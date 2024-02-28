Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

While contrarian, I believe Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) presents an interesting opportunity despite last month’s merger setback with JetBlue (JBLU). I believe the market's excessive pessimism has obscured Spirit Airlines’ unique position in the ultra-low-cost carrier ("ULCC") sector, ways to unlock liquidity on their balance sheet, strategic potential with their A320 fleet, and positive operating cash flow forecasts in Q2 onward. The U.S. District Court's consumer-centric decision sets an important precedent but once I think the company can navigate around (even on their own). Management’s challenges include losses and (the elephant in the room) a sizable 2025 debt maturity, along with industry slowdown.

Nevertheless, I believe the budget airline is valuable (in a large part through its planes), but also on their own, as I trust management's commentary that they expect to be operating cash flow positive in Q2 going forward providing strength for the airline to rebound. While certainly high-risk, Spirit Airlines offers substantial upside, making it a buy for investors seeking a highly contrarian play.

Background: Why the Merger Was Originally Struck Down

The court's decision to block the merger between JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines, citing a violation of Section 7 of the Clayton Act, marked a significant moment in the aviation industry, leading to a dramatic drop in Spirit Airlines' stock value by over 60%. This ruling was primarily focused on safeguarding the interests of the average consumer who relies on Spirit Airlines for affordable travel options. The Massachusetts U.S. District Court meticulously detailed the potential adverse effects on consumers, particularly highlighting scenarios involving budget-conscious travelers, such as a college student from Boston flying to visit family in San Juan, or a large family planning an economical trip to Miami. These examples served to illustrate the court's concern over the merger's impact on affordability and access to low-cost travel.

The skepticism extended to the court's evaluation of whether other Ultra Low-Cost Carriers ((ULCCs)), like Allegiant and Frontier, could effectively fill the gap left by Spirit Airlines. The court referenced analyses, including those by Dr. Chipty and statements from Frontier's CEO, which suggested that it could take other ULCCs more than five years to match Spirit Airlines' national capacity and potentially over fifteen years to do so on specific routes. This pointed to a significant potential gap in affordable travel options for Spirit's core customer base.

Despite JetBlue and Spirit Airlines' attempts to demonstrate the merger's potential to enhance competition, particularly against the 'Big Four' airlines, by expanding JetBlue's network and loyalty programs, the court remained unconvinced. The argument posited that such expansion would lead to improved services and more competitive pricing, benefiting the broader consumer base. However, the court concluded that the immediate and specific harm to Spirit Airlines' customers, those dependent on its low-cost model, significantly outweighed any proposed benefits.

Q4 Earnings Recap

During their earnings call, executives outlined a multifaceted approach to get the company's operations and financial performance back on track. Looking ahead, Spirit projects slight year-over-year capacity increases of low single-digits for Q2, followed by a more robust expansion of high single-digits in Q3 2024 (Q4 2023 Conference Call).

Despite operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2023 amounting to $1.49 billion, reflecting an 11.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022, the operating margin for Q4 2023 improved to negative 12.4%. This improvement surpassed the initial guidance by approximately 2.5 points, highlighting the company's efforts to manage costs effectively amidst challenging market conditions (Q4 Call).

Overall, the budget airline reported an EPS of -$1.36/share (which beat by $0.05) and revenue of $1.32 billion which beat by $1.53 million.

Spirit Airlines estimates its total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 to range between $1.25 billion and $1.28 billion.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates capital expenditures for the full year 2024 to amount to approximately $235 million, encompassing net predelivery deposits.

Strategic Decisions

In 2023 and early 2024 (even before the merger was declined) the airline took on a host of optimizations. These include modifications to its credit facility, executing leaseback transactions for aircraft, and beginning to negotiate the RTX (Pratt and Whitney engine compensation deal). These actions underscore the company's proactive approach to optimizing its fleet and ensuring operational efficiency.

Additionally, Spirit Airlines made strategic adjustments to its network and schedule to align with evolving market dynamics. Structural enhancements were implemented, new routes were added, and certain routes were suspended or exited based on supply-demand dynamics. Management sums this up with the following quote:

all of that is us moving methodically towards getting the network to a place where we can take advantage of our strengths all of that is us moving methodically towards getting the network to a place where we can take advantage of our strengths -Q4 Conference Call.

