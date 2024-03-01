Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FTAI Aviation: 8.25% Fix/Float Preferreds, 11% Yield Coming

Double Dividend Stocks
Double Dividend Stocks
Summary

  • FTAI Aviation Ltd. 8.25% Fix/Float Series A Cumulative Preferred Share has provided a solid 20%-plus return since inception.
  • FTAI's earnings in Q4 '23 showed year-over-year gains in both segments, with overall revenue rising 14% and net income jumping 4.5X.
  • FTAI acquired the remaining 50% of the QuickTurn Engine Center and had $200M in Letters of Intent in its pipeline for new deals.
airliner in heavy cloudy sky prepared for landing

ozkan uner/iStock via Getty Images

The FTAI Aviation Ltd. 8.25% Fix/Float Series A Cumulative Preferred Share (NASDAQ:FTAIP) was added to our portfolios in January 2023.

This preferred stock has given a solid 20%-plus return since inception. More importantly for income investors, its cumulative dividend yield has provided

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks
Double Dividend Stocks
38.93K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FTAIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

M
MojoRisin1
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (2.14K)
I missed the boat on FTAIP. I did get into FTAIN at $23.61 and it is well above par now too.
George Fisher profile picture
George Fisher
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (5.99K)
Interesting comments. I have been a holder of this preferred plus another FTAIO. Both bought a while ago below par. Just sold the common after a 3x cap gain. My bet has been at Libor (Sofr) + 6.68%, or 11-12% yield, these two issues will be called.
b
berwyn1
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (102)
unti last year all the operating profit was used to cover interest payments. What makes you think this is a permanent step change ?
