mysticenergy

Overview

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE:CA) is a Canadian oil & natural gas producer, with 85% of production coming from liquids, and much of the liquids from heavy oil. I last covered the company in early December 2023, that article can be found here.

Figure 1 - Source: Tamarack Valley Q4-23 Report

The stock price of Tamarack Valley has substantially underperformed most industry peers over the last two years, likely due to the large acquisition of Deltastream Energy Corporation and some other larger capital investments.

YTD, the performance has been more in-line or marginally better than peers, where the lower exposure to natural gas has naturally been a plus for the company. A decreasing discount for WCS compared to WTI, as the Trans Mountain Pipeline approached completion, has likely been beneficial as well.

Figure 2 - Source: Koyfin

Tamarack Valley did earlier today release its Q4 2023 results, which this article will primarily be about.

Q4 2023 Results

The production volume for Tamarack Valley was 64,881 boe/d in Q4 compared to 68,597 boe/d in Q3. The annual production volume in 2023 was 67,034 boe/d and the guidance for 2024 is 61,000-63,000 boe/d, with a liquids weight around 85% this year.

The reason for the lower production volume in Q4 and softer 2024 guidance, is because some divestments of non-core assets during Q4 last year. This has lowered the debt level, and will increase shareholder distributions, but it also decreased the 2024 guidance by about 6,000 boe/d.

Figure 3 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Tamarack Valley did in Q4 report C$195M in adjusted funds flow and C$67M in free funds flow, compared to C$255M in adjusted funds flow and C$132M in free funds flow in the prior quarter.

The adjusted funds flow declined due to a lower realized price and a lower production volume. Free funds flow was naturally impacted by the same factors, but also because the company brought forward some 2024 capital investments to Q4-23. So, free funds flow was ok, but slightly lower than expected.

Figure 4 - Source: Quarterly Reports

Following a quarter with a decent free funds flow and some divestments of non-core assets, we have seen the net debt decrease substantially during the last quarter to C$984M.

Figure 5 - Source: Quarterly Reports

So, with a net debt level below C$1,100M, we should in 2024 see buybacks on top of the monthly base dividend, and the buybacks are likely to increase throughout the year as the net debt goes below the next threshold of C$900M.

Figure 6 - Source: Tamarack Valley Corporate Presentation

Tamarack Valley has lately had a very competitive adjusted netback, due to its low operating costs combined with a good, realized sales price from its high liquids weighting. However, we did see a material decline in Q4, even if the figure is still competitive. This was mostly due to a lower sales price, as the discount to heavy oil did in Q4 increase. The carbon tax, which equaled to C$2.53/boe in Q4, was otherwise the most material change quarter-over-quarter on the cost side. Tamarack Valley is now guiding for C$1.0-1.5/boe in carbon tax during 2024.

Figure 7 - Source: Quarterly Reports

The company did along with the Q4 result also confirm a healthy reserve replacement, where proved developed producing reserves increased by 137% of production and total proved reserves grew even more.

Figure 8 - Source: Tamarack Valley Q4-23 Report

Conclusion

Tamarack Valley did, following the large acquisition of Deltastream Energy Corporation in 2022, see its financial leverage increase substantially, which has now finally started to reverse. With that said, the financial leverage is still slightly elevated, which will continue to further improve throughout 2024.

So, apart from the slightly elevated financial leverage, there is very little to dislike about the company. There is a good dividend yield of 4.5% with monthly distributions and there is likely to be a decent amount of buybacks on top of the base dividend going forward. The company has a very competitive adjusted netback, which has the potential to continue to improve going forward, as the Trans Mountain Pipeline is expected to be completed this year.

The stock is at the time of writing trading with free cash flow yield around 15-20% at strip prices, somewhat dependent on whether capital investments in the year end up being C$390M, which is the lower end, or C$490M, which is the upper end plus some possible infrastructure investments.

There is always a price risk as a commodity producer, but another risk which has the potential to weigh on the sentiment would be if the company announced another acquisition, which is the last thing the market wants to see here. All that is required for Tamarack Valley to re-rate, is in my view relatively stable operating performance for a few quarters combined with buybacks, so that investors can see that management is committed to returning capital to shareholders. The company has promised higher shareholder distributions, it is now time to deliver.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.