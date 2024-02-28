The Fed Has Lost All Control

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

The Fed has lost control of financial conditions, which have eased materially since November. Now the Fed will need to figure out how to regain that control, or it seems highly likely the hot CPI report in January will only be the start of inflation reaccelerating because that's what the market is currently starting to price in.

The Fed created this mess by acknowledging that it would start an easing cycle at the December FOMC, which led to risk assets taking off and financial conditions collapsing.

Currently, absent a Fed pivot to tighten conditions, the only way out of this mess is for the bond market to stand up and regain control of the narrative by tightening financial conditions and slowing the economy back down. That will have to come through higher rates on the long end of the curve and allow the dollar to strengthen.

The evidence that the Fed has lost control is supported by 1-year breakeven inflation expectations surging to their highest levels since July 2022. Also, 1-year inflation swaps are on the rise, while inflation swaps also now see the CPI remaining at or above 3% over the next four months. This won't only delay the rate-cutting process, but it could likely kill it altogether unless something changes meaningfully.

The chart of the 1-year breakeven inflation expectation has surged since the beginning of January and has moved sharply higher in recent weeks; this is likely due to the hotter-than-expected January CPI report and, more importantly, due to the recent rise in the price of gasoline and shipping rates, as discussed previously.

Financial Conditions Have Eased

The Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index shows that financial conditions have eased dramatically, and that the 2-month rate of change in November and December was among the biggest easing periods since 1980. This easing of financial conditions has allowed the economy to re-accelerate and is likely what is driving these rising inflation expectations.

Using another measure of financial conditions, the Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index, and comparing that with Citi's US Economic Surprise Index, it seems pretty clear that the easing of financial conditions corresponds with better-than-expected economic data about three months later. At least, it's not surprising that the economic data overall has been better than expected; based on the current path, one could expect the economic data to continue to improve throughout the spring.

Ultimately, if the data continues to improve, and inflation swaps are correct in the assessment that inflation will be around for a while longer, then one could expect rates and the dollar to begin to rise, and that push higher could lead to tightening financial conditions.

Indicators

The 10-year has been flirting with a key resistance level around the 4.35% level now since the hotter-than-expected January CPI report, and a break out in the 10-year rate above that level of resistance could trigger a rise that sends the 10-year on a path back towards that 4.7% to 5% region.

Also, we're starting to see signs of risk-on/off gauges, such as the US Dollar/ Mexican Peso showing signs of a technical reversal, with what appears to be a potential double bottoming process, as well as a diamond reversal bottom, which could be a sign that peso is due to rise and return to around 18.50 to the dollar.

A Derivative of Credit

These are mere signs of what could happen. Still, more importantly, they should be used as indicators because equities trade as if they are just a derivative of credit conditions. If financial conditions start to tighten, equities will follow suit with the direction of rates and the dollar.

The earnings yield of the S&P 500, which is the inverse of the PE ratio, trades in sync with changes in credit spreads, and when credit spreads are narrowing and the S&P 500 earnings yield is falling, stock prices are rising. But when this changes, and credit spreads begin to rise again, the earnings yield of the S&P 500 will begin to rise, and prices will fall.

If the Fed fails to be able to regain control of financial conditions, the bond and currency market will need to take over and do the Fed's work by tightening conditions with higher rates on the long end of the curve and a stronger dollar. What could cause that to happen is the continual release of stronger-than-expected economic and inflation data points.