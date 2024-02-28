Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackSky Technology, Inc. (BKSY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.71K Followers

BlackSky Technology, Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Aly Bonilla - Vice President, Investor Relations

Brian O’Toole - Chief Executive Officer

Henry Dubois - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Josh Sullivan - Benchmark Company

Greg Burns - Sidoti

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Chris Quilty - Quilty Space

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to BlackSky Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Aly Bonilla, BlackSky’s Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Aly.

Aly Bonilla

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today, I’m joined by our Chief Executive Officer, Brian O’Toole; and our Chief Financial Officer, Henry Dubois. On today’s call, Brian will provide some highlights on the quarter and give a strategic update on the business. Henry will then review the company’s fourth quarter and full year financial results and outlook for 2024. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for your questions.

A replay of this conference call will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time today through March 13th. Information to access the replay can be found in today’s press release. Additionally, a webcast of this earnings call will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.blacksky.com. In conjunction with today’s call, we have posted a quarterly earnings presentation on the Investor Relations website that you may use to follow along with our prepared remarks.

Before we begin, let me

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BKSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKSY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.