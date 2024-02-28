mtcurado

Introduction

AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) recently reported its 2023 results, which I will cover below. Furthermore, the French insurer unveiled its strategic plan for the next three years. In a nutshell, AXA plans to maintain the strong profitability achieved in 2023, which together with a robust capital position and cheaper valuation compared to its largest peer Allianz, make AXA shares a buy.

Company Overview

You can access all AXA results here. The company reports results in three main business lines, namely Property and Casualty at 51.6% of 2023 revenues, Life & Health at 46.8%, and Asset Management at 1.5% of 2023 revenues:

2023 revenues (AXA 2023 Results Press Release)

Operational Overview

Property and Casualty revenue increased 7% Y/Y in 2023, with growth in Commercial and Personal lines offsetting weakness in Reinsurance. The all-year combined ratio (which measures underlying business profitability by dividing paid claims and expenses by total earned insurance premium, i.e. lower is better) declined by 4.2% to 93.2%, driven by favorable reserve developments and higher interest rates. As a result, underlying segment earnings shot up 72.9% Y/Y to €5 billion in 2023.

Life & Health revenue was down 2% Y/Y in 2023, driven by weakness in Health. The new business value margin ((NBV margin)) was down 0.3% Y/Y to 5% in 2023, impacted by a less favorable business mix. As a result, underlying earnings dropped 8% in 2023 to €3.2 billion.

Asset Management revenue dropped 2% on lower management fees, with assets under management (AUM) flat Y/Y at €843 billion, as positive market conditions helped offset negative net flows of €11.3 billion. Cost developments were not favorable as well, with the cost/income ratio increasing 5.2% Y/Y to 71.6%. All in all, underlying earnings fell 10% to €0.36 billion.

On a consolidated basis, revenue increased 1% Y/Y in 2023, underlying earnings grew 27% to €7.6 billion, return on equity was 14.9% (2022: 14.5%), and underlying EPS grew 7.5% Y/Y to €3.31/share:

Select Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2023 (AXA 2023 Results Presentations)

Capital Position

At the end of 2023, AXA's Solvency II ratio stood at 227%, up 12% Y/Y, with eligible own funds of €57.4 billion at the end of 2023, well above the €25.3 billion requirements:

AXA Capital Position (AXA 2023 Results Presentation)

AXA also reduced its debt gearing by 1.4% Y/Y to 20.3% at the end of 2023.

New Capital Management Policy

AXA also released its new capital management policy, with a targeted payout of 75% of underlying earnings, split 80% in the form of dividends and 20% in the form of share repurchases:

New Capital Management Policy (AXA 2023 Results Presentation)

New 2024-2026 Plan

AXA unveiled its 2024-2026 strategic plan, with the presentation available here. For the next three years, the company plans to grow earnings per share by 6-8%, with an underlying return on equity between 14% and 16%, and €21 billion in shareholder distributions, or roughly 30% of AXA's market capitalization:

Financial targets 2024-2026 (AXA 2024 Investor Day Presentation)

From a segment perspective, Property and Casualty and Life & Health are both expected to grow underlying earnings by 4-6%, while Asset Management is targeted to grow by 7% over the period.

Comparison with Allianz

Compared with Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF), AXA boasts a stronger Solvency II ratio but lower profitability. This is more than compensated when looking at the Price to comprehensive shareholders' capital of the two companies (a balance sheet metric used by Allianz, calculated by summing shareholders' equity and "deferred discounted future profits of in-force long-duration business"):

Financial Metric 2023\Company AXA Allianz Solvency II 227% 206% Return on Equity 14.9% 16% Price/Comprehensive Shareholders' capital 0.94 1.06 Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations based on company disclosures

Conclusion & Risks

AXA plans to maintain the strong profitability achieved in 2023 for the next three years, with cumulative shareholder payouts expected at almost 30% of the company's market capitalization over 2024-2026. I think the shares are marginally cheaper than the largest competitor Allianz, and the market appears to disregard AXA's superior capital position, which will allow the French insurer to absorb market shocks or boost shareholder returns.

To achieve its new strategic plan, AXA will have to turn around its struggling Asset Management segment, which saw underlying earnings drop 10% in 2023. AUM developments and cost control will be key for the company to achieve its 7% underlying earnings growth aspiration in Asset Management. Hence, I think Asset Management performance will be the key risk for AXA's new strategic plan, given the emphasis placed by competitors such as banks on fee-generating businesses as net interest income gains dry up.

While AXA appears cheaper than Allianz, both companies have limited growth prospects. Hence while I think AXA shares are a buy, investors should not expect returns over 10% annually over the medium term.

Thank you for reading.

