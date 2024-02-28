Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

APi Group Corporation (APG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 11:31 AM ETAPi Group Corporation (APG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.69K Followers

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Fee - Vice President of Investor Relations

Russell Becker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Krumm - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Martin Franklin - Board Co-Chair

James Lillie - Board Co-Chair

Conference Call Participants

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Jonathan Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Andrew Whitman - Baird

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to APi Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants are now in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. Please note that this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Adam Fee, Vice President of Investor Relations at APi Group. Please go ahead.

Adam Fee

Thank you. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Russ Becker, our President and CEO; Kevin Krumm, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Sir Martin Franklin and Jim Lillie, our Board Co-Chairs.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements in the company's earnings press release announcement and on this call are forward-looking statements which are based on expectations, intentions and projections regarding the company’s future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

In our press release and filings with the SEC, we detail material risks that may cause our future

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About APG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.