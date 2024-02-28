Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2024 3:59 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.71K Followers

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Coody - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rick Muncrief - President and Chief Executive Officer

Clay Gaspar - Chief Operating Officer

Jeff Ritenour - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Nitin Kumar - Mizuho

Neal Dingmann - Truist

Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners

Scott Gruber - Citigroup

Scott Hanold - RBC

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

David Deckelbaum - Cowen

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to Devon Energy Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Scott Coody, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Scott Coody

Good morning and thank you for joining us on the call today. Last night, we issued an earnings release and presentation that cover Devon’s results for the past year and our outlook for 2024. Throughout the call today, we will make references to the earnings presentation to support prepared remarks and these slides can be found on our website.

Also joining me on the call today are Rick Muncrief, our President and CEO; Clay Gaspar, our Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Ritenour, our Chief Financial Officer; and a few other members of our senior management team.

Comments today will include plans, forecasts and estimates that are forward-looking statements under U.S. securities law. These comments are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Please take note of the cautionary language and risk factors provided in our SEC filings and earnings materials.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Muncrief

Thank you, Scott and I appreciate

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DVN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.