Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.69K Followers

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Shane Kleinstein - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

David Rawlinson - Chief Executive Officer

Bill Wafford - Group Chief Financial Officer

Greg Maffei - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bazinet - Citi

William Reuter - Bank of America

Carla Casella - JPMorgan

Hale Holden - Barclays

Karru Martinson - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Qurate Retail, Inc. 2023 Year-end Earnings Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference will be recorded February 28.

I would now like to turn the call over to Shane Kleinstein, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shane Kleinstein

Thank you, and good morning. Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that this will include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the most recent Forms 10-K filed by our company and QVC with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call and Qurate Retail expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to this updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Qurate Retail's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Please note that we have published slides to accompany the earnings release. On today's call we will address -- we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted OIBDA, adjusted OIBDA margin, free cash flow and constant currency. Information regarding the comparable GAAP metrics along with required definitions and reconciliations, including

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
jdhoop
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (273)
QVCD has been good to me.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About QRTEA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QRTEA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.