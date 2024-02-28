Bet_Noire

The Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) is one of the more interesting closed-end funds, or CEFs, available for those investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. As is the case with many of Eaton Vance’s closed-end funds that invest in equities, this one employs an options strategy to allow it to generate a much higher level of tax-advantaged income than could ordinarily be obtained from a common equity portfolio. After all, as I have pointed out in a number of previous articles, the yield on most common equities today is incredibly low. For example, consider the yield on a few of the major market indices:

Index TTM Yield S&P 500 Index (SPY) 1.31% MSCI All-Countries World Index (ACWI) 1.80% MSCI World Index (URTH) 1.56% Click to enlarge

These yields are certainly nothing that will make any investor write home to their families. In fact, all of these yields are substantially below what can be obtained in a typical high-yield savings account or a money market fund right now. Thus, it is certainly not easy for any fund to provide an acceptable level of income to its investors without employing an option or some other novel strategy to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is certainly doing that, as its 8.36% current yield is higher than can be easily obtained from an ordinary dividend strategy.

As long-time readers can likely recall, we have discussed the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund before. It has been a while though, as my last article on this fund was published almost a year ago, in March of 2023. As some readers can likely remember, the market in March was very similar to the one that we have today. At the time, investors were expecting that the Federal Reserve would pivot on monetary policy and cut interest rates in the second half of the year.

Obviously, that proved to be incorrect, but we did still see the price of most market assets bid up to nosebleed levels over the first half of the year. That sentiment changed in July when interest rates were raised yet again, and the market generally sold off until mid-October. At that point, sentiment changed once again and for the last few months the market has been rapidly gaining in price, and it seems that every day, we get a headline about the S&P 500 Index setting a new high.

As such, we might expect that shares of this fund have been volatile since the date that we previously discussed it, but overall the price is higher today than it was nearly a year ago. This certainly is the case, as the shares of this fund are up 8.49% since the last time that we discussed it. While this is not a horrible performance over an eleven-month period, it is much worse than the 27.88% gain that the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has managed to deliver over the same period:

While income-focused investors might be willing to sacrifice a certain amount of return in exchange for a higher yield, this level of underperformance is likely to reduce the fund’s appeal for many investors. However, there are two things that we should keep in mind here. The first is that this fund appears to be somewhat less volatile in terms of performance than the S&P 500 Index. In fact, it outperformed back in 2022 when most asset prices declined. It was also the only equity closed-end fund that delivered a positive return in 2008, which was the most difficult year for common stocks that most of us can remember.

The second thing to keep in mind is that the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-end fund, and as such, it delivers the majority of its total investment return in the form of direct payments to its shareholders. Thus, it is necessary to consider the distributions that investors received in any analysis of the fund’s performance because they will always result in the fund’s shareholders doing a lot better than the share price alone would indicate. When we do that, we see that investors in this fund have gained 16.64% over the past eleven months. This is still worse than the S&P 500 Index delivered over the same period, but not nearly to the same degree:

This could still be disappointing to many investors, although a 16.64% return over an eleven-month period is not bad when compared to the historical average performance of the market. This is, for the most part, what we should expect from this fund. As we will see in this article, the options strategy that is employed by this fund results in it underperforming the market during very strong bull periods but it should outperform during periods of market weakness. This stability is something that risk-averse investors should appreciate.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and current gains. This makes sense for an equity fund because that is how most equities will deliver their total returns. After all, the usual reason why investors purchase common equities is for the dividends that they pay out, as well as the capital gains that should accompany the growth and prosperity of the issuing company.

Of course, increasingly we see today that growth is not always rewarded in the market and nowadays it seems that many stocks trade more on investors’ expectations of market policy than they do based on any fundamental analysis of the overall business. Regardless of the reason for share price gains though, capital gains are still one reason why people purchase common equities and so it makes sense that this fund would be targeting that as one of its objectives.

Unfortunately, the website of the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares the same problem as many of Eaton Vance’s other closed-end funds. The website does not include any description of how the fund aims to achieve its objectives. Fortunately, the fact sheet does include such information. Here is what it states on the topic:

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 Index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio. The Fund evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund.

There are three things going on here:

The fund purchases a diversified portfolio of common stocks.

The fund buys out-of-the-money put options against the S&P 500 Index.

The fund sells out-of-the-money call options against the S&P 500 Index.

