about the AI revolution being at a tipping point during their CC, this storm isn't likely to lay down anytime soon.

Super Micro is fairly chip agnostic, wider availability from other vendors besides Nvidia lessens supply constraints.

Management has just greatly increased guidance for FY24 from $10-$11B to $14.3-$14.7B, if there is any problem in maintaining growth it's not likely to manifest itself in H2/24.

Another potential risk pertains to markets where demand greatly outstrips supply. This often leads customers to overorder, artificially inflating demand.

When supply constraints ease, this could very well lead to a temporary demand correction and produce a bad quarter or bad quarter outlook as customers go to more realistic order sizes.

We're not saying this is necessarily happening with Super Micro, but if it does, it could lead to quite a decline in the share price, given the steep valuation.

Valuation

Management guides Q3 EPS at $5.20-$6.01 and given the implied revenue guided for Q4 EPS is likely to exceed that quite a bit. This is guidance for the next two quarters, not the next years, we believe management has good visibility, and it doesn't have a history of blindsiding investors.

One could nevertheless argue that the FY24 sales multiple is too high at nearly 3x and one could say the same about the earnings multiple is also too high at nearly 40x. SA contributor Dan Victor has a strong sell rating:

We rate SMCI as a sell and see shares ultimately correcting back down to a $585 price level, implying a 20x multiple on the current consensus fiscal 2025 EPS estimate of $29.22.

We have some sympathy for this argument. Mr. Victor argues that Super Micro trades at a substantially higher earnings multiple compared to Nvidia, which doesn't seem justified, and we agree given the huge difference in gross margins, amongst other things.

However, we think sentiment will override it for some time to come and one could also point out that occupancy of their plants was just 65% in Q2, apparently, there are still supply constraints and/or they've raised to build capacity.

In time, we expect capacity to fill and this will have a positive impact on gross margin.

If revenues keep growing at 40-50% with gross margin recovering a bit (for instance, through higher occupancy) and OpEx grows considerably slower, EPS growth could keep surprising on the upside.

Our upshot is that at $1000 the shares were both overbought and too expensive, but we didn't see an obvious case for the shares to come down all the way to $500, simply based on the growth momentum and operating leverage.

That momentum could continue for quite a while, beginning with H2/FY24, according to management guidance and the blowout Nvidia earnings and revenues which strongly suggest the AI-revolution isn't likely to slow down anytime soon.

The market might very well reward that with a 30x multiple, rather than a 20x one, which implies a $900 share price.

The $1.5B convertible notes (or $1.72B if the option for additional notes is exercised, which seems more than likely) do worsen the valuation picture a tad, but only that, on a roughly $50B+ market cap it only moves the needle a couple of points, although one can wonder why they're not producing enough cash themselves in these boom-times.

Conclusion

The Generative AI revolution isn't likely to slow down anytime soon.

Super Micro's competitive advantage in server racks for Generative AI seems pretty solid to us, at least for the immediate future.

Greater chip availability for Generative AI produces an additional tailwind for Super Micro, which has good relations with all AI chip producers, not just Nvidia.

So we see three strong tailwinds for some time to come.

When demand greatly exceeds supply, there is always the risk for demand to suddenly drop off, as customers tend to overorder in times of scarcity.

Given the 15% gross margin and the fact that the company's cash flow isn't enough to support its astronomical growth, we have valuation concerns when the stock trades at $1000, but this seems the only real concern for the stock right now.

Gross margin can expand given the 65% occupancy.

We think there is a buy zone at $700-$900, but we wouldn't be buyers above that from a valuation point, even if we think the chance of positive surprises is considerably higher than negative surprises.