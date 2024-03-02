Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How To Invest In A SWAN Portfolio: The Near Perfect Portfolio Strategy

Mar. 02, 2024 9:00 AM ETADP, BMY, BST, CCI, CHI, DE, ENB, ENB:CA, GLD, HQH, MA, MAIN, MPLX, MSFT, O, PDI, PEP, QQQ, RNP, TLT, USA, UTF, UTG, V, VZ70 Comments
Financially Free Investor profile picture
Financially Free Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Near Perfect Portfolio Strategy provides SWAN-like attributes and aims to meet income and growth goals while minimizing volatility and drawdowns.
  • The strategy consists of three buckets: Dividend Growth Investing, High Income (CEF investing), and Hedging (Rotational bucket).
  • Backtesting results over 17 years show that the strategy has the potential to outperform the S&P 500, with lower drawdowns and volatility.
Growing investment concept

Ghing

Introduction:

We regularly write about many different types of SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) strategies. One of them is our Near-Perfect Portfolio Strategy. For most people, investing is not a hobby, and it should not have to be one. So, it is understandable that investing should not



This article was written by

Financially Free Investor profile picture
Financially Free Investor
53.32K Followers

Financially Free Investor is a financial writer with 25 years investment experience. He focuses on investing in dividend-growing stocks with a long-term horizon. He applies a unique 3-basket investment approach that aims for 30% lower drawdowns, 6% current income, and market-beating growth on a long-term basis and he focuses on dividend-growing stocks with a long-term horizon.

He runs the investing group High Income DIY Portfolios which provides vital strategies for portfolio management and asset allocation to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. The service includes a total of 10 model portfolios with a range of income targets for varying levels of risk, buy and sell alerts, and live chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABT, ABBV, CI, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, AZN, UNH, CL, CLX, UL, NSRGY, PG, TSN, ADM, MO, PM, KO, PEP, EXC, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, RIO, O, NNN, WPC, ARCC, ARDC, AWF, BST, CHI, DNP, UTF, UTG, RFI, RNP, RQI, EVT, EOS, FFC, GOF, HQH, HTA, IFN, HYB, JPC, JPS, JRI, LGI, KYN, STK, MAIN, NBB, MCI, TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your due diligence before investing. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes. Please see our profile on Seeking Alpha for the complete list of our LONG positions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (70)

No Identity profile picture
No Identity
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (750)
I'm squirreling away as much as I can in a Roth IRA and I am even rolling over 10 to 20 thousand year from my IRA into my ROTH. So far so good. Just have to keep your rollover below the next Tax Bracket. Don't want to pay more than is due to Uncle Joe.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
04 Mar. 2024
Comments (13.33K)
@No Identity I have my highest yielding dividend holdings in my Roth accounts. I just have to get most of the tax free money out before we pass so it doesn't hit the beneficiaries when it becomes inherited IRAs and they have to take RMDs to clear the account within 10 years.
Cash Flow Playground profile picture
Cash Flow Playground
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (255)
You forgot the best: EPD!
RZel profile picture
RZel
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (845)
My respect for your analysis!
Yet, this statement said it correctly: "However, we must keep in mind that these are backtesting results and not real ones. There is always going to be some gap between the two. Moreover, future market conditions can be vastly different than the past 17 years, and that's why past performance can not guarantee the same results."
M
MrSlate
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.92K)
Thanks for this thoughtful article on asset allocation. As I near retirement, I have accumulated enough funds for my needs and am focused more on sequence of return risks and avoiding unforced errors-overpriced stocks-while still trying to take advantage of market dislocations or good investments on sale ( don’t screw it up now!). In response, I have created a hybrid Morningstar bucket/SA tactical income portfolio over the past 2-3 years with a general defensive stock-dividend stock allocation of 26% to the Oakmark Fund-value-Vanguard Primecap Core-GARP health tech-held for 20+ years), 22% SCHD+6% CVX/XOM(Dividend growth/hedge)16% JEPI (options income) 8% C-Corp midstreams AM,PAGP,OKE,WMB,KMI) 8% BDCs, 4% reits ( SPG-MAC A class malls)10% floating rate banks loan CLO funds-ETFs (JAAA-TROWE Price Floating rate-B rated-similar fund available with Fidelity). I also hold but don’t count in
my core portfolio a separate cash Vanguard money market reserve of about 18 months of withdrawals heading towards a 2 year amount later this year where I now direct my 401K contributions. I realize it is light on bonds, but I prefer to hold cash and floating rate funds for now and can live with the variable dividends and income generated by JEPI, JAAA and TRowe Price Floating Rate. The overall portfolio generates around 4.8% income that will grow in key segments (Dividend growth, energy midstreams, reits) and I can hold without the need to sell shares. I can also convert some stock holdings to higher income vehicles over time as needed or preferred. SA and its authors and readers have been very helpful in creating the high income bucket and identifying goid entry points for midstreams, BDCs and reits. Good Luck to all!
N
No Paychecks...Dividends & Interest
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (270)
@MrSlate Thanks for sharing. You mentioned being light on bonds. Now is the perfect time to add some IG bonds between 5-6% (10-30 year maturities) to your conservative portfolio. Its been a VERY long time since we had a bond window like this....btw, we are in a similar financial / retirement situation. See my previous post in this article. Well done!
LostinShalimar profile picture
LostinShalimar
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (915)
Is anyone else concerned about single-sector CEFs?
RZel profile picture
RZel
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (845)
@LostinShalimar Not if you have several CEFs in different sectors.
R
RetiredinIndy
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.17K)
@RZel I am. With the exception of technology, I have come to prefer multi-sector CEFs/ETFs and hybrids. Let the fund manager decide how to allocate between the sectors. I currently hold utility, REIT and healthcare-focused CEFs, but I think I will slowly get out of them since I am more of a buy and hold investor.
N
No Paychecks...Dividends & Interest
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (270)
@RetiredinIndy what multi sector CEFs would be recommended?
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (28.69K)
Thank you for sharing your goals. I do believe having goals is very important and many just jump in thinking its a way to make $ without knowing what they want from the investments, how many or what kind.
It is indeed a market of stocks , MANY stocks, so goals remain key.
You reveal the many types and methods, so a very helpful article to many.
I enjoyed it.
Happy Investing :)) Rose.
d
dbm_stuff
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (970)
Thanks. Another great article. I have found over my 40 years of investing it not a case of being right (or optimizing returns), it is a case of not being wrong (chasing returns, speculative holdings, etc.) I have been in a mix of Large / Medium / Small cap - Blend / Growth / Value (9 flavors) mutual funds, continued to save as best possible and have done great. However, I would have done just as well by just being in Large Cap Growth fund. I also have been in and out of a few mutual funds where If I just left the money there, I would have done great (i.e. Contrafund, Vanguard Health, etc.).

