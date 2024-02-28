jittawit.21/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

We started covering the Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) a year ago during the regional banking crisis, via a piece rightfully entitled 'SPFF: The Time Is Now'. The fund is up almost 7% on a total return basis since our initial coverage:

Rating (Seeking Alpha)

In our initial piece, we characterized SPFF as cyclical, and warned investors this fund is not a true buy and hold, but more of an instrument to be utilized during times of panic. As per our initial article, SPFF is fairly concentrated in terms of its top positions, a construction which can introduce additional volatility.

It is interesting to notice the current market developments - on one hand, one can witness retail investors suffering from FOMO (fear of missing out) entering the market to profit from tech mega-cap appreciation, all while insiders are assiduously selling equities. The most interesting and pertinent insider sell for us is the Jamie Dimon one:

J. Dimon insider transactions (Bespoke Invest)

In the past decade, Dimon has been a buyer of JPMorgan (JPM) stock, with impeccable timing for that matter. His sell coupled with his comments which revolve around the soundness of certain regional banks should provide a warning sign for many investors. Dimon does not sell often, and has never done so in such a size (over $150 million worth of stock).

In this article, we are going to revisit SPFF and articulate why the current high rate environment and the 'higher for longer' mantra warrants a downgrade for this name.

Heavy financials fund

SPFF is a preferred shares fund which is overweight financials:

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Financials represent over 82% of the holdings, followed by Communication Services and Industrials exposures. The fund also takes significant credit risk via its holdings, containing a large BB bucket:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

This fund is a cyclical one with a high concentration in handful of names, and with a significant bucketing for BB credits. Currently, the 'WFC 7 1/2 Perp' security represents 7.3% of the fund, closely followed by the 'BAC 7 1/4 PERP' holding at 6.7% of the fund. These are Wells Fargo and Bank of America preferred shares.

30-day SEC yield has compressed to a paltry 5.8% while fund volatility is high

Preferred shares are bought for yield, and sometimes the potential for capital appreciation following a dislocation in capital markets. SPFF has currently seen its 30-day SEC yield compress to a paltry 5.8%:

Yields (Fund Website)

There are numerous short-term corporate bond funds or AAA CLO ETFs which are yielding in excess of 6% in today's market, with us having covered a number of them recently:

These are all names with annualized volatilities sub 3%, and very limited drawdown profiles. Conversely, SPFF concentrates on a very volatile and long duration asset class, with the ETF recording an annualized volatility in excess of 14% as per the Seeking Alpha Risk tab.

Risk/reward is a very important metric, especially when investing in a cyclical fund like SPFF. This metric becomes even more pertinent when risk free rates are above 5%.

Currently, with spreads tight across the board and the equity market pumping to new highs, we believe it is just a matter of time until we have a healthy pull-back. There are no compelling reasons from a dividend yield perspective to still be a holder of SPFF on a risk-adjusted basis in our view.

Higher for longer rates are bad for some banks

While SPFF contains mostly securities from large systemically important banks, it is still subject to price dislocation on the back of a risk-off environment. We do not see any of the large banks having any solvency issues given stringent regulatory capital changes after the great financial crisis of '08-'09, but they will experience spread widening if more regional banks experience troubles.

Higher for longer rates have a very interesting way of percolating down the system for banks. A high rates environment translates into CRE loans issues, troubles which are not going away any time soon since property owners are unable to re-finance at attractive rates. In many instances, they end up losing all their equity in certain investments:

At the end of last year, the fund (Canada Pension Plan Investment Board) sold its 29% stake in Manhattan’s 360 Park Avenue South for $1 to one of its partners, Boston Properties Inc., which also agreed to assume CPPIB’s share of the project’s debt.

The effect on banks comes via larger than normal provisions for credit losses in the CRE space, provisions which can torpedo net income and capital:

NYCB has not previously disclosed Munson's departure early this year, which sheds more light on what happened leading up to NYCB's Q4 results, which showed it set aside a huge amount of money for potential real estate loan losses and slashed quarterly dividends by 70%.

NYCB saw its common equity experience a -50% drop after the above results were announced, all while its Series A preferred equity (NYCB.PR.A) dropped an astounding -20%. The impact to its capital structure was swift and violent.

Higher for longer means there is likely no relief in sight, with more borrowers potentially slated to hand in their keys to banks on a more frequent basis at valuations which might be lower than the initial loans. This all translates into loan loss provisions and loss of profitability for certain lenders.

Very large and stable institutions like JPMorgan and Bank of America are able to translate high rates into a higher net income margin via a very low interest payment on their deposits. As an example, JPMorgan currently pays under 1% for its savings and checking account. To be precise, it pays 0.01%.

When you can get 5.3% by parking that cash overnight and you pay your depositors a token amount, you can certainly make a net income that can be used to offset some of those CRE loan loss provisions. It is not the case for many mid-sized or small banks.

Conclusion

SPFF is a fixed income ETF focused on financials preferred equity. We first started covering this name after the regional banks crisis in 2023, when we felt investors could take advantage of the systemic financials dislocation via this name. The fund is up almost 7% on a total return basis since our rating. With credit spreads tight, and a re-setting of the fund's 30-day SEC yield to a paltry 5.8% we feel the initial trade is now exhausted.

Higher for longer rates will translate into further CRE weakness, which will manifest itself occasionally via significant loan loss provisions. We have seen this story develop for NYCB, with a significant impact to both its common and preferred shares. We expect more stories to emerge similar to NYCB's which will put pressure on financials' preferred share spreads. With ample opportunities to get yields above 6% with de-minimis volatility currently, a retail investor is best served to sell out of SPFF.