Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) is a chemicals company that has a Color Additives and Inks business, and a Specialty Engineered Materials business.

In 2023, Avient's Color Additives and Inks business accounted for around $358 million and the Specialty Engineered Materials accounted for $224 million of the company's total $502 million in EBITDA.

The company, which was previously known as PolyOne, changed its name to Avient in 2020 after it acquired Clariant Masterbatch.

In the past 10 years, Avient's stock hasn't really increased, despite management adjusting its business substantially through a series of M&A transactions.

While the past has not been all that great, the future for Avient nevertheless has potential, as there are reasons to think that the company is well positioned in several markets that could offer secular growth opportunities that might benefit the company's margin. Furthermore, Avient has a new CEO.

Recently, Avient reported its fourth quarter 2023 results as well as fiscal year 2023 results.

Fourth Quarter 2023

For fourth quarter 2023, which was released on February 14, 2024, Avient earned an adjusted EPS of $0.52 and adjusted EBITDA of $114 million on revenue of $719 million. That compares to adjusted EPS of $0.42, adjusted EBITDA of $107 million and sales of $790 million in Q4 2022.

In terms of margins, Avient's Q4 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.9%, versus Q4 2022's 13.5%.

One reason for the stronger Q4 2023 than Q4 2022 was raw material deflation as hydrocarbon prices were lower. According to the company, around 40% of Avient's raw material basket is hydrocarbon based. In terms of costs, Q4 2023 was the third consecutive quarter of raw material deflation on a year over year basis and management expects the raw material deflation to continue for the first half of 2024.

For full year 2023, Avient earned an adjusted EPS of $2.36 and realized pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $501.8 million on pro forma adjusted sales of $3.1428 billion. That's slightly below the adjusted EPS of $2.69, pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $591.7 million, and pro forma adjusted sales of $3.653 billion in 2022.

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales also declined slightly to 16% in 2023 from 16.2% in 2022.

While 2023 was slightly weaker than 2022, management nevertheless sees a stronger 2024 as they expect underlying demand to start to increase. In particular, they expect demand to rise as they expect destocking to come to an end, interest rates to begin to abate, and consumer sentiment to improve.

For 2024, management has full year guidance of adjusted EBITDA of $505-$535 million, adjusted EPS of $2.40-$2.65, interest expense of $105-$110 million, and capital expenditures of around $140 million.

For Q1 2024, Avient has an outlook of adjusted EPS of $0.68.

My takeaway for the earnings report is that Avient's adjusted EBITDA margins are heading in the right direction rising year over year from 13.5% in Q4 2022 to 15.9% in Q4 2023 with a substantial part due to raw material deflation. Another takeaway is that management sees potential for stronger demand in 2024 as destocking is expected to come to an end and interest rates could potentially be less of a headwind in some end markets if they begin to normalize. Stronger demand could make revenue growth and EBITDA growth easier.

Interest Rates

Avient has faced headwinds in recent years in that there has been weaker demand in industries that are sensitive to interest rates and that are more capital intensive, such as building & construction, industrial, and telecommunications, which accounted for 9%, 16%, and 4% of end market revenue, respectively, in 2023.

Nevertheless, many economists expect interest rates to begin to decline this year as inflation is meaningfully lower than where it was in 2022 and early 2023. Like many economists, I also expect interest rates to begin to decline this year.

If interest rates decrease substantially enough, demand for Avient could strengthen in the building & construction, industrial, and telecommunications sectors.

As a result, the beginning of the normalization of interest rates would mean less of a headwind for Avient.

Growth Opportunities

Avient also has growth opportunities that could be tailwinds.

Management, in particular, believes Avient is well positioned in four sectors, sustainable solutions, composites, healthcare, and emerging regions that could be secular growth areas in the future as each sector could have a long term growth rate of over 5%. Collectively, the four sectors make up around 60% of Avient's business.

In the future, management believes the secular growth areas could be a key factor that helps Avient achieve its 20% EBITDA margin goal eventually. By comparison, the company had a fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%.

New CEO

Another factor for Avient is that it has a new CEO in Ashish Khandpur, who previously worked at 3M for 28 years. Khandpur became CEO of Avient in December of 2023.

At 3M, Khandpur was the group president of transportation and electronics, which was a $9 billion business. Under his leadership, Khandpur took the 3M transportation and electronics business into high growth end markets with new technologies and applications.

Khandpur is a chemical engineer by education and trade and was also previously the CTO of 3M.

In terms of capital allocation, Khandpur has said organic growth will be Avient's top priority. Given Avient is still integrating two big acquisitions in the last three years in terms of the DSM Protective Materials business and the Clariant Masterbatch business, Khandpur isn't expecting any big acquisitions in the near term, but he will also not rule out acquisitions either.

