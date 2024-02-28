Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 1:05 PM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.7K Followers

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Nielsen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Urness - General Counsel

Drew DeFerrari - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis

Sangita Jain - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Alex Waters - BofA

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Steven Fisher - UBS

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley Securities

Alan Mitrani - Sylvan Lake Asset Management

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Dycom Industries Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Mr. Steven Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Steven Nielsen

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending this conference call to review our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results.

Going to Slide 2. During this call, we will be referring to a slide presentation, which can be found on our website's Investor Center main page. Relevant slides will be identified by number throughout our presentation.

Today, we have on the call Drew DeFerrari, our Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Urness, our General Counsel.

Now I will turn the call over to Ryan Urness.

Ryan Urness

Thank you, Steve. All forward-looking statements made during this conference call are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all comments reflecting our expectations, assumptions or beliefs about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.