It is probably best that we take a look at these in turn, as this strategy is a bit more complicated than what we usually see with an option-income closed-end fund. First, here are the largest positions in the fund’s portfolio today:

Eaton Vance

Honestly, this does not look like anything resembling a diversified portfolio to me. The fund's largest positions consist of six technology companies, two pharmaceuticals, a giant American retailer, and a credit tracking agency. There are entire sectors of the economy that are completely neglected here, such as energy, utilities, telecommunications, financials, and consumer discretionary. Admittedly, we might be able to include Walmart (WMT) in the consumer discretionary, but I tend to consider that company as a consumer staples firm due to food being a major part of its business along with other things that the average person would consider a necessity.

With that said, the S&P 500 Index itself is not really that diversified. Here are the largest companies in the S&P 500 Index:

State Street

We see seven technology companies, a single pharmaceutical, and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Microsoft (MSFT) alone accounts for more than the entire 6% weighting of the consumer staples sector. Amazon.com (AMZN) by itself has almost the entire weighting of the energy sector (3.72%). Thus, the fact that the fund’s largest holdings consist of a handful of technology companies makes a certain amount of sense, even if it is not what most people would consider to be diversified.

With that said, the fund is overweighted to the information technology sector relative to the index:

Fund Fact Sheet

This chart comes from the fund’s most recent fact sheet, but it appears that it is outdated. The technology sector is 29.72% of the S&P 500 Index as of February 27, 2024, and not 28.86% as this chart states. Many of the other sectors are a bit less today than the above chart indicates. The fact sheet itself claims that the above chart is as of December 31, 2023, so it makes sense that it looks a bit dated considering the recent market action that has generally favored technology at the expense of everything else. For the most part, though, the basic conclusion should hold true that this fund is a bit overweight to the technology sector compared to the index that it is writing options against. This may not be a good thing, as the share price of the major technology firms is more interest-rate sensitive than that of energy, materials, or even consumer staples. Thus, if the Federal Reserve does not cut interest rates to the degree that the market expects (which I suspect will be the case) then it could cause some damage to this fund that forces it to reduce its distribution. This is exactly the problem that contributed to the distribution cut in 2022, as rising interest rates caused low-duration sectors such as energy to substantially outperform high-duration sectors such as technology. The fund was overweighted to high-duration, and that made its losses worse than if it were market-weighted to each sector. It appears that it is having that same problem right now.

There have been a number of changes to the fund’s largest positions list since the last time that we discussed it. This makes a great deal of sense considering that roughly eleven months have passed. In particular, we see the following changes:

Removed From Largest Positions List Added To Largest Positions List Mastercard (MA) NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) PepsiCo (PEP) Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Berkshire Hathaway Procter & Gamble (PG) Eli Lilly (LLY) Wells Fargo (WFC) Broadcom (AVGO) Click to enlarge

If anything, these changes reduced the fund’s overall diversification. After all, three of the new additions are technology companies, but the removed companies were financial institutions or consumer-facing firms like PepsiCo. As such, I will admit that I am not an especially big fan of these changes, even though I am aware that Nvidia has been one of the best-performing stocks year-to-date. Interestingly, though, Alphabet is actually down year-to-date:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, Alphabet has underperformed the S&P 500 Index by quite a lot recently. It did outperform over the past twelve months though, which explains why the fund’s managers have seen fit to include it. However, with both Apple (AAPL) underperforming the index year-to-date, it could make sense for the fund’s management to reduce their holdings to these two companies and improve the overall diversification. This could be especially true considering that Apple’s net income growth has been negligible over the past three years, and boosts to the earnings per share have simply been due to the company buying back its own stock:

Seeking Alpha

Alphabet also could have some issues, as there is something of a backlash to its Gemini artificial intelligence project coming from certain corners of the Internet. It is uncertain whether or not these issues will affect the stock price of either company, but the year-to-date performance of both has been disappointing, and this fund’s high weighting to both of them may not be the best idea.

As mentioned earlier, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund also runs an options strategy that consists of buying puts against the S&P 500 Index, which it partially or fully finances by selling call options against the index. This is the reason for the “risk-managed” part of the fund’s name, as the purchased put options should prevent the fund from losing too much in the event of outsized market declines. After all, put options increase in price when the underlying asset goes down. The sale of the call option, meanwhile, does cap the upside potential of the fund. This is the reason why this fund tends to underperform in raging bull markets but should hold up better in the event of a market decline.

