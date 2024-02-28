Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Partners LP. (GLP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.69K Followers

Global Partners LP. (NYSE:GLP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Geary - Chief Legal Officer

Eric Slifka - President & Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Hanson - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Romaine - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Selman Akyol - Stifel

Gregg Brody - Bank of America

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to Global Partners Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

With us from Global Partners are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Eric Slifka; Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Gregory Hanson, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Mark Romaine; and Chief Legal Officer; Mr. Sean Geary.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Geary for opening remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

Sean Geary

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Today's call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include projections, expectations and estimates concerning the future financial and operational performance of Global Partners. No assurances can be given that these projections will be obtained whether these expectations will be met. Our assumptions and future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks, uncertainties, and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially as described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Global Partners undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Slifka.

Eric Slifka

Thank you, Sean, and good morning everyone. I'll begin by recognizing the exceptional Global Partners team. Their hard work, operational excellence, and creativity enabled us to execute our acquisition strategy while delivering solid fourth quarter and full year performance. 2023 was a transformative year for Global. We closed on the Motiva

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GLP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.