Financial Analysis: Where Does This Leave Spirit Airlines?

I believe there are strategic avenues available for the airline to enhance their liquidity, potentially making it more appealing for future transactions and paving the way for a revival on their own terms.

At the end of 2023, Spirit Airlines disclosed its cash at $865.2 million and short-term investments standing at $112.5 million, with $1.3 billion in total liquidity (including a revolving credit line), providing what I believe is a solid financial foundation moving forward. Current liabilities came in at $1.67 billion and long-term liabilities at approximately $8.3 billion.

In a strategic move to bolster its financial standing, Spirit Airlines executed a leaseback agreement for 25 of its aircraft earlier this year. This maneuver effectively reduced the airline's debt by $465 million while simultaneously enhancing its net cash position by $419 million, signaling a potentially positive shift in its financial trajectory. The value of these aircraft plays a pivotal role in this strategy.

Further financial reprieve is expected from compensation related to a RTX engine recall, which could inject additional liquidity into the airline's coffers. Moreover, Spirit Airlines is poised to benefit from a $70 million breakup fee resulting from the thwarted merger with JetBlue, providing a supplementary financial buffer. This assumes that the merger gets thwarted again in the appeal process (more on this later).

From a broader perspective, JetBlue's acquisition interest in Spirit Airlines was significantly driven by the allure of Spirit's fleet, notably its Airbus A320 aircraft, coupled with an intention to phase out the Spirit Airlines brand. Despite facing setbacks such as the RTX (Pratt & Whitney) engine recall, Spirit Airlines' modern fleet and its secured rights for future aircraft deliveries from Airbus—highlighting a production line booked until 2030—remain a testament to the enduring value of its assets.

Why Does JetBlue Want to Buy Spirit Airlines? What Can We Learn From This?

JetBlue's interest in acquiring Spirit Airlines has been primarily driven by strategic and competitive motivations, with a key focus on expanding its fleet and allowing them to strategically compete against the ‘Big Four’ Airlines (Delta Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines). A significant factor in this pursuit was JetBlue's desire to acquire Spirit Airlines' Airbus A320 aircraft, which comprise a relatively modern fleet. Spirit Airlines holds an order book that secures them the rights to take delivery of planes from Airbus for the foreseeable future, a valuable asset given that Airbus's A320 models are sold out until 2030. This aspect was (and still is) particularly appealing to JetBlue, as many airlines are not willing to wait that long to expand or renew their fleets.

The acquisition of Spirit Airlines' fleet would have provided JetBlue with immediate access to these valuable aircraft, despite the challenges posed by the RTX engine recall. Spirit Airlines' planes, equipped with fuel-efficient, lower-carbon new engine option ("NEO") engines, were considered significant assets in a competitive airline market where timely fleet expansion and modernization are crucial. Airlines need to expand to reach the right economies of scale, and Spirit Airlines still offers this potential as a silver lining to their balance sheet (even though I think the airline can still pull off a turnaround on their own). What this does mean, however, is that if the airline needs to restructure their asset allocations (move to more airplane leases vs. ownership) this could be possible.

Asymmetric Upside: JetBlue Appeal

While low odds (and something I do not price into my valuation for Spirit’s stock) JetBlue has appealed the decision with Spirit Airlines for the merger. This appeal is running up against the July 24th expiration of the merger agreement with arguments set to be heard in June, but the airlines are trying a new tactic to revive the merger by emphasizing what they believe to be a recognition from the Judge that the merger would “improve competition, and thus reduce prices, for the vast majority of consumers.”

While I think their odds of a successful appeal are low, this does provide even further upside to the stock and emphasize what I believe is the strategic value of Spirit Airlines to JetBlue. After all, the breakup fee is $70 million (whereas buying Spirit at the agreed upon merger price would be over $3.8 billion).

