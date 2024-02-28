Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ETJ: Reduced Upside In Exchange For Income And Safety

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund offers a high level of income through an options strategy.
  • The ETJ closed-end fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index recently, but in the past has outperformed during market declines.
  • The fund's distribution history is not the best, as it has a history of cutting its payout over time.
  • The fund is very heavily weighted to the technology sector, which could expose it to a certain amount of risk due to interest rates.
  • The current valuation is reasonable, and this fund could be an acceptable holding if you are willing to sacrifice upside potential in exchange for income and safety.
Golden bull and bear on stock data chart background. Investing, stock exchange financial bearish and mullish market concept.

Bet_Noire

The Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) is one of the more interesting closed-end funds, or CEFs, available for those investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of income from the assets in

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.74K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

n
nckadams
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (5.88K)
I've held ETJ for about five years and don't recall any changes in the monthly distribution. Was there a reduction during the depths of COVID? (I think most of us have blocked that time from our memories.)
d
dean3084
Today, 4:14 PM
Comments (1.54K)
@nckadams Google ETJ DIVIDEND HISTORY and you will notice that on 11/22/22 the dividend cash amount went from $.076 to $.0579. They in fact, didn't reduce the dividend during COVID as it paid $.076.
