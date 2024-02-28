Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.71K Followers

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashimi Patel - Director, Investor Relations

William Pate - Chief Executive Officer

Will Monteleone - President

Shawn Flores - Senior Vice President and CFO

Jeff Hollis - Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

John Royall - JPMorgan

Nicolette Slusser - Goldman Sachs

Jason Gabelman - Cowen

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Par Pacific Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ashimi Patel, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ashimi Patel

Thank you, Betsy. Welcome to Par Pacific’s fourth quarter earnings conference call. Joining me today are William Pate, Chief Executive Officer; Will Monteleone, President; Shawn Flores, SVP and Chief Financial Officer; and Jeff Hollis, SVP and General Counsel.

Before we begin, note that our comments today may include forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance or events. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise them. I refer you to our Investor presentation on our website and to our filings with the SEC for non-GAAP reconciliations and additional information.

I’ll now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, William Pate.

William Pate

Thank you, Ashimi, and good morning, everyone. I’d like to take a moment to reflect on Par Pacific’s 2023 achievements. Our company thrived last year, achieving

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PARR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PARR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.