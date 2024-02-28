Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 12:08 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.69K Followers

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elisabeth Eisleben - Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

Shane O'Kelly - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Grimsland - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Horvers - JPMorgan

Michael Lasser - UBS

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Partners

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Chris Bottiglieri - BNP Paribas

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Scott Ciccarelli - Truist Securities

Max Rakhlenko - Cowen and Company

Operator

Welcome to the Advance Auto Parts' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. Before we begin, Elisabeth Eisleben, Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations will make a brief statement concerning forward-looking statements that will be discussed on this call.

Elisabeth Eisleben

Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss our Q4 and Full Year 2023 results. I'm joined today by Shane O'Kelly, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ryan Grimsland, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following Shane and Ryan's prepared remarks, we will turn our attention to answering your questions.

Before we begin, please be advised that remarks today will contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of the historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our ongoing strategic and operational review, initiatives, plans, projections and future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Additional information about forward-looking statements and factors that could cause actual results to differ can be found under the captions Forward-Looking Statements in our earnings release and Risk Factors in our most recent

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.