Also when market is down, yes that S&P or Whole Market volatility hurts, but you also are buying assets on sale. What matters less is chasing % returns, and what matters more is saving / saving / saving and compound interest do the work.

As for me, when I retired a little over 2 years ago, I went to 2 of your buckets. I went from 100% Growth/Equity to a 1/3 CEF's & 2/3'rds Growth/Equity. I reinvest 100% of the dividends to build the CEF portfolio while using one of my 401K's to reduce future RMD and am waiting until Soc. Sec. until FRA.

So my approach is to build CEF's so that I have so much coming in, I can sleep well every night and my Growth/Equity can just chug right along. I do wish though I started by CEF's 20 years ago, where I would be super fantastic now (and probably would have retired sooner!)
A
Always Bullish
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.83K)
I don’t know anything about hedging but I know a lot about dividend-growth SWAN investing because I have practiced it for decades. There is nothing more satisfying for a retiree than to receive a pile of dividends every quarter taxed at 20%. Plus if you have the right SWAN equities who raise their dividends every year you get a nice annual recliner raise each year
m
merlamer
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (19)
Great article! I have used a similar system since I took my portfolio over to manage myself in 2017. It has worked well for me. My portfolio configuration is a bit different, given my goals and comfort levels, but uses the same concept. Not only is my portfolio acting better than it had when using an investment banker to manage it, but I'm also saving on that commission to the banker! I am nearing retirement age and wish I had figured this system out earlier!
GetRealHere profile picture
GetRealHere
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.87K)
You will never beat a simple index long term, no timing necessary, no relying on people needing to guess right year after year to be successful. Its a suckers game. SPY and some CD's, a JAAA or various bonds held to maturity are all you'll ever need. I prefer my single ETF of QQQ, but either works. No active flipper with some proprietary cant lose strategy has beat QQQ over time for total returns and those who claim to are lying.
JunoBeach2024 profile picture
JunoBeach2024
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (9.3K)
@GetRealHere how did qqq do the decade prior to last 10 years-?? Not too good, diversify fellas/ the newbies must diversify
TobyWanKenobi profile picture
TobyWanKenobi
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (267)
Great strategic plan. Details will vary somewhat.
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.23K)
Great starting point.
A
A Retired Investor
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (175)
I try to stay with quality company's that have been paying & increasing their dividends for years. Have Owned P&G, JNJ, O, PEP, ORI, VLO, & MSFT for several years. With my low cost basis on these I am collecting good yields on all of them. Even getting 4.5% yield on my cost basis of $66 on MSFT. Also own a couple that haven't done as well but are, in my opinion, are still quality company's (CSCO, VZ).. Also own two REITS and one ETF.
In my opinion, it is not all about timing the market, but also about time in the market. Those dividend increases do add up over the years. That is what has worked out well for this retiree anyway.....................
A
Amaraino
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (5)
@A Retired Investor if you don’t mind me asking, what etf do you invest in?
A
A Retired Investor
04 Mar. 2024
Comments (175)
@Amaraino .....It is SCHD.......
Dividend God profile picture
Dividend God
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (253)
enjoy reading your article but (Income Asset-Rotational Bucket)
I would like to purchase SCHD- VOO- VTI- VIG,
A
AlphaVoyageur
04 Mar. 2024
Comments (957)
@Dividend God the rotational bucket assets need to be non-correlated.
A
AnkitaBh
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (104)
Those who sleep well doesn’t become financially independent. Your name is fundamentally wrong 😂
BuckingTrends profile picture
BuckingTrends
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (1.28K)
@AnkitaBh If you don't sleep well, it doesn't matter 😊.
A
AnkitaBh
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (104)
@BuckingTrends If you sleep well doesn’t matter. What matters is how much wealth you made!
John R. Clark profile picture
John R. Clark
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.16K)
@AnkitaBh How about if you explain why sleeping WELL can only mean sleeping LATE? Also, kindly direct us to some testimony by Dave Ramsey's graduates of how much better they slept when broke and deep in debt than now as millionaires.