As the company's earnings grows and demand comes back, Khandpur believes Avient has flexibility when it comes to paying more debt back or buying back shares.

In terms of debt reduction, Avient has paid down $300 million of debt over the last 15 months. In terms of its leverage, Avient ended 2023 with a company defined leverage of 3.1, and management hopes to get it down to closer to 2x over time.

Valuation

According to a January 2024 presentation, Avient has strategic objectives of 6% annualized long term sales growth, expanding EBITDA margins to 20%, and delivering annual EBITDA and EPS growth of 10% and 15%, respectively.

Obviously, 10% annual EBITDA and 15% annual EPS growth sounds pretty good and would make the stock a buy in my view if management could actually do that especially given Avient's current valuation.

Given the company's stock price is around where it was 10 years ago, it seems the market doesn't quite buy into the goals, however.

Nevertheless, in terms of estimates, analysts on average expect Avient to earn $2.53 per share for 2024, $2.95 for 2025, and $3.50 per share for 2026 according to Seeking Alpha. That compares to adjusted EPS of $2.36 in 2023.

In terms of estimates, the 2025 and 2026 average EPS growth estimate of 16.74% and 18.58%, respectively, does exceed management guidance.

In terms of valuation, Avient has a 2024 forward PE ratio of 15.76, a 2025 forward PE ratio of 13.50, and a 2026 forward PE ratio of 11.38.

When incorporating the company's debt, Avient has a TTM EV/EBITDA of 10.62 and forward EV/EBITDA of 9.97 according to Seeking Alpha.

Given it includes debt into the calculation, I think the forward EV/EBITDA metric is more relevant than the forward PE ratio.

In terms of EV/EBITDA, Avient is in some ways relatively cheap. According to management, several other specialty formulators have EV/EBITDA ratios of around 14 or higher. Several other specialty/chemical companies have EV/EBITDA ratios of around 11.5 or higher.

Different companies can obviously deserve different valuations. Nevertheless, I think Avient having an EV/EBITDA multiple of at least 11, which is what it had in 2021, is reasonable given the company has EBITDA margin expansion opportunity in the medium term.

Assuming the company meets analyst EBITDA estimates, I have an upside of around 10% by the beginning of 2025 and around 21% by the beginning of 2026.

I get around an upside of around 10% by the beginning of 2025 by assuming management increases adjusted EBITDA from $501.8 million in 2023 to $535 million in 2024, which would be the top end of management's guidance range of adjusted EBITDA of $505-$535 million for the year.

For 2024, I think that Avient can achieve or even exceed the top end of management's guidance range given the expected raw material deflation in the first half, the potential decrease in interest rates, and the potential rebound in demand.

I then assume multiple expansion of EV/EBITDA to 11 from around 10.62 as demand is presumably stronger and Avient is hopefully further along in terms of increasing its adjusted EBITDA margins.

I think an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11 is reasonable for Avient given many of the company's specialty/chemical companies peers have slightly around that at 11.5-12.1 EV/EBITDA. Avient also had an EV/EBITDA of 11 in 2021, which was a year when its end markets were largely not as affected by the higher interest rates we have experienced in recent years.

I get around an upside of around 21% from current levels by the beginning of 2026 by assuming management then increases adjusted EBITDA by 10% in 2025 from 2024 levels and assuming around the same EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.

Based on my review of the company, I think Avient has risks if there is an economic slowdown, as that could decrease demand and EBITDA for the company given weaker end markets. An economic slowdown would also likely lower the company's EV/EBITDA valuation. Avient also has risks if management makes a poor acquisition. The company has done a lot of M&A in the past, and I think the company will continue to do M&A in the future. If purchases don't work out, Avient's stock price might face headwinds.

I think some catalysts for Avient include the company's future earnings reports and I would follow how management does in terms of increasing EBITDA, EPS, and adjusted EBITDA margin especially as it relates to their goals for those metrics.

While I do not know how the company will do versus expectations on any given quarter, I do think Avient has growth opportunities and EPS growth potential in the long run.

Past 2024, I think how Avient does will depend heavily on how CEO Ashish Khandpur performs. If Khandpur positions Avient well in terms of organic growth and M&A, there's a lot of value creating growth opportunities in the future. If Avient isn't positioned well, the company could face headwinds.

Given the relatively attractive valuation and EBITDA growth potential, I rate Avient a 'buy'. Given it isn't a big diversified stock with substantial competitive advantages, I would own Avient as 'equal weight' in a portfolio with the Magnificent Seven.