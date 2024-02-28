RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund Q4 2023 Commentary

RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund (RPHIX/RPHYX) 4Q 2023 Commentary
|
RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund Performance
|
BofA 1-3 Yr
U.S. Corp
|
BofA 1-Year
U.S. Treasury
|
BofA 0-3 Yr
U.S. HY Index
|
RPHIX
|
RPHYX
|
Index 1
|
Index 2
|
Ex-Financials 3
|
4Q23
|
1.84%
|
1.78%
|
3.03%
|
1.79%
|
3.60%
|
One Year
|
5.87%
|
5.63%
|
5.61%
|
4.74%
|
11.16%
|
Five Year
|
3.11%
|
2.86%
|
2.16%
|
1.66%
|
5.00%
|
Ten Year
|
2.82%
|
2.54%
|
1.89%
|
1.18%
|
4.65%
|
Since Inception*
|
3.11%
|
2.83%
|
2.05%
|
0.97%
|
5.13%
|
* Total Returns presented for periods less than 1 year are cumulative, returns for periods one year and greater are annualized. Fund Inception Date: September 30, 2010.
The performance quoted herein represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost, and current performance may be higher or lower than the performance. For performance current to the most recent month end, please call 1.888.564.4517 or visit www.riverparkfunds.com.
Gross expense ratios, as of the most recent prospectus dated 1/26/2023, for Institutional and Retail classes are 0.90% and 1.17%, respectively. Gross Expense Ratio does not reflect the ability of the adviser to recover all or a portion of prior waivers, which would result in higher expenses for the investor. Please reference the prospectus for additional information.
1 The BofA 1-3 Year U.S. Corporate Index is a subset of the BofA U.S. Corporate Master Index tracking the performance of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade rated corporate debt publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market. This subset includes all securities with a remaining term to maturity of less than 3 years. 2 The BofA 1-Year U.S. Treasuries Index is an unmanaged index that tracks the performance of the direct sovereign debt of the U.S. Government having a maturity of less than one year. 3 The BofA 0-3 Year U.S. High Yield Index Excluding Financials considers all securities from the BofA US High Yield Master II Index and the BofA U.S. High Yield 0-1 Year Index, and then applies the following filters: securities greater than or equal to one month but less than 3 years to final maturity, and exclude all securities with Level 2 sector classification = Financial ('FNCL').
As of December 31, 2023, the portfolio was comprised of securities with an average maturity of 4.63 months. The average maturity is based on the Weighted Average Expected Effective Maturity, which may differ from the stated maturity because of a corporate action or event.
At quarter-end, the invested portfolio had a weighted average Expected Effective Maturity of 05/18/24, and 35.88% was comprised of securities with an Expected Effective Maturity of 30 days or less. Below is a more specific breakdown of the portfolio's holdings by credit strategy:
As of December 31, 2023, the Weighted Average Market Yield to Effective Maturity was 6.43% for Effective Maturities of 31 days or more. That comprised 64% of the invested Portfolio.
New purchases made by the Fund during the quarter consisted of 35.8% Called/Tendered, 2.3% Event-Driven, 16.2% Strategic Recap, 0.7% Cushion Bonds, and 45.0% Short Term Maturities.
Called and Tendered securities continue to be a significant component of our purchases. The supply of these bonds remained ample during most of the period.
When combining Called/Tendered purchases with Strategic Recap (which represent securities that are in the process of being refinanced but have not yet been officially redeemed), the figure reached 52.0% of our purchases during the quarter. We will continue to try focusing a large portion of the Fund in redeemed or soon-to-be redeemed securities, especially in times of market weakness, both to keep the Fund's duration short, as well as to help ensure that adequate pools of near-term cash are available to take advantage of attractive new purchases.
|
This material must be preceded or accompanied by a current prospectus. Investors should read it carefully before investing.
Mutual fund investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Bonds and bond funds are subject to interest rate risk and will decline in value as interest rates rise. High yield bonds and non-investment grade securities involve greater risks of default or downgrade and are more volatile than investment grade securities, due to the speculative nature of their investments. The RiverPark Strategic Income Fund may invest in securities of companies that are experiencing significant financial or business difficulties, including companies involved in bankruptcy or other reorganization and liquidation proceedings. Although such investments may result in significant returns to the Fund, they involve a substantial degree of risk. The Fund may also invest in special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs"). SPACs and similar entities have no operating history or underlying business other than seeking an acquisition, and in recent market conditions, SPACs have been subject to significant price volatility. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its stated objectives.
Any direct or indirect reference to specific securities, sectors, or strategies are provided for illustrative purposes only. This material represents the portfolio manager's opinion and is an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the Fund or any security in particular. Specific performance of any investments mentioned is available upon request.
The RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., One Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456 which is not affiliated with RiverPark Advisors, LLC, Cohanzick Management, LLC, or their affiliates.