To be sure, lazy ignorant people who can only stall and bicker and make excuses when awake doesn't [sic] become financially independent.
John R. Clark profile picture
John R. Clark
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.16K)
Good morning, friends and thanks to our host for my favorite again, the nearly NPP.

Investing well is important, to be sure. So is being settled in choices that you know are pretty good, if not the best that anyone could ever do, and certain to fall short at times.

S&P 500 index funds are a great choice for beginners to buy and hold, even over 30 straight years. With the DCA method, whereby you get the most new shares for your money during a market slump, your own long-term gains will exceed the raw averages in today's chart.

Over time you are sure to notice how S&P's volatility makes it an unreliable source of income. Then it's time to shift your deposits to a mix of dividend and bond shares plus some high-yield cash holdings and money markets, for use after a market crash as long as needed.

This is called hedging, and if you think it comes at a "cost," you're half right. Every choice has its pros and cons. Investors with plain sense intentionally trade off some future gains to keep safe and solvent during events that are certain to occur, always sooner than expected with no warning.

Relatedly, sensible householders do not grieve and grudge over keeping their homes and vehicles insured for the past 40 years with "nothing" to show for it. Or failing to break even because of too LITTLE in casualty & theft losses. To whomever this may apply, you should have foreseen long ago how few insurance claims you would ever file, and saved big money by not buying any.

If you think insurance companies make such huge profits, why not buy some of their stocks?

I'll share free of charge what took me 69 years to learn: Investing is not all investing. A big thing is to keep fit for it by not sinking money into decaying assets that are costly to insure, maintain, and store, not to mention pay interest on, but turn out barely satisfying to use. Why do you guess there's a steady market for used RVs and boats, or timeshares at $1 each?

Another thing is to play strong defense, by watching for daily economies on the budget you've got --- that is, for retirees, the income that you can draw with confidence in your preparation and resolve NEVER TO RUN OUT. The past two years my wife and I, while enjoying all we like with no skimping, turned up $9,000 and $7,000 seemingly from thin air. The first sum we reinvested, the second paid off the last of our senior mortgage.

Now this feels like an increase of $K per month. A friend asked if we were enjoying the benefit of it. I said not yet, until we're done saving up for periodic and unplanned outlays to year end. But allready we've opened a new brokerage account for some of this bounty.

(Our household portfolio works fine for a pair of retirees with modest tastes and a love of road trips. It wouldn't do so well to younger folks or much wealthier couples of any age. But to us our own!)

There are other aspects to sleeping well at night. This isn't the place and I'm not the one to expound on those. But investing right counts real big. Anyone who wants to can learn how. Thanks again to our host for today's guidance, also to every reader!
a
alpha-alpha
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (154)
@John R. Clark so interesting shifting gears from growth to income, and then spending versus saving. Both are serious mindset transitions! While we have never done without, my wife and I are both multimillionaires yet don’t feel “rich.” (Tho the IRS seems to think so.) I feel the author provides here useful “buckets” that investors (and we all must continue to be) can use to resource allocate. By the way, I’ll disagree with your assessment of “half-right,” as “every choice” doesn’t necessarily carry both “pros AND cons.” I’m humbly proof of that. :)
A
AlphaVoyageur
04 Mar. 2024
Comments (957)
@alpha-alpha " my wife and I are both multimillionaires yet don’t feel “rich.”"