For example, the fund’s net asset value only declined by 14.93% in 2022 compared to an 18.11% decline in the S&P 500 Index. The share price did underperform the index though, even when we include the beneficial impacts of the distributions. I showed this in my previous article on the fund. The general goal here appears to be reducing the risk of loss and the overall volatility of the fund, and it does generally succeed in that goal. However, it is still important to keep in mind that the fund is writing index options, but its portfolio is not a perfect match to the index so there is still some risk. In particular, a general rotation out of technology and into energy or consumer staples could cause losses for the fund.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is to provide a high level of current income and current gains for its investors. In order to accomplish this objective, the fund invests in a variety of common stocks, some of which pay dividends. The fund collects any dividends that it receives and combines them with any capital gains that it manages to achieve by selling common stocks that go up in price. The fund also runs an options strategy that might be able to produce some income in the form of net premiums, but admittedly a collar strategy like the one employed by this fund is not really a great income strategy because the premiums received from the sale of the call option are generally used to finance the purchase of the put option. However, the combination of dividend income and capital gains should be able to produce a reasonably high level of profits from the assets in the portfolio. As such, we can probably assume that this fund’s shares will boast a fairly high yield overall.

This is indeed the case, as the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0579 per share ($0.6948 per share annually), which gives it an 8.36% yield at the current share price. As mentioned in the introduction, this is a considerably higher yield than any common stock index in the current market environment, and it also beats most fixed-income indices. However, this fund’s yield is still lower than the yield that income investors can get from a good fixed-income closed-end fund right now.

Unfortunately, the fund has not been especially reliable with its distribution over its history. As we can see here, the fund has cut its distribution multiple times, but it has never raised it:

CEF Connect

This is a trend that could prove objectionable for those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and consistent income from the assets in their portfolio. The fund has obviously failed to do that, although it does appear to try to keep the distribution stable over multi-year periods, such as the extended stretch that lasted from early 2017 until late 2022. The fund still reduced the payout in 2022 though, which was a period of high inflation. A distribution cut during an inflationary period is the last thing that income-focused investors want, since it serves as a double hit to their well-being. After all, inflation is already reducing the standard of living that can be obtained with a given level of income, and then the distribution cut comes along and reduces income. Thus, the fund’s investors and potential investors have a reason to be rather put off.

With that said, the fund’s past history is not necessarily the most important thing for those individuals who are considering purchasing shares of the fund today. After all, anyone who purchases the fund today will receive the current distribution at the current yield. This individual will not be adversely impacted by any event that occurred in the past. Thus, we should have a look at the fund’s finances in order to determine how well it can sustain the current distribution going forward.

Fortunately, we have a relatively recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. As such, this is obviously a much newer financial report than the one that we had available to us the previous time that we discussed this fund. It will also give us a good idea of how well the fund managed to perform during the three disparate market environments that characterized the full-year period. After all, the market was exhibiting signs of incredible strength during both the early and later stages of the year, but we had a bear market during the middle of the year. As such, we should be able to get at least some idea if the basic thesis that this fund’s portfolio should be more stable than the market actually plays out in practice.

During the full-year 2023 period, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund received $7,731,103 in dividends from the securities in its portfolio. The fund had no interest or other income, so its total investment income comes out to the same figure. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $1,387,706 available to shareholders. This was not nearly enough to cover the fund’s distributions, as the fund paid out $46,761,282 over the full-year period. At first glance, this could be quite concerning as this fund clearly failed to cover its distributions out of net investment income over the course of the year.

However, there are other methods through which the fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover its distributions. For example, it might have been able to realize capital gains by selling some of the assets in its stock portfolio. It also might have been able to make some profits from the options strategy. These things are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they obviously do represent money coming into the fund that could be paid out.

Fortunately, the fund did enjoy a great deal of success at obtaining money through these alternative means during the full-year period. It reported net realized gains of $37,324,830 and had another $41,641,292 net unrealized gains over the period. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $33,592,546 over the full-year period after accounting for all inflows and outflows.

Thus, it does appear that this fund managed to fully cover its distributions over the period. It did have to partially rely on net unrealized gains to do so though, which could be concerning as these gains may be erased should the market reverse course. However, for the most part, the fund’s distribution should be okay unless we get a severe market correction in the near future.

Valuation

As of February 27, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a net asset value of $9.06 per share, but the shares currently trade at $8.27 each. This gives the fund’s shares an 8.72% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is a reasonable discount that is generally in line with the 8.91% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. Thus, the entry price looks acceptable today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund appears to be a reasonable way to obtain a high level of income while still maintaining a certain level of exposure to the upside potential of common equities.

My biggest concern with Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund right now is that it is very heavily weighted to the technology sector, but that is actually a problem with the S&P 500 Index as well. This does still give the fund more exposure to interest-rate risk than we might like, though. The collar options strategy does offer some protection against this risk and overall, this fund should be less volatile than the market over the long term. The price is reasonable, so as long as you are willing to give up some potential gains in exchange for income and safety, the fund could be a winner.