Valuation

Key Note From the Earnings Release: Operating Cash Flow

One piece I want to be keen that I note is management's comments on operating cash flow as mentioned in the earnings release:

We believe we will be operating cash flow positive in the second quarter 2024 and beyond. -Q4 Earnings Release

What this means is that net of largely debt repayments and capital expenditures, Spirit’s core operations will produce more cash than they consume starting in Q2 2024. This means that with adjustments to asset allocations, (more plane leases vs acquisitions) and repayments of debt with freed up cash, the company’s free cash flow (and eventually net income) profile could improve significantly.

What Is This Worth?

As of Q4 2023, Spirit Airlines showcased a tangible book value of $1.134 billion, underscoring the company's underlying asset strength. However, recent financial reports reflect the formidable challenges it faces.

Looking ahead to 2024, projections indicate potential losses of approximately $2.67 per share for the airline. With approximately 109 million shares outstanding, this translates to an estimated total loss of about $291 million. At the end of Q4 2024, this puts Spirit Airlines' tangible book value at approximately $843 million. However, factoring in the $70 million breakup fee from JetBlue following the thwarted merger, the adjusted tangible book value stands at approximately $913 million. This adjustment provides the company with roughly 12 months of leeway to push for profitability, debt refinancing, or potential sale but does include any payments from RTX for the aircraft engines which management highlighted on the conference call as part of their forward guidance.

It's imperative to highlight the inherent value of Spirit Airlines' intangible assets in this analysis, such as goodwill, its credit card business, and customer lists, despite the company valuing them at essentially zero. These assets could prove highly valuable to a prospective buyer like JetBlue (if the merger appeal goes through which I am not pricing in here to be conservative).

Given these financial intricacies and the company's current market capitalization of around $687 million, I think this creates upside potential of approximately 33% from present prices, should the company trade at its implied forward tangible book value or be acquired solely based on its forward tangible book value. I think (given its improved operating cash flow picture) it should be able to in the long run trade above tangible book value.

This assessment operates under the assumption that Spirit Airlines would divest its tangible assets exclusively and retire any brand or intangible value associated with the company. Again, if the company is able to return to profitability on their own, these assets would definitely have intangible value.

Risks

Investing in Spirit Airlines undoubtedly entails substantial risks, marking it as one of the most contrarian plays in recent memory. Amidst the myriad challenges facing the company, perhaps the most prominent concern looms in the form of its upcoming debt maturities, notably the $1.1 billion in 8% interest, first-lien senior secured notes due in September 2025. Secured by revenue streams from Spirit Airlines' Free Spirit Airlines credit card program and $9 Fare Club program, these notes represent a critical financial obligation for the airline.

The broader aviation industry's slowdown further exacerbates the risk associated with investing in Spirit Airlines, as evidenced by earnings reports from industry giants like Delta Air Lines (DAL) in January.

In my opinion, one mitigating factor assuaging concerns is again Spirit Airlines' tangible book value, which currently exceeds its market capitalization (providing a margin of safety for investing). In the event of bankruptcy, shareholders typically bear the brunt of losses, a scenario that would likely frustrate investors given the company's positive book value. Management, including the CEO who holds a multi -million dollar personal stake in the company, stands to lose all of this if shareholders are wiped out through bankruptcy. This creates a strong incentive for management to explore alternatives to restructuring, such as refinancing debt or pursuing asset sales, to safeguard shareholder interests.

The Bottom Line

I believe Spirit Airlines presents a unique investment opportunity despite the (at least for now) blocked merger with JetBlue. In my opinion, the market's excessive pessimism overlooks Spirit Airlines’ unique position in the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) market, positive tangible book value balance sheet, and strategic potential. While the company faces challenges, including a large 2025 debt maturity and industry slowdown, its valuable assets and strategic options provide avenues for management to initiate a turnaround. The company is on track to positive operating cash flow going forward meaning much of the remaining adjustments that need to be made for the company to achieve free cash flow (and eventually profitability) involve restructuring their asset base of aircraft to renegotiate debt offerings (which they are already doing). Though higher-risk, Spirit Airlines offers high reward contrarian upside. I think the shares could take flight. I think the stock is a strong buy.