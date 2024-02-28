Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer: Buy The Plunge For Rebound Potential And Get Paid A 6% Yield

Feb. 28, 2024 2:53 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock2 Comments
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.15K Followers

Summary

  • Pfizer shares have been in a major downtrend since the pandemic boom, but negative sentiment has overshot reality.
  • The charts indicate that the stock may be undervalued and could see a rebound if sentiment improves.
  • Pfizer's pipeline is focused on cancer treatments, which could lead to future breakthroughs and product revenues. Earnings estimates and analyst sentiment are also positive.
Pfizer HQ in New York City

georgeclerk

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been in a major downtrend since late 2021 as the pandemic boom of Covid vaccinations started to decline. The bears have some valid concerns, but it appears that the negative sentiment has overshot reality. I have a fairly

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.15K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

dlevine007 profile picture
dlevine007
Today, 3:01 PM
Comments (1.57K)
I sold half of my Berkshire and for the most part bought Pfizer with the money. It seems like Pfizer is undervalued and turning around slowly. With a market as bubbly as this one, Pfizer seems like a good defensive move.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (2.8K)
Long PFE and adding on weakness.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.