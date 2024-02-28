Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visa Inc. (V) Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum - Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 1:07 PM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock, VISA:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.7K Followers

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum February 28, 2024 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Suh – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Togut – Evercore ISI

David Togut

Welcome back to Evercore ISI's 8th Annual Payments and Fintech Innovators Forum. We're delighted to host Visa management. Joining us from Visa are Chris Suh, Chief Financial Officer; and Jennifer Como, Global Head of Investor Relations. I'm David Togut. I lead the payments processors and IT services research team here at Evercore ISI.

Chris and Jennifer, thanks so much for being with us here today. We greatly appreciate it.

Chris Suh

No, thanks for having us.

David Togut

So Chris, since you become CFO, how are you shaping Visa's finance organization to fit your management style? And in particular, where are you making changes versus your predecessor?

Chris Suh

No. Thank you. Again, thanks, Hi, everyone. Thanks for having us. Yes, I've been at Visa now for just over six months. It's been a great six months. It's everything that I hoped it would be and my expectations when I came in. It's really a great company. The people are fantastic, an incredible culture, an iconic brand and an enviable market position that we have. And so, it's really been a great six-plus months. I was lucky that I inherited really a world-class finance team from my predecessor Vasant. I really view my priorities over the – we're – we have this great growth pillars in consumer payments and new flows and value-added services. And I really do view my priority number one is to make sure that we – our setup to sustain growth across our three growth pillars for the long-term.

David Togut

Great. Can you frame how Visa's financial model will evolve in terms

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.