I agree with your statement but am curious -- what would it take for you to "feel rich"?
a
alpha-alpha
04 Mar. 2024
Comments (154)
@AlphaVoyageur Lower taxes I guess. But - We are rich in all other ways, so we feel extremely fortunate and very grateful.
Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (2K)
Mine is transitioning into hybrids, from heavy allocations in REITS, to ETF/CEF & large cap + consumer staples. Looking back I’d probably wasted quite a lot of time with REITS, and missed quite a number of large cap upswings.
r
richardlow
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (5)
@Anthonyhai2003 question. How much of an allocation did you have in REITS? I am going through a similar process.
Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (2K)
@richardlow too much, though I did have more in equity reits than mREITs commons & preferred combined.
g
glinsight
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.85K)
I’ve considered this type of portfolio, but the tax bite might be too much in a taxable account.

The best way to SWAN is to accumulate ‘more than enough’ prior to retirement, IMHO. We both agree that investing in an index fund, e.g., VOO or SPY, can do the job for “younger folks.” After 30+ years of investing mostly in index funds, I’ve found that, now 5 years retired, I don’t need high yield; 3% withdrawal meets all my needs. Keeping 70% of my portfolio in a mix of index funds and DGI stocks, 30% in bonds + cash, has worked well for me. You are correct in that I haven’t faced a real recession since I retired, but I think my 5 years’ cash (now earning 5%) is a sufficient hedge. Plus Social Security of course.
Financially Free Investor profile picture
Financially Free Investor
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (3.17K)
@glinsight - I agree the Rotation bucket can only do well inside a tax-deferred account. Btw, thank you for sharing your strategy and thoughts. All the best.
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (3.75K)
@glinsight great insight, I’m entering my 11th year of retirement, I too find that high yield is no longer required to build wealth . Lower yield, more stable companies do the trick. Now that I’m beginning my RMD years , my focused has changed a bit.
N
No Paychecks...Dividends & Interest
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (270)
@glinsight WOW! Someone actually said it..."accumulate more than enough before retirement".....you are 100% right....We were able to to do this...This happened with a ton of financial discipline over a 30 year period moving into retirement with no debt (actually no debt for 15 years before retiremen). Retired last year...we need 3.5% to meet our financial needs. Our portfolio earns 6%. The 2.5% delta gets reinvested providing additive cumulative impact while smashing inflation (4%) 12-15 fold.

Our portfolio is: 1. 17% cash (currently yielding 5.15%) 2. 15% high yielders like BDCs, CEFs, Dividend stocks 3. 68% Individual Bonds (no bond funds) like: State Housing Bonds, Munis tax and non-tax, IG corporate bonds with long 10-30 year maturities. For diversity we have over 50 individual bond issuers from the municipal, utility, financial, pipeline, energy, healthcare, insurance, and telecom sectors.

Best of luck everyone.....Excellent article btw
Moat & Growth Investing profile picture
Moat & Growth Investing
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (32)
MASSIVELY diversifying also carries the risk of „worsifying“ the outcome. I‘d very much prefer a well thought through portfolio free of whatsoever charges, consisting of well assorted shares only. But thanks anyway for the insights and your good work! Always very appreciated to read a peer‘s conclusions
Financially Free Investor profile picture
Financially Free Investor
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (3.17K)
@Moat & Growth Investing - Thank you for the comment. The portfolio in the article is not massively diversified. It has 10 DGIs, 10 CEFs (only 16% of the portfolio), and a Rotation bucket that holds only two securities at any time.
Moat & Growth Investing profile picture
Moat & Growth Investing
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (32)
@Financially Free Investor I was referring to your concluding remark where you call it a „highly diversified portfolio“. I prefer Buffet‘s approach: „half a dozen will do“.
John008 profile picture
John008
03 Mar. 2024
Comments (246)
@Moat & Growth Investing >> "half a dozen will do"
That's true if we are talking ETFs. But 6 or so stocks will definitely not give you enough diversification. And I don't believe having numerous different stocks necessarily worsen a portfolio, but certainly make it more difficult to properly manage.
-
A
Alan12
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (340)
Really appreciate this article. I have holdings in most of what you mention. BTW, increased high holdings in MAIN on Friday. Also increased one not mentioned in this article. PFFA
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (13.33K)
@Alan12 Looking to add to PFFA but it hasn't dropped enough for me lately. It is a good one ! I guess I got it too low originally and shouldn't look for that price again.
Financially Free Investor profile picture
Financially Free Investor
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (3.17K)
@Alan12 - Thank you for reading and commenting. All the best.
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
02 Mar. 2024
Comments (3.75K)
@Eileen Dover I too have been in like situations on some stocks and ETFs. I find that if I like it and can’t get my original buy in price , I peck away and average in some additions buys. In this case you’ll be getting 9% + while time passes.
