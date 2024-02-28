Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.7K Followers

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Wedderburn-Maxwell - Investor Relations

Chris Long - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Angie Long - Chief Investment Officer

Matt Bloomfield - President

Jeff Fox - Chief Financial Officer & Director

Conference Call Participants

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan

Operator

Welcome to the Palmer Square Capital BDC's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen mode only. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Andrew Wedderburn-Maxwell, Investor Relations. You may now begin.

Andrew Wedderburn-Maxwell

Good morning, and welcome to Palmer Square Capital BDC's fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings call. Joining me this morning are Chris Long, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Angie Long, Chief Investment Officer; Matt Bloomfield, President; and Jeff Fox, Chief Financial Officer and Director.

Palmer Square Capital BDC's fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2023 financial results were released earlier today and can also be accessed on Palmer Square's Investor Relations website at palmersquarebdc.com. We have also arranged for a replay of today's event that can be accessed on our website for the next six months.

During this call, I want to remind you that the forward-looking statements we make are based on current expectations. The statements on this call that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including and without limitation, market conditions caused by uncertainty surrounding interest rates, changing economic conditions and other factors

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PSBD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PSBD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.